One of the obvious differences between a movie and a television spin-off is that the TV story has to have so many more layers to it to encompass a lot more screen time. This means more characters, more twists, and in the terms of National Treasure: Edge of History, this means more puzzles and riddles. A lot of times these spin-offs hinge on how well these layers add to the spirit of the franchise rather than bogging it down. These layers begin to show in this week’s Edge of History, and so far, it seems to be leading in the right direction as the drama and suspense begins to ramp up.

2 DAYS AGO