Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit
Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
WISN
New payback hope for stranded Southwest passengers
For more than a week, Southwest Airlines passengers caught up in the massive meltdown of more than 15,000 canceled flights are still recovering. WISN 12 News caught up with passengers retrieving lost bags from Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport Thursday. "We got three bags. For right now, it's still just frustration,"...
WISN
Family still waiting for repairs after cold snap
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family says they’ve been forced to live in a flooded apartment for nearly two weeks. Eight pipes burst in their building on Christmas Eve. They’re still waiting for the landlord to make repairs in the building at 23rd Street and Highland Avenue. "It's...
radiomilwaukee.org
Journey 320 feet underground to the Deep Tunnel pump room
On this episode of Urban Spelunking, Bobby and I head deep beneath the surface of Lake Michigan to Milwaukee's Deep Tunnel pump room. Inside, three massive pumps move water through the 28-mile underground water-storage network, where it awaits treatment before being released back into Lake Michigan. Access to the tunnel...
radiomilwaukee.org
Crispy pork, cottage bakers and a café swap in Whitefish Bay
Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. In a lot of circles, the new...
WISN
I-41 freeway closure this weekend Jan. 6-8
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced a 31-hour full freeway closure of I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street this weekend. The full closure will allow for the demolition of the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the freeway. WHEN?. The closure starts Friday, Jan. 6,...
spectrumnews1.com
31-hour I-41 freeway closure: What to expect
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is planning a full freeway closure of a portion Interstate 41 starting Friday night. The 31-hour full freeway closure of I-41, between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street, will go from Friday night Jan. 6 until Sunday morning Jan. 8. The full closure will allow for the demolition of the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the freeway.
mediamilwaukee.com
Independent Record Stores Take Milwaukee
New independently owned record stores are popping up in Milwaukee after The Exclusive Company, America’s oldest full-line independent record store chain, permanently closed all locations after 66 years of business. Cameron Knoll has the story.
shepherdexpress.com
Best of Milwaukee 2022: Locally Owned Food - Retail
Attention Best of Milwaukee Winners! To claim your plaque, please fill out the order form here and email it to jackie@shepex.com before January 27! This is the ONLY way to claim your plaque. All emails regarding plaques will only come from Shepherd Express email addresses. Download the plaque order form...
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Racine, WI
Racine is a vibrant city in Racine County that's full of exciting attractions and activities. Established in 1834 by Captain Gilbert Knapp as Port Gilbert, it obtained its current name, Racine, which comes from the French term for "root" in 1841. In the mid-1800s, Racine experienced a significant transformation as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sandwich shops you'll want to sink your teeth into
MILWAUKEE - New restaurants are popping up all the time in the around Milwaukee! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with which sandwiches you'll want to get your hands on as soon as possible!
WISN
Milwaukee woman found guilty by no contest plea for releasing a pet bobcat
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was cited for releasing a pet bobcat in Green Lake County. Morgan Machnik, 24, was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on one count of "unlawfully introduce/stock wild animals," according to online court records. The state cited Machnik in November....
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
On Milwaukee
The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
Tug boat sinks 26 feet into Port of Milwaukee
The towing vessel 'Michigan' sank in the waters of the Port of Milwaukee in the Kinnickinnic River on Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Milwaukee couple helping transform a neighborhood
As soon as Khurram and Emma moved to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, they started picking up trash to beautify their community.
Wisconsin farmers scramble to keep up with demand for eggs
A combo of inflation, bird flu, and high demand is pushing the price of eggs past $5 a dozen at some grocery stores.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Havana Café: Small restaurant, big flavor
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Havana Café may be one of the smallest restaurants in Franklin, but it has some of the biggest flavor when it comes to the homemade Cuban cuisine. Brian Kramp is finding out why dining at Havana Café is like having a meal in a friend's home kitchen.
Comments / 0