10-year-old found behind wheel of stolen car in North Portland, authorities say
Two kids were found driving a stolen car in North Portland early Friday morning.
KVAL
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected intoxicated driver ID’d
A man who was hit and killed by a driver suspected of DUII was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
Victim of vicious attack at MAX stop in Gresham identified by authorities
GRESHAM, Ore. — David Woodard is in disbelief that a man he once shared a house with was the victim of a vicious attack. "I'm really shocked and surprised," Woodard said. "I'm so sorry for Gary and I'd hate for that to happen to anybody." Court documents identify 78-year-old...
kptv.com
Tigard police looking for man who tried luring child into car
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department is warning the public after a child was approached by a stranger while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning. According to the Tigard P.D., the 9-year-old girl was approached by the unidentified stranger while waiting alone near Schmidt Loop and Ashford Street around 7:15 a.m. Police say a white car pulled up to the girl and the driver asked the girl to get in.
KATU.com
Police identify three people dead after murder-suicide situation in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators identified the family members involved in what they believe was a murder-suicide situation in Southeast Portland last month. According to Portland Police, the shooting took place at about 6:45 p.m. on December 11 at a home in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street. CRIME...
Portland police identify December victims of 2 murder-suicides
Portland police have identified the victims in back-to-back murder-suicides in Portland in December. Peter Reader, 84, shot and killed his wife, 83-year-old Barbara Reader, on Dec. 10 in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood of Northeast Portland. He then shot and killed himself, police said Wednesday. The couple had lived in the neighborhood...
KVAL
Suspect in old Portland Korean Church fire claims voices told them to start 3-alarm blaze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The person accused of setting fire to a historic church in downtown Portland appeared in court on Thursday. Police arrested Cameron Storer, also known as Nicolette Fait, as the suspect in the fire at the former Portland Korean Church on 10th Avenue on Tuesday evening. The...
KVAL
Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire
PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
Tri-City Herald
Man attacks jogger in local park — then needs rescuing himself, Oregon officials say
A 27-year-old man accused of attacking a jogger in a local park was arrested after needing to be rescued from high waters, Oregon police said. Around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 2, a woman was running down a path through Minto-Brown Island Park when David William Baynes Belluno attacked her, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department.
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after woman attacked in Salem park
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in a south Salem Park Monday night, according to Salem Police Department.
kptv.com
1 adult, 2 minors arrested on gun charges after SE Portland traffic stop
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One man and two minors are facing gun charges after a Tuesday traffic stop in SE Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., officers with the Focused Intervention Team were patrolling areas with high rates of reported shootings when they noticed a gold Infiniti sedan driving recklessly, PPB said. After initiating a traffic stop, the sedan pulled into a lot at Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
kptv.com
Woman, child hospitalized after being hit by driver in Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman and a child were rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after being hit by a driver in Forest Grove, according to police. At about 6:49 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street. LifeFlight also responded to the crash scene.
kptv.com
Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
KVAL
Court Docs: Man involved in New Year's Day shooting chased victim after fight, fired shots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Court documents are shedding more light on a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day. PAST COVERAGE | Suspect in New Year's Day shooting in Portland caught with drugs, police say. Police say Parrish Riggins shot another man multiple times just after 8 p.m. Sunday...
Man faces bias crime charge after Salem crash leads to gunfire, assault
A man was arrested on Tuesday after what authorities described as a “minor” crash led to gunfire and an assault, Salem Police Department said.
