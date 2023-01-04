ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
GREENSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Restaurant Employees Held Hostage In Pittsburgh, Police Say

A man from Erie heading to see his kids in West Virginia held employees hostage at a Pittsburgh Eat 'N Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. Larry David Elkins II, 30, of Erie, fired at least three shots while holding two workers and the manager hostage at the restaurant in the 1200 block of Banksville Road, according to police and court documents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: 2 people found shot dead in Pitcairn apartment

PITCAIRN, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found with gunshot wounds inside a Pitcairn apartment Friday evening. Late Friday night, the medical examiner's office released the names of the people who were shot, identifying them as Jade Baker-Wright, 20, and Andre Johnson, 21, both of Pitcairn.
PITCAIRN, PA
wtae.com

Man taken to hospital in critical condition after Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg. Watch the report from Wilkinsburg in the video above. Paramedics and other first responders rushed to the 1700 block of McNary Boulevard in Wilkinsburg when a 911 caller alerted authorities at around 12:15 p.m. of someone shot there.
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man arrested with a rifle in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — In the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood, one family said they came face to face with a man carrying a rifle in their driveway on Thursday. The scary scene was all caught on surveillance footage. “A car drove up my dad‘s driveway that I live right beside, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified

PITTSBURGH — A woman found stabbed to death in her South Side Slopes home has been identified. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found in her Arlington Avenue home Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police were called to investigate before 7 p.m. Family members told police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

18-year-old man found shot in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the back in the city's Knoxville neighborhood. Officers were dispatched to E. Warrington Avenue around 12:30 Saturday morning. While searching the area for victims, officers found the young man inside a vehicle about a mile south on Moore Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

At least one person is dead after a stabbing inside a Pittsburgh home.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a stabbing inside a Pittsburgh home. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called to the fatal stabbing on Arlington Avenue on Thursday just before 7 p.m.The authorities said they were called after a woman was found unresponsive inside her home by family members. She had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. "There were family members who hadn't heard from her for awhile who came to the house, and they were the ones who discovered her inside and called police," Cara Cruz of Pittsburgh Public Safety said.A neighbor who lives across the street told KDKA-TV a woman lives at the home with her husband and she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her" and the alleged victim's father said, "He killed my daughter."Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests at this time.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy