ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Moreau man indicted in connection with Queensbury shooting

WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Friday, January 6, that a Warren County grand jury has filed a six-count indictment against Adrian A. Simental, 33, of Moreau. Simental faces the following charges, in connection with a November 27, 2022 shooting in Queensbury:. Criminal...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Guilty plea in 2021 shooting death of a Troy man

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man faced an Albany County Judge, pleading guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of another man. According to the Albany County District Attorney's Office, Damien McCaskey, back on May10th. 2021 in the area of First Street in Albany, recklessly caused the death of Danny Pearson.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being attacked

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Police say an Albany cab driver was attacked by a patron late Wednesday night and two of her fellow drivers came to her rescue. Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith says one rider went even further by deciding to forcibly take the wheel.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion

Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy