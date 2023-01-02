ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Property values rise in Roanoke reassessment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke has completed its annual reassessment of real estate, and the value of all property has increased by about 10% to almost $10 billion. Multi-family residences had the biggest increase, with their market value up about 15%. Single-family homes were close behind with an average increase of 13%. Commercial property increased by 3.5%.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vacancies opening on Roanoke City School Board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for two upcoming vacancies on the Roanoke City School Board. The vacancies are for three-year terms of office set to expire June 30, 2023. The three-year terms will begin July 1, 2023 and end June 30, 2026. Application...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Free Covid-19 and Flu testing available this month

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health Central Virginia Health District (CVDH) has announced four dates in January when they will offer a free test that is able to detect both Covid-19 and the flu (A+B). According to CVDH, the flu and Covid-19 cases are still prevalent...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

SERWAN ZANGANA: The People of Roanoke Deserve Better

As is the case in the rest of the nation the constant shootings and violence will never be diminished in Roanoke City because of the unwillingness of the officials to step up and take action instead of issuing promises and deceptions that do not even begin to shift the situation by one degree. How can […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County

Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million. Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke …. Check your pockets, purses, and cars...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County Free Store in need of personal care donations

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Free Store is asking for community support for a few items. The store says it is in need of personal care items. Pulaski County Free Store says these items are often overlooked when donations come in. They need items such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, soap and hairspray.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

