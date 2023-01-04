Read full article on original website
KVAL
Tiller Trail Highway reopen after weather-related overnight closure
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Effective January 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW) closed Tiller Trail Highway from Milepost 35, near Tison Road, to Milepost 42, the Douglas County line. DCPW says the closure is due to adverse weather and dangerous road conditions; including high...
KVAL
Child exploitation images uncovered at Central Point home
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says numerous child exploitation images were uncovered at a Central Point home. According to officials, a search warrant was issued after multiple child exploitation images were uploaded from the home. Digital devices were also seized as part of the search warrant,...
KVAL
Plans underway for 911 dispatch center upgrades in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
KVAL
Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across Southern Oregon
Windy conditions continue to impact residents across the Rogue Valley. Earlier today, Rural Metro Fire says a powerline struck a FedEx truck north of Grants Pass. As of 11:45 a.m., the FedEx driver has been rescued and no injuries were reported. In Jackson County, the Sheriff's Office says it has...
KVAL
31st Annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby set for Feb. 1-4
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 31st Annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby events that benefit fish restoration, enhancement and education projects in the Umpqua Basin is set for February 1 through February 4. Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians is the event’s Presenting Sponsor. Here’s a look at...
KVAL
Community organizations to receive share of $1.4 million in grant funds
COOS BAY, Ore. — Dozens of community organizations throughout Coos, Curry and Douglas counties are getting a share of over $1.4 million in grant funding. From arts and culture to forestry, the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation announced grants to 35 organizations along the southern Oregon Coast. The grants range...
KVAL
Umpqua Community College and the Friendly Kitchen partner up
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College is opening its cafeteria to help the "Meals on Wheels" program in Roseburg with their meals on wheels program. The Friendly Kitchen moved from the Methodist Church to UCC because they needed the additional space; 58 volunteers helped make that move possible. Opened...
