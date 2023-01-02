Read full article on original website
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WDBJ7.com
Property values rise in Roanoke reassessment
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke has completed its annual reassessment of real estate, and the value of all property has increased by about 10% to almost $10 billion. Multi-family residences had the biggest increase, with their market value up about 15%. Single-family homes were close behind with an average increase of 13%. Commercial property increased by 3.5%.
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
WDBJ7.com
Vacancies opening on Roanoke City School Board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for two upcoming vacancies on the Roanoke City School Board. The vacancies are for three-year terms of office set to expire June 30, 2023. The three-year terms will begin July 1, 2023 and end June 30, 2026. Application...
wfxrtv.com
Free Covid-19 and Flu testing available this month
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health Central Virginia Health District (CVDH) has announced four dates in January when they will offer a free test that is able to detect both Covid-19 and the flu (A+B). According to CVDH, the flu and Covid-19 cases are still prevalent...
SERWAN ZANGANA: The People of Roanoke Deserve Better
As is the case in the rest of the nation the constant shootings and violence will never be diminished in Roanoke City because of the unwillingness of the officials to step up and take action instead of issuing promises and deceptions that do not even begin to shift the situation by one degree. How can […]
wfxrtv.com
Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County
Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million. Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke …. Check your pockets, purses, and cars...
WSET
Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
WDBJ7.com
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
Unclaimed Roanoke Mega Millions ticket wins $1M, jackpot raises to $940M
An unclaimed $1 million winning ticket bought in Roanoke County has 180 days before the claiming time is up.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County Free Store in need of personal care donations
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Free Store is asking for community support for a few items. The store says it is in need of personal care items. Pulaski County Free Store says these items are often overlooked when donations come in. They need items such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, soap and hairspray.
WSLS
T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location
T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials. We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all...
wfxrtv.com
Galen College of Nursing opens new campus in Roanoke to address nursing shortage
Hospital Corporation of America Virginia Health System is welcoming a new Galen College of Nursing campus in Roanoke to help address the nursing shortage in the area. Galen College of Nursing opens new campus in Roanoke …. Hospital Corporation of America Virginia Health System is welcoming a new Galen College...
WSLS
‘It’s a game changer’: Pulaski gets funds for housing program
PULASKI, Va. – A program in Pulaski is helping to attract people to the area and find a place to call home. The Acquire, Renovate, and Sell program through the state’s Department of Housing has been in the works for about a year. Diana Roark enjoys her work...
WSLS
New leadership in the Hill City, school investigation and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. This afternoon, Lynchburg City Council will hold a special meeting to elect a mayor a vice mayor. The meeting is at 1 p.m. at City Hall. Due to water...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Roanoke County is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Clearbrook Mini Mart at 5469 Franklin Road. The winning numbers for the January 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44, and the Mega Ball...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wfxrtv.com
13 Massie’s Mobile Home Park tenants head to Montgomery Co. court; Suing owners for water cut-off
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More than a dozen tenants at Massie’s Mobile Home Park and Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal are headed to Montgomery County General District Court on Friday, Jan. 6, for a scheduled hearing against their trailer park’s current owners. “I’m looking for respect, and for...
