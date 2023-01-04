ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Delivery Worker Hubs En Route to West Side and The Bronx

By Stephon Johnson
THE CITY
THE CITY
 3 days ago

A Deliverista rides up Broadway past the 72nd Street subway station.

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Two more charging and rest stations are on order for food delivery workers, with a site on the Upper West Side and another in The Bronx now in the queue in addition to a City Hall Park hub already announced last year .

A city panel is weighing a Parks Department request to use locations at Verdi Square at West 72nd Street and Broadway in Manhattan and the other in Rose Hill Park in The Bronx, in front of Fordham University and a Metro-North station.

A shuttered newsstand that will be converted into a hub sits behind a group of Deliveristas, Mayor Eric Adams and Senator Chuck Schumer.

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Mayor Eric Adams announced the City Hall site in October , promising to convert vacant newsstands into havens the city’s estimated 65,000 deliveristas could use to charge their e-bikes and cell phones, with the help of $1 million that the Senate majority leader carved out of an omnibus spending package.

The city would, in effect, be providing resources that delivery apps such as DoorDash and GrubHub, which consider delivery workers to be “independent contactors,” have not. And they would provide outdoor charging at a time when many universities and private buildings are banning ebikes, whose batteries have been the cause of an increasing number of fires since the City Council legalized their use in 2020.

The sites would be operated and maintained by Third Sector New England, Inc. on behalf of the Worker’s Justice Project, an advocacy group for low-wage immigrant workers, under a no-bid contract.

“This is about how we can actually repurpose U.S. public spaces be able to create much needed infrastructure for 65,000 delivery stars, who do not have access to the resources they need to be able to do this work,” Worker’s Justice Project executive director Ligia Guallpa told THE CITY, stressing that the pilot project remains in development.

“We haven’t been granted the use of the spaces yet,” Guallpa noted, with a  vote to come next Tuesday before any contract could be granted. “It’s still being developed and being discussed with the city agencies.”

Loss Leader

The city decided to forgo a competitive proposal process since the hubs aren’t intended to generate revenue according to Parks’ notice to the city Franchise and Concession Review Committee, which will holding the vote.

“The Street Deliveristas Hub pilot program will be the first-of-its-kind in the nation for app-based food delivery workers — an exploding workforce in the post-pandemic economy,” reads the proposal to the committee, “providing workers a place to rest and shelter from the elements, as well as a place to reach numerous services for this mobile workforce. Hubs will also help keep streets and sidewalks clear for pedestrians and revitalize unused existing public infrastructure, like newsstands.”

Manhattan Community Board 7 had been aware of the hub plan, according to Upper West Side Councilmember Gale Brewer, who noted that other community groups were only just learning about the plan from her.

“Community Board 7 does know about it,” Brewer said, noting its transportation committee will be discussing the issue later this month and “that’s important so that the public can weigh in.”

But other local groups, said Brewer, including the 72nd Street Block Association and Landmarks West, had not been aware of the project until she told them about it and “need to be notified by the city” and have a chance to weigh in.

“The concept is a good one [but] nothing has passed yet,” said Brewer. “I’m a big supporter of charging stations for the bikes and for the delivery people. I would like to have input from the community because they may have ideas about how it could be best done.”

There was an error. Please try again later. Get THE CITY Scoop Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to your inbox each morning Thank you for your submission! Email (required)

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THE CITY

MTA Flagged for Lack of Safety Training in Wake of Motorman’s Death

Nearly three years after the death of a subway motorman in a fire inside a Manhattan station, the MTA has been flagged for failing to re-train workers on how to use so-called escape hoods during emergencies, THE CITY has learned.Records show that the Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau of the state Labor Department hit the transit agency last April with “serious” violations that carry a $200 per-day penalty for not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Pause in Queens Compost Pilot Leaves Participants in the Dumps

Gloria Boyce-Charles began separating her food scraps last spring, packing them into brown bags and storing them in a freezer in the basement of her southeastern Queens home.The retired Brookville resident says she always meant to bring the scraps to a compost drop-off site, but never got around to it. So the bags sat in her freezer — until October, when the Department of Sanitation launched its curbside organic-waste pick-up program,...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized

NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed

An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC gunman fires off round while running from cops in Manhattan: NYPD

A trio of men was arrested after one allegedly fired a shot at cops while trying to run from a car stop in Manhattan, police said. Cops were patrolling near W. 106 St. and West Side Highway following a report of gunfire in the area around 4:30 p.m. when they tried to stop a car, cops said. The three men inside then jumped out and tried to run — with one of the men squeezing off a round at cops, according to the NYPD. Officers caught up to the three men and recovered two firearms. One shell casing was found at the scene. No one was injured in the incident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being attacked

Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith says one rider went even further by deciding to forcibly take the wheel. Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being …. Police say it is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two stabbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

THE CITY

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
508
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

We're an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering New York. Donate: http://thecity.nyc/donate

 https://www.thecity.nyc/

Comments / 0

Community Policy