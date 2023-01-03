Based on Nanashi’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro‘ is a romantic comedy series that centers around Naoto Hachiouji and his eccentric underclassman Hayase Nagatoro. The introverted manga-loving Naoto’s life changes forever one ordinary day when he visits the school’s library to spend some time in private to focus just on his work. A first-year student named Hayase Nagatoro notices that he has an awkward demeanor and can be easily startled, so she decides to use this opportunity to tease and torment her upperclassman. This chance encounter between the two marks the beginning of a strange friendship that starts with bullying and ridicule and turns into something much more wholesome as the duo spends more time together.

