PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a stabbing inside a Pittsburgh home. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called to the fatal stabbing on Arlington Avenue on Thursday just before 7 p.m.The authorities said they were called after a woman was found unresponsive inside her home by family members. She had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. "There were family members who hadn't heard from her for awhile who came to the house, and they were the ones who discovered her inside and called police," Cara Cruz of Pittsburgh Public Safety said.A neighbor who lives across the street told KDKA-TV a woman lives at the home with her husband and she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her" and the alleged victim's father said, "He killed my daughter."Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests at this time.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO