What Is The Song In The Wednesday Season 2 Announcement Trailer?
It's been an anxious time for "Wednesday" fans. The first season of the darkly comedic reboot of "The Addams Family" proved to be a smash success both among fans and critics (via Rotten Tomatoes). With "Wednesday" shattering several records for Netflix in terms of its popularity since its premiere in November, fans felt that a Season 2 announcement was nothing short of a guarantee. For several months, however, all on the show renewal front was silent...up until now.
Shocking No One, Netflix Renews Wednesday For Another Semester At Nevermore
Despite its age and many incarnations, old and new fans simply cannot get enough of all things "The Addams Family." Whether it is Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Cousin It, or Uncle Fester, each of these characters possesses a comedic appeal that matches the macabre elements of their appearance and general personality. Then there is Wednesday Addams, who favors sardonic, dark humor over outright slapstick and has been forever immortalized by actors Lisa Loring, Christina Ricci, and now Jenna Ortega in Netflix's "Wednesday." Ortega's wickedly witty, at times tense, and deliciously dark performance does the character justice for a new generation.
That '70s Show Fans Ponder The Possible Inclusion Of Kelso's Child Betsy In That '90s Show
Netflix continues to tap into audience thirst for late-20th-century, teens-in-the-basement nostalgia as it time-shifts the premise, location, and even some of the cast from "That '70s Show" into the franchise's latest iteration, the upcoming "That '90s Show." Airing on Fox from 1998 to 2006, "That '70s Show" served up a tightly scripted but laid-back sitcom with an ensemble of engaging teens and the often-exasperated parents attempting to shepherd them through their coming-of-age years in Gerald Ford-era Point Place, Wisconsin.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known
Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Even Yellowstone Franchise Cast Members Are Struggling To Keep Track Of The Dutton Family Tree
The Dutton family has gone through some expansions over the last few years. The flagship series "Yellowstone" started everything and became a ratings juggernaut for Paramount Network when it premiered in 2018. With that kind of success, it only makes sense for Paramount to try to capitalize on the format, and we now have multiple spin-offs based on the ever-dramatic Dutton household.
Austin Butler Opens Up About The Moment He Connected To Elvis Presley While Auditioning For Elvis
Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," a biopic of the King of Rock and Roll that stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Elvis' former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, hit theaters in June of 2022. The film was a box office success and earned mostly positive reviews from critics, as...
Jesse Lee Soffer Thinks Chicago PD's Moral Ambiguities Are The Show's Greatest Strength
In a genre as crowded as the police procedural, it can be difficult to stand out. Not to mention, it's loaded with favorites like "NCIS" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and there's only so much time in the day for audiences to watch. Nevertheless, relative newcomer to the scene "Chicago P.D." has more than made a name for itself with ease. Since it premiered in 2014, the "Chicago Fire" spin-off has thoroughly entertained audiences everywhere, resulting in it reaching 10 seasons and churning out around 200 episodes (and counting) for its ever-expanding fanbase to enjoy.
Chicago Fire Fans Are Really Feeling Casey's Absence In The 2023 Premiere
Contains spoilers for Season 11, Episode 10 of "Chicago Fire" Since its premiere on NBC in 2012, "Chicago Fire" has seen numerous cast departures and new arrivals. Actor contracts expire with no interest in renewal, creative development strategies see certain players written out of the show, and many other reasons typically cause this. In the first show that helped define the ethos of the "One Chicago" franchise, Jesse Spencer's exit from the series in the fall of 2021 is arguably the biggest. As Captain Matthew Casey, Spencer imbued his role with stoicism and charisma since the very beginning of the program. The loss of his character was not expressed as final, since he did appear in the Season 10 finale, which makes it seem like Spencer is open to possible brief appearances (via NBC).
Terminator Franchise Regular And Prolific Voice Actor Earl Boen Dead At 81
Prolific voice and character actor Earl Boen –- best known for his appearances in the "Terminator" films –- died on January 5 in Hawaii. He was 81 years old. According to his family, Boen had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2022 (via Variety). Born in...
Magnum PI Reboot Star Jay Hernandez Pushes To Portray The Seamless Charm Of Tom Selleck's Magnum
While some fans aren't crazy about the "Magnum P.I." reboot that debuted on CBS in 2018, it has proven to be a hit with home audiences, who have embraced Jay Hernandez as a modern day Thomas Magnum (via Rotten Tomatoes). When rebooting a classic TV show, there is arguably an immense amount of pressure on those involved to somehow recreate the magic from the first run, while also providing viewers with something new for the experience.
Martin Scorsese Told Margot Robbie Every Great Movie Has A Stair Shot (& He's Right)
There is a legendary shortlist of active directors that most actors would likely drop everything for the opportunity to feature in their latest gift to cinema. Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, James Cameron, and Martin Scorsese will all go down as some of the best to ever sit behind the camera and are still actively putting out projects as good as anything they have ever made.
Terminator Star Earl Boen Lent His Voice To Some Of The Most Iconic '90s Cartoons
One of the most memorable things about the "Terminator" franchise is its many great antagonists. Perhaps no other film in the series has as many great villains as "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," though. From Robert Patrick's sinister and indestructible T-1000 to Ken Gibbell's abusive orderly, Douglas, there was no shortage of characters to root against in James Cameron's sequel.
Which Characters Has Paulina Gerzon Played On Law & Order?
It's not always easy finding a child actor you can rely on to deliver in pivotal scenes. So when you're a long-running television series (or in the case of the sprawling "Law & Order" universe, multiple long-running TV series), it makes sense that when you have a solid child actor on your hands, you would want to reuse them as much as possible. Paulina Gerzon is a prime example of this. As a child, Gerzon was perhaps best known for her work in a recurring role on "All My Children" (she played Maddie Grey and was featured in 32 episodes of the soap opera), as well as her appearance as Francesca Spatafore on "The Sopranos."
The Ending Of M3GAN Explained
This post contains spoilers for "M3GAN." "M3GAN," the new Blumhouse film directed by Gerard Johnstone ("Housebound") from a script by Akela Cooper ("Malignant") and a story co-written by producer James Wan ("Saw," "The Conjuring"), is the first major horror movie to hit theaters in 2023. Already a memetic sensation based on its memorable trailer, this campy killer robot doll story basically delivers the exact sort of story that you're expecting from the premise and market. The only major surprise experienced when watching the film is realizing just how intentionally funny and in on the joke it is. This isn't a film filled with shocking twists, just an effectively executed, semi-satirical tale of technology run amuck and why you shouldn't let computers become your child's babysitters.
Mila Kunis Confessed To Stealing A Set Prop From That '70s Show
With the Netflix reboot, "That '90s Show," on the horizon, fans are looking back at the classic sitcom that came before it, "That '70s Show." It follows the adventures of Wisconsin youth as they try to find themselves and make it in the world in the turbulent decade of the 1970s. The group of friends hangs out in Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) basement, which he lovingly calls the "Batcave." The basement acts as the gang's clubhouse where they can hang out and ... watch TV.
Tyler, The Creator Divided Ridiculousness Fans With His Mr. Rochelle Character
"Ridiculousness" is the modern-day equivalent to what "America's Funniest Home Videos" was in the '90s. By crowd-sourcing its content from an unlimited supply of silly internet videos of people attempting ridiculous stunts and pranks, the MTV comedy series ensures that it will never run out of content, a fact seen clearly in its current count of 27 seasons across just 11 years.
Beth And Summer's Iconic Brawl In Yellowstone Took A Lot Of Prep To Get Right
While "Yellowstone" fans' opinions about Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) may vary, virtually everyone who's watched her character for any amount of time should be able to agree that she's a lot. Beth takes things too far in "Yellowstone" Season 4, for example, when she first meets Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo), who has just spent the night with Beth's father John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Beth's way of greeting her dad's new partner is to brandish a knife at her in lieu of any sort of customary introduction.
The Last Of Us Stars Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey Explain How They Used The Video Game In Preparation For The Series
While Naughty Dog and PlayStation's "The Last of Us" video game has been played by millions of gamers worldwide since its release in 2013, it never captured the attention of the two actors who would eventually star in the series based on it. The interest level is definitely top of...
