Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect Nabbed In Violent Christmas Day Robbery In Capital Region
A man is behind bars in connection with a violent, Christmas Day robbery in the region.Albany County resident Shandell Scott, age 32, of New Scotland, was arrested by State Police on Tuesday, Jan. 3.It came more than a week after troopers were called to a Voorheesville home at around noon on Sunday…
Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
Police identify victim in Ulster County homicide
Police have identified the victim in the Plattekill homicide investigation. Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was found dead outside of his house on Monday.
Troy felon pleads guilty to firearm, drug charges
A Troy felon has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, as well as possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. Frankie Rios, 42, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Drugs and firearm seized during search warrant
Detectives seized a quantity of crack cocaine, a .357 caliber revolver, and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
Schenectady man arrested for Brunswick robbery
Police have made an arrest in connection to a theft that took place in September at the Plaza Discount Wines & Liquors in Brunswick.
Police make notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
State Police announced several notable DWI arrests in the Capital Region between New Year's Eve and January 4.
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
WRGB
Moreau man indicted in connection with Queensbury shooting
WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Friday, January 6, that a Warren County grand jury has filed a six-count indictment against Adrian A. Simental, 33, of Moreau. Simental faces the following charges, in connection with a November 27, 2022 shooting in Queensbury:. Criminal...
WRGB
Guilty plea in 2021 shooting death of a Troy man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man faced an Albany County Judge, pleading guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of another man. According to the Albany County District Attorney's Office, Damien McCaskey, back on May10th. 2021 in the area of First Street in Albany, recklessly caused the death of Danny Pearson.
Alleged Queensbury Walmart shooter indicted on 6 counts
The man accused of opening fire in a Walmart parking lot, off Route 9 in Queensbury, last November has been indicted on six counts by a Warren County grand jury.
Adams police arrest driver during traffic stop for possession of drugs
One person was arrested in Adams Wednesday morning following a traffic stop where officers found drugs in the vehicle.
Amsterdam woman allegedly flees scene, hits cop car
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Wednesday evening after allegedly fleeing the scene where police were investigating, striking a patrol car, and driving with a child in the car while intoxicated. Jessica Jordan, 32, faces several charges.
NEWS10 ABC
Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being attacked
ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Police say an Albany cab driver was attacked by a patron late Wednesday night and two of her fellow drivers came to her rescue. Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith says one rider went even further by deciding to forcibly take the wheel.
Pleasant Valley man allegedly rapes child twice
A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18.
South Glens Falls man assaults cab driver, steals taxi
Upon hearing the fee for a trip to Saratoga, the suspect attacked the cab driver, forced her out of the vehicle, and drove away.
Victim injured in road rage incident in Albany
Police say the suspect caused injury to the victim and also damaged the victim's window.
WNYT
Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion
Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
Woman accused of having fentanyl while incarcerated
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested an Otego woman who was allegedly in possession of fentanyl while incarcerated at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Jillian Crouse, 31, faces multiple charges.
Montgomery County Sheriff searching for tire dumper
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting of 14 tires that were found dumped on Cranes Hollow Road in Amsterdam, and are currently searching for the person or person(s) responsible.
Comments / 0