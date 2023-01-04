Read full article on original website
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — From soaring inflation and rising interest rates to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, we can expect the economic landscape to remain predictably unpredictable. While there's not much we can do to influence the economy, there are ways to ensure our own finances are intact to make in through 2023.
What's coming to Limestone County in 2023?
ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama. Officials say the area's vast growth and development are only expected to continue throughout the New Year and beyond. So, if you are wondering what is coming in 2023, our reporter Jasamine Byrd takes us there.
A new connection point and more recreational activities coming to Decatur in 2023
DECATUR, Ala. — We have been getting a sneak peek into all the exciting things coming here to the Tennessee Valley and Decatur residents have a lot to look forward to as we continue into 2023. The "Steamboat Bill" Memorial Bridge acts as one of the gateways to the...
Job opportunities in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for a new job in North Alabama?. Many companies host job fairs to give job-seekers are one-stop shop to find a new career. We'll update this page weekly with new job fairs or opportunities within the Tennessee Valley!. Decatur Police Department Needs Crossing Guards. The...
Organizing My 2023: Where to Start?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New Year Resolutions are in full effect, and for some people becoming more organized this year is at the top of their list. Karen Wright Creator and Owner of Life Simplified, a professional organizing company in Huntsville, says on the road to becoming more organized in 2023, “You just want to start small. I mean, you just want to take baby steps. You don't want to look at a big space, then you're going to be overwhelmed. You're not going to know where to start.”
Amy Ramsdell is the Valley's Top Teacher!
TONEY, Ala. — Science is what excites one teacher from Sparkman Middle School! So it’s no surprise her students get hands-on education in her classroom. Meet this week’s Valley’s Top Teacher of the Week, Amy Ramsdell!. “I love what I do,” said Ramsdell. “Right now my...
2023 is here. Here's what's next for Huntsville.
With the New Year, come new businesses, attractions and upgrades to Huntsville-Madison County area. Here are some of those new additions coming to the area in 2023.
Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
Crossing guards wanted in Decatur
Want to help your community? Decatur Police is looking for part-time crossing guards.
Recent influx of lost luggage may come to North Alabama
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Several flights were canceled recently across the country, leaving many passengers separated from their luggage. And there's been a lot of speculation about if your lost bag will end up in the hands of the "Unclaimed Baggage" store in Scottsboro, Alabama. Sonni Hood, the Public Relations...
The Bakingtist shares sweet treats and science at new bakery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With a small kitchen filled to the brim with science experiments and baking ingredients, Heidi Kizer realized her two interests could come together to create her own amazing business. The Bakingtist is known for its amazing cookies, bread and more sweet treats. Kizer studied...
Pinky Patel is bringing the party to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the highs and lows of being a PTA mom, which I’m sure many of you can relate to, Pinky Patel started sharing the thoughts everyone was thinking, and turned it into a career. The comedian, loved on Instagram and TikTok, is taking...
North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency care center coming to Madison County
Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville says it will “soon” begin building north Alabama’s first freestanding emergency department in the fast-growing Harvest area of northwest Madison County. The Crestwood Center ER-Harvest will open in 2024 at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. It will operate 24 hours...
U.S. Space & Rocket Center soars as Huntsville’s top attraction
With Artemis I and Orion getting off the ground in 2022, it’s probably no surprise that the U.S. Space and Rocket Center continues to soar as the top attraction not only in Huntsville, but also the state. But other attractions in the Rocket City such as the Huntsville Botanical...
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
Sticking with fitness resolutions can be hard, but it's absolutely possible. Here's how.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One of the biggest themes when it comes to New Year's resolutions is that they're oftentimes not kept, with many people abandoning them within the first few weeks of the New Year. Another theme is fitness, whether it's for overall health to gain more muscle, or...
Huntsville bakery working to reopen after burst pipe
Peggy Ann Bakery in Huntsville is working to open back up Jan. 10 after a pipe burst on Christmas Eve.
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
Huntsville Hospital ER director discusses wait times
News 19 had received several viewer news tips in recent weeks from people concerned about "long wait times" for the emergency department at Huntsville Hospital.
Crestwood bringing freestanding Emergency Room to Harvest
HARVEST, Ala. — Construction will begin soon with on a facility to begin serving patients in 2024. The Crestwood Medical Center ER - Harvest will be located at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road and will provide emergency services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Once opened, the Crestwood Medical Center ER - Harvest will be the first freestanding emergency department in north Alabama and will bring emergency services closer to residents of one of the fastest growing communities in the state and will reduce patient wait-times at other emergency departments.
