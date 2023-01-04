ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

More pothole issues emerge in Memphis amid severe weather

By Dakarai Turner, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fprFP_0k2UrbIQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With rain falling heavily all day Tuesday, it meant another day of pothole problems in Memphis. And as a result, rain filled the holes made them even more difficult for motorists to see.

In recent days, many of the calls and emails to FOX13 have centered around one central issue: the potholes dotting the city’s roadways and it seems no one area is being spared.

On Tuesday morning, FOX13 learned about issues next to the airport.

The potholes there, along a stretch of Airways Boulevard near East Raines Road caused issues for drivers, with one saying he was unable to see a pothole before it was too late after being caught off guard by the severe weather and rain.

After driving over a pothole, the two tires on the driver’s side of his car were flattened. He said he saw other cars stuck after having the same issue.

“I think I saw six cars at the most,” said Jamie Neely. He spoke with a report while waiting for a tow.

“The city should be responsible. That pothole has been down here for about four months,” Neely said.

The City of Memphis alleges it did not know about the potholes on that stretch of Airways Boulevard until Tuesday morning, which means if you see a pothole and want it fixed, you must call 311 to let the city know about it.

Citing state law, a spokesperson for the city said it is not responsible for any damages because it had no prior knowledge of the pothole’s existence.

The city provided the following statement:

“What this means is that for the City to be responsible to pay any damages for pothole claims, the City must be shown to have had notice of the pothole (i.e. known that the pothole was in the street) prior to it causing damage to your vehicle. The City also must have had a reasonable time in which to repair the pothole after receiving notice. That time is typically five (5) business days from the time the City obtains notice of the pothole.

In investigating your claim, the Claims Office sends inquiries to the City’s Emergency Management Agency, Mayor’s Citizen Service Center, 311 and Street Maintenance Department. These entities are responsible for collecting reports of dangerous road conditions. If the City did not find out about this pothole until after you hit it or the 5-day period mentioned above had not expired when you hit it, under the law cited above, the City will not pay your claim.”

If the damage happens on a road that is owned by the state, you must contact the state transportation department, the city spokesperson said.

Here are links to help you out: https://bit.ly/3IipnKg, https://bit.ly/3X1AwmL and https://bit.ly/3X7eJKB.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS estimates $300K in repairs after winter storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools expects to spend around $300,000 on winter storm repairs. The district made the announcement in a Tuesday press conference. MSCS officials cited various types of damages including frozen water lines, power outages, and flooding. We learned coils and HVAC systems were the most common challenges left behind from the winter blast.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cordova Elementary students in school bus accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus carrying students from Cordova Elementary was involved in a vehicular incident and altercation with parents on Houston Levee Road. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. in front of Macon-Hall Elementary School on Macon Road in east Shelby County. Reports say there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police see increase in women being targeted for car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to thefts from vehicles, Memphis police say they are noticing a troubling trend of more women being victimized by the crime. Memphis police told Action News 5 that the risk comes as soon as women leave their cars. Criminals often pull up and approach the vehicle from the other side, searching the console or passenger seat to take their purses or money.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tornado confirmed Tuesday in DeSoto County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has determined an EF-0 tornado moved through portions of east Desoto County Tuesday morning, causing minimal damage but no injuries as a line of strong storms pushed through the area. The NWS Memphis office said the DeSoto tornado it rated an EF0, which means wind speeds of 40-72 […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

WREG Promotes Angelique Brown to Director of Sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3 announced the promotion of Angelique Brown as Director of Sales. Brown is responsible for leading key market strategies and revenue generation for the number one local station’s seasoned multi-platform sales team.  Mrs. Brown brings a successful track record of sales and marketing leadership to the role, having most […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Help for disabled woman struggling after winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent bout of near-zero temperatures took a toll on many Mid-South residents, including one woman in Whitehaven who was hit particularly hard. Mable Crawford’s home has seen better days. The gutters are full of leaves and the house could definitely use some paint and a good dose of TLC. Our playmaker […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
RIPLEY, TN
WREG

Arkansas man charged after body found in his backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a body was found buried in his backyard in St. Francis County, Arkansas. Jonathan Paulman, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found buried behind a camper on SFC 410 in Forrest […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Watch thief walk out of store with large lottery display

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing a large display case of scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in northeast Memphis Thursday night. The theft happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Murphy USA in the 5800 block of Summer Avenue. In the store’s surveillance video, you can see […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
126K+
Followers
137K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy