KIMA TV
"There will be lives lost" local doctors warn with the Astria Maternity Center closed
During this week's Toppenish city council meeting, numerous locals showed up to voice their concerns about Astria Toppenish Hospital closing it's maternity center. Local doctors and nurses warned this could cause more women and infants in the community to lose their lives. Local OBGYN Dr. Anita Showalter says, "We are...
Public vigil honoring Lucian Munguia set for Saturday at Yakima church
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who disappeared from a Yakima park and captured the heart of the community, will be honored Saturday at a public vigil. “It would be really awesome to see all the people who loved Lucian, who were touched by Lucian,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mom. “And it would just be such a great...
KIMA TV
Lucian's family announces 'Celebration of Life' event
YAKIMA, Wash -- A 'Celebration of Life' has been announced for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia, whose body was found in the Yakima River late last week. Lucian's aunt, Amy Bailey, shared the event will be at Stone Church on Jan. 14. It is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. Bailey invites...
A Tri-City nonprofit has spayed and neutered 55,000 strays. They want to help more
Donations up to $50,000 are being matched until Jan. 20.
Dutch Bros. coffee makes big donation to Tri-Cities nonprofit helping people
Owners donated based on number of drinks sold.
Yakima hospital at capacity, ER full of patients with nowhere else to go
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is at capacity and they’re using the emergency department for the extra patients, but on Thursday, 19 out of their 24 ER beds were occupied by people waiting for a room to open up. “Almost every bed has somebody who doesn’t belong in an ER, so the only way you can take new patients...
Tri-Cities, Help Reunite This Lost Little Hard Hat with His Owner
Sometimes you just have to take a second out of your day to help a missing hard hat in need find his home. Tri-Cities, we need your help!. Little White Hard Hat Turns Up Lost on the Highway. This little white hard hat was found on SR-240 early Thursday morning,...
FOX 11 and 41
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
FOX 11 and 41
YPD asks for help finding woman last seen in mid-December
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing woman. According to the YPD Etelbina Marchan, who goes by “Debbie,” was last seen in mid-December. She is known to be homeless and is also schizophrenic. If anyone has seen Marchan or has...
FOX 11 and 41
Richland welcomes new parks and facilities director
RICHLAND, Wash.- Laura Hester is the new Parks and Public Facilities Director for the City of Richland. Hester has over 20 years of parks and recreation experience, most recently serving as Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director in Sahuarita, Arizona and began in Richland on January 3. “We are excited...
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller retires after 36 years in office
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A staple in the local justice community… has hung up his hat. Benton County Prosecutor… Andy Miller… is now the former prosecutor. He retired last week… after 40 years on the job. Miller says the words he lived by while in office...
nbcrightnow.com
Community mourns with Munguia family
The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
FOX 11 and 41
Senior portrait policy causes confusion at West Valley High School
YAKIMA, Wash. — The West Valley High School (WVHS) community felt deja vu in January 2023, as seniors preparing for their yearbook photos lined up for free, professional portraits taken at school instead of supplying their own. Students thought they could be seeing the effects of the proposed 2019 policy, but the West Valley School District (WVSD) says this was just a miscommunication.
‘Don’t forget’: Lucian’s family asks community to keep his memory alive
YAKIMA, Wash. — After a months-long search for missing Yakima boy Lucian Munguia, his family finally has the answers they’ve been desperately seeking; their little boy is gone, but they hope he won’t be forgotten. “I know Lucian touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Amy Bailey, Lucian’s aunt. “Don’t forget that compassion that you felt for him and the...
KIMA TV
Local Health Leaders give tips to keep you out of the hospital this flu season
Kennewick Wash. — Health Leaders from the Benton-Franklin Health District tell us that flu season is still in full swing. Leaders say that our flu season tends to run into early spring, and with worries over the recent upticks in hospitalized patients, they tell us that a surge in illnesses can impact local health care facilities.
KIMA TV
Yakima Valley Inn will become new housing for homeless
The Yakima Valley Inn will become new permanent housing for those facing homelessness across the Valley. "The solution to homelessness is housing," said Rhonda Hauff, CEO of Yakima Neighborhood Health, "Nobody wants to see people sleeping on their porches [and] in their yards." In Yakima, nearly 700 individuals are experiencing...
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: missing person alert for Benton County teenager canceled
FINLEY, Wash. – The Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop in Benton County has been canceled. 1-4-23 An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for...
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
KIMA TV
'Inspire Change,' mental health program at Yakima County Jail hoping to prevent recidivism
Yakima's jail is filled with repeat offenders. Today staff at the Yakima Jail are showing us a new program they're trying. They believe this program may keep people from breaking the law again. "We have people that have been coming and going to this facility for their entire lives," said...
