Allegheny County Police seek tips on Wilkinsburg shooting
A man was hospitalized Friday after a shooting in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County 911 was notified around 12:15 p.m. of a shooting in the 1700 block of McNary Boulevard. First responders found a man, who they did not identify, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
Restaurant Employees Held Hostage In Pittsburgh, Police Say
A man from Erie heading to see his kids in West Virginia held employees hostage at a Pittsburgh Eat 'N Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. Larry David Elkins II, 30, of Erie, fired at least three shots while holding two workers and the manager hostage at the restaurant in the 1200 block of Banksville Road, according to police and court documents.
Police: 2 people found shot dead in Pitcairn apartment
PITCAIRN, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found with gunshot wounds inside a Pitcairn apartment Friday evening. Late Friday night, the medical examiner's office released the names of the people who were shot, identifying them as Jade Baker-Wright, 20, and Andre Johnson, 21, both of Pitcairn.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at postal worker in Perry North
A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at postal worker in Perry North Thursday. The man was not hurt, and told police a suspect in a blue sedan shot at him at least three times.
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
‘I heard gunfire’: Eyewitness details terrifying moments surrounding McKnight Road shooting
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One day after a shooting caused total chaos on busy McKnight Road, Channel 11 is getting new details on how it all played out. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 1 person shot, another injured after shooting along busy McKnight Road. A driving instructor from Rogers Driving School...
Man arrested with a rifle in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — In the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood, one family said they came face to face with a man carrying a rifle in their driveway on Thursday. The scary scene was all caught on surveillance footage. “A car drove up my dad‘s driveway that I live right beside, and...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting at postal carrier in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting at a postal carrier in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon. Martinel Humphries, 28, is facing several charges after police responded to reports of shots fired in Perry North. A U.S. Postal carrier told Pittsburgh police he was delivering mail...
18-year-old man found shot in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the back in the city's Knoxville neighborhood. Officers were dispatched to E. Warrington Avenue around 12:30 Saturday morning. While searching the area for victims, officers found the young man inside a vehicle about a mile south on Moore Avenue.
Tarentum officer injured in shootout released from hospital, healing at home
Tarentum police Officer Jordan Schrecengost got to eat breakfast in his own home Wednesday after being shot in the leg during a frenzied and fatal manhunt in Brackenridge earlier this week. “He’s doing well,” Tarentum Mayor Bob Lang said. “He’s in some pain, but he’s out of the hospital.”...
GoFundMe for slain Pa. police chief shut down, organizer banned
The owner of a GoFundMe page claiming to raise funds for slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has no connection to his family and has been banned by the company, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. County sheriff’s office spokesperson Mike Manko issued an alert about the page...
Police investigating shooting at Youngstown bar
They were able to drive themselves to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown.
