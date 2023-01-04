Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin adds Brown, Bicknell, Guidugli to offensive staff
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has announced the hires of Mike Brown as associate head coach/wide receivers coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. as offensive line coach and Gino Guidugli as passing game coordinator/tight ends coach. Brown and Guidugli worked with new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. Fickell posted a...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
4-star WR transfer to visit Wisconsin today
Luke Fickell may not be done yet. After landing Temple defensive end Darian Varner on Thursday, Wisconsin's new head coach is still hot on the recruiting trail, as USC wideout C.J. Williams entered the transfer portal last night and is visiting Wisconsin today, per his Twitter. Williams, a four-star recruit...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football officially welcomes trio of assistant coaches to staff for 2023
After a mediocre season that saw Wisconsin go 4-5 in conference play, the Badgers are making changes in Madison. On Friday, the Badgers announced the hiring of three new coaches, Gino Guidugli, Mike Brown, and Jack Bicknell Jr. The coaches will serve as the passing game and tight ends coach, associate HC and WR coach, and OL coach respectively. All three men are new to Wisconsin, but have a wealth of experience across the football landscape.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football: 10 burning questions as the Badgers head into the offseason
It didn’t take long for Sonny Dykes to adjust to life in Fort Worth after a 4-year stint at crosstown rival SMU. One offseason, a new offensive concept, a new defensive formation, and a new standard for the Horned Frogs entering a new chapter in the program’s history.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Badgers land 1st-team All-AAC transfer DL
The Wisconsin Badgers got a commitment from Temple transfer defensive lineman Darian Varner on Wednesday, adding some much-needed depth to the position group after the team lost both Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton to the NFL Draft. Varner comes in with multiple years of experience, including a 2022 season where...
After close call, No. 14 Wisconsin to face Illinois
In search of better play, No. 14 Wisconsin now faces the uncertain status of senior forward Tyler Wahl as the
NBC Sports
Wisconsin announces Longo, Tressel have joined Fickell’s staff
MADISON, Wis. — After spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell‘s Cincinnati staff, Mike Tressel is following him to Wisconsin. Wisconsin announced the hiring of Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo, who had been North Carolina’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons, had said last month he was joining Wisconsin’s staff in the same role.
WATCH: Greg Gard, Sharif Chambliss check out four-star wing Davion Hannah
WHITEFISH BAY -- 2025 wing Davion Hannah and Nicolet bested Dominican 65-64 on Wednesday. Hannah scored a game-high 21 points and scored the game-winning free throw with 3.4 seconds left. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach Sharif Chambliss were on hand. Marquette had an assistant coach present as...
LSUSports.net
Volleyball Adds Big 10 Transfer, National Champion to 2023 Roster
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball adds Jade Demps, a transfer from Wisconsin to the 2023 roster announced by head coach Tonya Johnson. Demps is a 6-2 right side hitter from Raleigh, N.C. and joins the Tigers with two years of eligibility remaining. Demps brings more NCAA postseason experience to the club after three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances with the Badgers that featured two Final Four appearances and winning the 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball National Championship title. In her career, Demps has 317 total kills averaging 1.67 kills per set, a .282 hitting percentage and nine aces to go along with 46 blocks and 152 total digs.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
nbc15.com
Beloit Sky Carp’s home stadium to go cashless by end of January
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit, home to the Beloit Sky Carp, is going cashless for the Minor League Baseball season and all future team events, according to a release Thursday. Stadium officials said starting Jan. 21, credit, debit and gift cards will be accepted inside...
nbc15.com
Madison dentist fundraising to get AEDs across Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The horrific scene that unfolded on Monday Night Football, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, has put the emergency response to such an event on the minds of many across the country. While many are learning about things like automated external defibrillators and the crucial role they play now in the wake of ‘MNF,’ the tool has been a passion project for others for years.
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor
In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
nbc15.com
Edgewood High School lawsuit dismissed against City of Madison in field lights battle
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal lawsuit filed against the City of Madison in Edgewood High School’s battle for lights on its football field has been dismissed. According to a document filed on Tuesday, a judge ruled in favor of the City to dismiss the case. In a statement...
nbc15.com
UW Health: Overdose visits in emergency departments remain large
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of emergency visits related to opioid overdoses continues remain high nationally and at UW Health, the health system announced Friday. A report from the Centers for Disease Control said the rate of nonfatal opioid hospital visits has increased 4% each quarter from January 2018 to March 2022—an increase of 98 to 179 patients per 100,000. This increase has gone hand in hand with the increase in overdose rates in emergency departments nationally, according to the same report.
nbc15.com
Crews reinstall iconic “Badger Liquor” sign on State Street
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews were busy Thursday morning reinstalling the iconic “Badger Liquor” sign on State Street. The sign, which has been up since the 1940s, was taken down last summer so it could be completely restored. Sign Art Studio completely stripped the sign down since then...
nbc15.com
DHS, Jefferson Co. officials encourage homeowners to test for radon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Jefferson County Health Department are urging residents to test their homes during January for radon throughout National Radon Action Month. Jefferson Co. officials said radon, a scentless radioactive gas naturally present in the ground, can get...
Former student, colleague mourn principal killed in Fitchburg crash: ‘She was integral in me staying alive during a really tough time’
VERONA, Wis. — Multiple school district communities are mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Beth Steffen, killed in a tragic accident in Fitchburg Tuesday morning. They remember her for supporting students and staff not just through studies, but through life. Steffen was well known throughout south-central Wisconsin’s education community, working as a teacher and administrator at Beloit High School,...
nbc15.com
Madison plows ready for evening commute snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Streets Division crews are preparing for snow during the evening commute for the second day in a row, officials explained Thursday. Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said 32 trucks will be out to apply salt and plow main roads as snow is expected to move in during the afternoon hours.
wortfm.org
Safe Skies Clean Water Files Final Argument Against F-35s
Anti-F-35 activists have filed their final legal documents to try and keep the jets out of Dane County before they touch down at Truax airfield later this year. The Air National Guard selected Madison as a proposed home for the F-35s years ago, along with several other cities. After releasing a draft Environmental Impact Statement, and later, a final impact statement with modest changes, Madison was formally selected to receive the jets in 2020.
