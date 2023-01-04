Read full article on original website
Previewing Titan Comics’ ‘Blade Runner 2039’ #2
A figure from Ash’s distant past drags the disgraced and battle-weary ex-Blade Runner back into action. Blade Runner 2039 #2 is out Wednesday January 11th, 2023 from Titan Comics.
Previewing Multiplayer Adventure Adaption ‘Sea Of Thieves Origins’ Vol. 1
“BASED ON THE SMASH-HIT MULTIPLAYER ADVENTURE SEA OF THIEVES!. DIVE INTO THE LORE OF THE SEA OF THIEVES! COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME! PREVIOUSLY ONLY AVAILABLE DIGITALLY. FILLED WITH ACTION, GOLD, AND UNTOLD TALES OF GLORY! When three unlikely travellers set sail for pirate waters, making their fortune will also make history!
Advance Review: `White Savior’ #1 Is A Laugh A Minute
You figure out pretty quickly that White Savior doesn’t take itself very seriously. That’s a great thing for the reader, because the constant barrage of humor, along with some nicely differentiated artwork, helps this book to stand out from the rest. Overall. Todd Parker is not your average...
New Story Arc: Previewing Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Time Before Time’ #19
“NEW STORY ARC – In the aftermath of her devastating confrontation with The Arcola Institute, Nadia finally reunites with her mother and sister. Was it worth everything she lost to get to this point?. The fourth arc of the hit time travel series kicks off with art by JORGE...
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 4
One of the obvious differences between a movie and a television spin-off is that the TV story has to have so many more layers to it to encompass a lot more screen time. This means more characters, more twists, and in the terms of National Treasure: Edge of History, this means more puzzles and riddles. A lot of times these spin-offs hinge on how well these layers add to the spirit of the franchise rather than bogging it down. These layers begin to show in this week’s Edge of History, and so far, it seems to be leading in the right direction as the drama and suspense begins to ramp up.
Advance Review: Espionage Done The Fun Way In `Spy Superb’ #1
This great start to the series takes the notion of “spies like us” to a whole new hilarious level. When a super spy is killed, a Western espionage agency turns to a loser to save the free world. It’s not 007, but it is a ton of fun.
‘Grootfall’ Launches From Marvel In April 2023
Marvel Comics has revealed a teaser for something called Grootfall, coming next Spring. Stay tuned to Marvel on social media for more teasers about what’s next for the Guardians and be there for the full announcement.
Image Comics’ ‘Eight Billion Genies’ Issues 1-6 Get Reprints
Hit Image Comics’ series Eight Billion Genies by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne – recently optioned by Amazon Studios for adaptation – is to have all six issues reprinted ahead of the penultimate, extra-length 40 page Eight Billion Genies #7. If you’re getting in on this late,...
Review: Jim Medway’s ‘Crab Lane Crew’ Is Just A Perfect Distillation Of Childhood Now
In Jim Medway’s Crab Lane Crew you’ll find a perfect glimpse into the world of young children, where friendships are everything and just the day-to-day little things are all that matters. Beautifully drawn, it captures every nuance of what it actually means to be a child – something that any child that reads the book (and those adults smart enough to realise it) will immediately recognise and adore.
A Human Touch: Reviewing ‘Poison Ivy’ #8
‘Poison Ivy’ #8 continues to build off its stellar opening story arc, showcasing even deeper character growth and moments for the protagonist as well as those around her. Truly gorgeous energetic ecological horror meets the beauty of humanity without losing any of its edge as a sharp justified finger continues to point at the broken system that plagues our world daily. This is a comic book with a lot to say and everyone needs to be listening to what it has to say.
A Truly Dynamic Duo: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #3
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #3 taps into some classic sort of energy while tackling the latest story to focus on the various allies and foes of the Splinter Clan as their worlds change greatly during the Rat King’s game. A painful but also beautiful story about found family and the lengths we sometimes have to go to in order to find that place or that person that we can call home.
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 5
After a couple episodes trying to figure out what it wanted to do this season, it seems Doom Patrol returned back to the core of what made it special. Even more than its sister show, Titans, Doom Patrol is about trauma and character growth. The show excels when it showcases this growth through weird and quirky plots and storylines. This week’s episode, which had the Doom Patrol age back to their teenage and adolescent selves, was just the right amount of goofiness to prepare for the seriousness to come as the season’s main villain begins to emerge.
‘The Orville’ — Bigger Doesn’t Mean Better
It’s amazing how sometimes shows can fall into a particular niche. This is especially true of situational shows that have the same characters in more or less the same settings and facing different plots every week. That’s certainly what happened with The Orville. It was a particular show doing a particular thing, and after two seasons of excelling with its format, the show became very good at playing towards its strengths. Things changed with season three. It moved to a new platform and had a much bigger budget and longer run time per episode. It was a much bigger show, but bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better.
‘Genshin Impact’ Update 3.4 Releases January 18th
As ever, Genshin Impact fans are drowning in content, as miHoYo announces the new Genshin Impact update 3.4, in a trailer dubbed “The Exquisite Night Chimes”. This new update brings back the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue Harbor, which will come with a music performance as well as a series of new mini-games and challenges for players. Players who complete all the challenges will gain more Intertwined Fates and a new four-star character.
