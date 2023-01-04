Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game
It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
Chiefs rule out Patrick Mahomes weapon for Week 18 vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes will be missing one of his weapons out wide in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a laceration on his hand during Week 17, has been ruled out for the season finale. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation on Thursday. Via Chiefs Wire:
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and is still on a ventilator
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dorrian Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator."
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
Joe Burrow admits locker room split for Week 18 after Damar Hamlin incident
The NFL did the right thing in postponing the Bengals-Bills clash after what happened on the field to Damar Hamlin. The league has been as supportive as it can be in trying to be respectful amid all the concern, but that won’t stop football from returning to the field. Joe Burrow knows it, too.
Sam Howell gets major upgrade after Ron Rivera walks back Taylor Heinicke decision
The Washington Commanders were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17 after they came up short against the Cleveland Browns, but that hasn’t stopped them from having a bit of quarterback drama heading into Week 18. After initially labeling Taylor Heinicke as the starter, it looks like Ron Rivera has changed his mind, and decided to label Sam Howell as the starter for Washington’s final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
Monument Circle lights up blue and red to show support for Bills player Damar Hamlin
INDIANAPOLIS – Monument Circle lit up to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The AES Indiana building turned red and blue to honor Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Thousands of people at the stadium and millions […]
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat
Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
'It's bigger than football': Zac Taylor speaks for first time about Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first thing Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Bills coach Sean McDermott told him was that he needed to be at the hospital with Hamlin. "'I need to...
Hear from Colts player who visited Hamlin in the hospital
Colts' Rodney Thomas II joins CNN This Morning to discuss visiting Damar Hamlin as the Buffalo Bills safety remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest mid-game.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors
The Michigan Wolverines lost their shot at the College Football Playoff final after falling to TCU on Saturday. Rumors immediately swirled that they could also potentially lose their head coach in Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been speculated as a potential NFL head coaching target throughout the season as Michigan emerged as one of the college […] The post Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor gets brutally honest on NFL’s proposed playoff changes
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on the NFL’s proposed AFC playoff changes after Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills was cancelled and ruled a no contest, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer wrote in a Friday tweet. “It’s opportunities lost for us,” Zac Taylor...
Sean Payton hints at Buccaneers QB Tom Brady team-up, but it’s not where you think it is
Sean Payton is one of the hottest names in the NFL coaching carousel today, and for good reason. The former New Orleans Saints skipper is probably the best free agent coach today, based on his track record in the league. It’s been rumored that Sean Payton is likely to team up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady once the latter hits free agency. Well, Payton said that it’s possible… but only in the booth, per Peter Schrager.
Damar Hamlin talking again, addresses Bills teammates on FaceTime
After some scary moments on and off the field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is well on his way to recovering. The safety underwent cardiac arrest on the field after making a routine tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field, and was immediately placed in the ICU. Now, a […] The post Damar Hamlin talking again, addresses Bills teammates on FaceTime appeared first on ClutchPoints.
