Gresham, OR

KVAL

Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Homeless man shot, tent set on fire in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot and his tent was set on fire Thursday morning along North Interstate Avenue in Portland. Portland police confirmed the man was homeless. Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of North Interstate Avenue near...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Tigard police looking for man who tried luring child into car

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department is warning the public after a child was approached by a stranger while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning. According to the Tigard P.D., the 9-year-old girl was approached by the unidentified stranger while waiting alone near Schmidt Loop and Ashford Street around 7:15 a.m. Police say a white car pulled up to the girl and the driver asked the girl to get in.
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Portland police identify December victims of 2 murder-suicides

Portland police have identified the victims in back-to-back murder-suicides in Portland in December. Peter Reader, 84, shot and killed his wife, 83-year-old Barbara Reader, on Dec. 10 in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood of Northeast Portland. He then shot and killed himself, police said Wednesday. The couple had lived in the neighborhood...
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
AUMSVILLE, OR
KGW

Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire

PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 adult, 2 minors arrested on gun charges after SE Portland traffic stop

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One man and two minors are facing gun charges after a Tuesday traffic stop in SE Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., officers with the Focused Intervention Team were patrolling areas with high rates of reported shootings when they noticed a gold Infiniti sedan driving recklessly, PPB said. After initiating a traffic stop, the sedan pulled into a lot at Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman, child hospitalized after being hit by driver in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman and a child were rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after being hit by a driver in Forest Grove, according to police. At about 6:49 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street. LifeFlight also responded to the crash scene.
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

