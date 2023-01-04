CSU Pueblo introduces Philip Vigil as head football coach

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — Philip Vigil mentioned three specific things to keep CSU Pueblo football at an elite level.

Be present, be intentional, be consistent.

Vigil’s specific mention about recruiting, though, may fire up the Thunderwolves fan base.

“We will own the state of Colorado,” Vigil said at his introductory press conference Tuesday. “If a recruit goes to Mesa, or Mines, or anywhere else, it’s because we said no first. We will own this state. The RMAC will run through Pueblo, Colorado.”

“The lifeblood of the sport is recruiting,” CSU Pueblo Director of Athletics Dr. Paul Plinske said. “I feel like he’s got a firsthand expertise in the area who will really do a great job of doing that, so I’m fired up and ready for him to get going.”

Vigil (pronounced VEE-hill) takes over as CSU Pueblo’s head football coach following the retirement of John Wristen, who spent the past 15 years leading the Thunderwolves.

Wristen, Dr. Plinske, and CSU Pueblo President Dr. Timothy Mottet were all a part of the university’s search committee to find its new head coach.

“After I got off the phone with him, I thought, ‘That guy is very impressive,” Wristen said. “Then we talked again and I felt the same thing. When he came in, there was an instant connection about making sure that we understood what we were looking for in a head football coach.”

