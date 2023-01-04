ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans QB Dobbs excited to start with AFC South on the line

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMHe3_0k2UxZGa00

Joshua Dobbs has been a part of an NFL playoff team in his six-year career.

Now the journeyman quarterback has the opportunity of a lifetime with his fifth different team — and third this season.

The former University of Tennessee star has a chance to lead the Tennessee Titans into the playoffs with a victory Saturday night in Jacksonville in just his second NFL start.

Not bad for someone signed off Detroit’s practice squad on Dec. 21.

No pressure at all.

“I know it is a big game,” Dobbs said Tuesday. “I haven’t been here the entire year, but any time you have a chance to go to the playoffs, it is a tremendous opportunity. I’m excited for it.”

The fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2017 was on the Steelers’ playoff teams in 2017 and 2020. The quarterback with a degree in aerospace engineering who has done internships with NASA through the NFL Players Association has been just as busy learning the Titans’ game plan as his new teammates’ names.

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound Dobbs will be making the eighth appearance of his career.

Dobbs doesn’t see Saturday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) as a validation of a journey that has taken him from Pittsburgh to Jacksonville in 2019 and back to Pittsburgh for 2020 and 2021 and stints with Cleveland, a brief stop in Detroit and now back in Tennessee as validation of his career.

This has just been his journey, and now he has the chance to lead the Titans (7-9) to something this franchise hasn’t done since the first three years of its existence in the original AFL — three straight division titles — and a fourth straight playoff berth.

“You just have to live in your world, maximize your journey, the opportunities that come, and take advantage of them,” Dobbs said. “I’m excited for this one this weekend.”

The Titans chose to start Dobbs over rookie Malik Willis, who is 1-2 as a starter and ran for his lone touchdown this season in his most recent start. Dobbs threw for more yards by halftime than Willis, the third-round pick out of Liberty, had managed in any of his starts. Dobbs finished with 232 yards passing.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Dobbs quickly adjusted despite playing with teammates whose first names he didn’t know in last week’s 27-13 loss to Dallas. Vrabel also isn’t worried about Dobbs being around Tennessee only a short time, noting half the battle is acting like a quarterback.

Vrabel also sees Dobbs as bringing a calming presence and confidence.

“Joshua is going to be very well prepared and understands that we will have to go into a great environment on Saturday night ...,” Vrabel said. “He understands that. He has played quarterback. He has played in front of big crowds. He has played in big games.”

One big advantage Dobbs will have in trying to snap the Titans’ six-game skid, the franchise’s longest since 2015, is having two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry back. The Titans scratched Henry against Dallas despite the running back ranking second in the NFL in rushing.

Henry currently ranks third with 1,429 yards and is tied for second with 13 rushing TDs.

Dobbs, who never beat Henry and Alabama in college, thinks it’ll be a lot of fun being in the same backfield.

“I watched Derrick play a lot of football in college across the sideline from him, since being in the league across the sideline from him,” Dobbs said. “So he’s a dynamic back, as we all know. I’m excited to hand the ball off to him and watch it from a field perspective, what he’s able to do.”

NOTES: They signed DT Curtis Brooks, DB Shyheim Carter and OLB Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Associated Press

Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney’s last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his second season in Cleveland just ahead of the finale in Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address Clowney’s status — or provide any specifics about his decision to punish the defensive end — as the Browns (7-9), who always seem to be embroiled in drama, prepared to face the Steelers (8-8) on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse

The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Marvin Jones provides surehanded 'security blanket' for Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Marvin Jones is preparing for his final game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It could come Saturday night against rival Tennessee, a matchup that will decide the division and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. The 32-year-old receiver is a pending free agent, and with former Atlanta standout Calvin Ridley expected to join the Jaguars next month, Jones appears to be the odd man out in a position group that also includes Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Marvin Jones understands the situation and already has moved his wife and five children from Miami to the West Coast. He hopes to be as close to them as possible next season, his 12th in the NFL. He could be among the most sought-after receivers in free agency given his track record as a reliable and sure-handed receiver. But before he gets to that point, he’d like to help the Jaguars (8-8) reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The President Biden Announcement

On Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden spoke with reporters about a variety of topics. Eventually the conversation shifted to the NFL and the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and has been in critical condition. During his...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Ed Dodds among potential future GMs

The Indianapolis Colts will see a lot of turnover when it comes to the front office and coaching staff, including assistant general manager Ed Dodds. Acting as Chris Ballard’s right-hand man since 2017, Dodds has made a name for himself as a popular general manager candidate. He has interviewed a few times in recent offseasons but ultimately declined those opportunities.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs

The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams. The league is changing the rules for the postseason to accommodate the cancellation after owners voted in a special meeting Friday in favor of a resolution recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the competition committee a day before. Goodell said in a statement that the hope is to “limit disruption across the league and minimize competitive inequities.” The Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. The 24-year-old was breathing on his own and able to talk Friday morning after having his breathing tube removed, and physicians said Thursday he was making “remarkable improvement.”
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Kennesaw State hosts McKee and Queens

Kennesaw State Owls (10-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-4, 2-1 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -3.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after AJ McKee scored 20 points in Queens’ 75-74 win against the Bellarmine Knights. The Royals are 5-0 in home games....
KENNESAW, GA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles faces Atlanta, aims to stop 5-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-20, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to break its five-game skid when the Clippers take on Atlanta. The Clippers are 11-8 in home games. Los Angeles is 6-13 against opponents over .500. The...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy