Prosser, WA

KIMA TV

Lucian's family announces 'Celebration of Life' event

YAKIMA, Wash -- A 'Celebration of Life' has been announced for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia, whose body was found in the Yakima River late last week. Lucian's aunt, Amy Bailey, shared the event will be at Stone Church on Jan. 14. It is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. Bailey invites...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash

YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

YPD asks for help finding woman last seen in mid-December

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking for the community's help in finding a missing woman. According to the YPD Etelbina Marchan, who goes by "Debbie," was last seen in mid-December. She is known to be homeless and is also schizophrenic. If anyone has seen Marchan or has...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Richland welcomes new parks and facilities director

RICHLAND, Wash.- Laura Hester is the new Parks and Public Facilities Director for the City of Richland. Hester has over 20 years of parks and recreation experience, most recently serving as Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director in Sahuarita, Arizona and began in Richland on January 3. "We are excited...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Senior portrait policy causes confusion at West Valley High School

YAKIMA, Wash. — The West Valley High School (WVHS) community felt deja vu in January 2023, as seniors preparing for their yearbook photos lined up for free, professional portraits taken at school instead of supplying their own. Students thought they could be seeing the effects of the proposed 2019 policy, but the West Valley School District (WVSD) says this was just a miscommunication.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

'Don't forget': Lucian's family asks community to keep his memory alive

YAKIMA, Wash. —   After a months-long search for missing Yakima boy Lucian Munguia, his family finally has the answers they've been desperately seeking; their little boy is gone, but they hope he won't be forgotten. "I know Lucian touched a lot of people's hearts," said Amy Bailey, Lucian's aunt. "Don't forget that compassion that you felt for him and the...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Local Health Leaders give tips to keep you out of the hospital this flu season

Kennewick Wash. — Health Leaders from the Benton-Franklin Health District tell us that flu season is still in full swing. Leaders say that our flu season tends to run into early spring, and with worries over the recent upticks in hospitalized patients, they tell us that a surge in illnesses can impact local health care facilities.
KIMA TV

Yakima Valley Inn will become new housing for homeless

The Yakima Valley Inn will become new permanent housing for those facing homelessness across the Valley. "The solution to homelessness is housing," said Rhonda Hauff, CEO of Yakima Neighborhood Health, "Nobody wants to see people sleeping on their porches [and] in their yards." In Yakima, nearly 700 individuals are experiencing...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing person alert for Benton County teenager canceled

FINLEY, Wash. – The Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff's Office for 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop in Benton County has been canceled. 1-4-23 An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff's Office for...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located

FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff's Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

