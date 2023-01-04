Read full article on original website
Commissioners: With new jail looming, fate of current facility unknown
While the Allen County Commissioners await zoning approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning appeals on land they’ve contracted to purchase for a new $300 million jail on Meyer Road, the fate of the existing jail is up for debate.
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
WANE-TV
Police seek suspect in crash, robbery of Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash and alleged burglary at the same address. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported burglary at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 killing outside Broadway bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court on Friday found a man guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection to a 2019 killing outside a bar near downtown. Michael O. Anderson, Jr., 25, had been accused of...
Court docs: Man charged in fake gun deal that led to November shooting death
A Fort Wayne man is facing murder and robbery charges in connection to a fake gun deal that turned into a shooting death this past November.
Missing Randolph County man found safe
Police are looking for help after a Randolph County went missing in late December.
WANE-TV
Police arrest suspect in late December stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, police announced a suspect had been arrested in connection to a late December stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 36-year-old Christopher Moore at approximately 4:42 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace.
WANE-TV
Man faces attempted murder charges for firing at Auburn officers in standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man faces two counts of attempted murder after reportedly firing gunshots at officers and initiating a four-hour standoff, according to the Auburn Police Department (APD). At approximately 10:44 p.m. Thursday, the APD responded to the 1900 block of South Wayne Street in...
WOWO News
Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
WANE-TV
After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
kchi.com
Most Wanted Arrest
A woman on the Livingston County Most Wanted list since August of 2021 was arrested in Indiana. Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, IN was arrested Tuesday morning in Grant County, IN. the arrest was on a Livingston County probation violation warrant. Crist had been on probation since her guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance in May of 2021.
WANE-TV
Driver taken to hospital after DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A woman was trapped inside her minivan after a crash involving another vehicle Friday morning in DeKalb County. The crash took place just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s department. Investigators determined that...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
WNDU
Winona Lake man arrested for stabbing relative
The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote "in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year...
wfft.com
Police charge 3 men with murder in deadly Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say they have arrested and charged three men with murder in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded. Investigators say 23-year-old Rapheal Brown, 31-year-old Rashun Carter, and 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor are each charged with murder,...
Narcan box added outside O’Sullivans Italian Pub west of downtown Fort Wayne
When the Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance learned about a grant made available to Overdose Lifeline through Governor Eric Holcomb's office and the Division of Mental Health and Addiction, it gave them an idea on how to help the community.
