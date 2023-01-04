ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

New Years money resolutions: How to start, how to stick to them

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — From soaring inflation and rising interest rates to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, we can expect the economic landscape to remain predictably unpredictable. While there's not much we can do to influence the economy, there are ways to ensure our own finances are intact to make in through 2023.
What's coming to Limestone County in 2023?

ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama. Officials say the area's vast growth and development are only expected to continue throughout the New Year and beyond. So, if you are wondering what is coming in 2023, our reporter Jasamine Byrd takes us there.
Job opportunities in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for a new job in North Alabama?. Many companies host job fairs to give job-seekers are one-stop shop to find a new career. We'll update this page weekly with new job fairs or opportunities within the Tennessee Valley!. Decatur Police Department Needs Crossing Guards. The...
Organizing My 2023: Where to Start?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New Year Resolutions are in full effect, and for some people becoming more organized this year is at the top of their list. Karen Wright Creator and Owner of Life Simplified, a professional organizing company in Huntsville, says on the road to becoming more organized in 2023, “You just want to start small. I mean, you just want to take baby steps. You don't want to look at a big space, then you're going to be overwhelmed. You're not going to know where to start.”
Amy Ramsdell is the Valley's Top Teacher!

TONEY, Ala. — Science is what excites one teacher from Sparkman Middle School! So it’s no surprise her students get hands-on education in her classroom. Meet this week’s Valley’s Top Teacher of the Week, Amy Ramsdell!. “I love what I do,” said Ramsdell. “Right now my...
Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
Recent influx of lost luggage may come to North Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Several flights were canceled recently across the country, leaving many passengers separated from their luggage. And there's been a lot of speculation about if your lost bag will end up in the hands of the "Unclaimed Baggage" store in Scottsboro, Alabama. Sonni Hood, the Public Relations...
The Bakingtist shares sweet treats and science at new bakery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With a small kitchen filled to the brim with science experiments and baking ingredients, Heidi Kizer realized her two interests could come together to create her own amazing business. The Bakingtist is known for its amazing cookies, bread and more sweet treats. Kizer studied...
Pinky Patel is bringing the party to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the highs and lows of being a PTA mom, which I’m sure many of you can relate to, Pinky Patel started sharing the thoughts everyone was thinking, and turned it into a career. The comedian, loved on Instagram and TikTok, is taking...
Crestwood bringing freestanding Emergency Room to Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. — Construction will begin soon with on a facility to begin serving patients in 2024. The Crestwood Medical Center ER - Harvest will be located at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road and will provide emergency services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Once opened, the Crestwood Medical Center ER - Harvest will be the first freestanding emergency department in north Alabama and will bring emergency services closer to residents of one of the fastest growing communities in the state and will reduce patient wait-times at other emergency departments.
