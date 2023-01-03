Read full article on original website
Is NieR:Automata Ver1.1a on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?
‘Nier: Automata Ver1.1a’ is a science-fiction action anime that is inspired by PlatinumGames’ roleplaying game known as Nier: Automata. The show is set in the distant future and revolves around the events following the invasion of Earth by an alien species and their creations Machine Lifeforms. Because of the ruthless initial attacks, the surviving humans are forced to seek refuge on the moon so that they can eventually regroup and fight back for the blue planet they have been calling home for a long time.
Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?
Based on Nanashi’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro‘ is a romantic comedy series that centers around Naoto Hachiouji and his eccentric underclassman Hayase Nagatoro. The introverted manga-loving Naoto’s life changes forever one ordinary day when he visits the school’s library to spend some time in private to focus just on his work. A first-year student named Hayase Nagatoro notices that he has an awkward demeanor and can be easily startled, so she decides to use this opportunity to tease and torment her upperclassman. This chance encounter between the two marks the beginning of a strange friendship that starts with bullying and ridicule and turns into something much more wholesome as the duo spends more time together.
Tomo-chan Is a Girl Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl’ or ‘Tomo-chan wa Onnanoko!‘ episode 1 titled ‘I Want to Be Seen as a Girl! & A Terrifying Challenge,’ the titular protagonist confesses his feelings to his childhood friend Junichirou, only for him to not even take her seriously. Meanwhile, her friend Misuzu constantly offers relationship advice to Tomo-chan so that she can somehow bring the eccentric duo together. In the boys’ karate club, the charming Kosuke Misaki is in awe of Tomo’s remarkable fighting prowess and appears to see her as a girl, unlike Junichirou. Sadly, some students from the school do not like this. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 1 and Ending, Explained
In the first episode of ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 4, Yukichi Fukuzawa accidentally comes across an arrogant boy genius named Ranpo Edogawa while working as a professional bodyguard. After learning that he needs a job, Fukuzawa takes him to a theater owner when he meets her for his next assignment. That’s where he finally realizes how powerful Ranpo’s deduction abilities really are. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 4 episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!
