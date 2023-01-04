Read full article on original website
Shutdaeffup
3d ago
this is nothing new!!! I used to love in South Norfolk where the train would sit on the track for hours and then start back up again and go backwards at the speed of a snail several times a day, traffic was backed up nobody could go anywhere, it was HORRIBLE
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Drivers in Virginia Beach will encounter a new traffic pattern shift on part of Laskin Road
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Stay alert if you regularly drive around the Hilltop area in Virginia Beach. Work crews are about to shift traffic on Laskin Road near the Linkhorn Bay Bridge. “I am looking forward to this getting repaired, it is inconvenient right now,” said Randy Goodman, a...
Boiling water notice in effect until at least Jan. 8 following utility construction damage in VB
According to a press release, contractor work in the area of Princess Anne Road and S Independence Blvd. resulted in damage to a water valve.
Police investigating shooting in Elizabeth City, NC
According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.
Driver hospitalized after overnight crash in Suffolk
Police say one person was sent to a local hospital following an overnight crash in Suffolk.
State awards Norfolk $24M for coastal flooding protection project
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is working on a plan to prevent catastrophic flooding, and they got a major boost from the Commonwealth!. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded $24 million for the Ghent to Harbor Park Flood Barrier System. The project is part of...
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Suffolk: Police
Around 11:12 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of an accidental death where a train struck a pedestrian trespassing on the railroad tracks in the 100 block of Hall Avenue.
Virginia Beach extends survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach has extended a community survey for the redevelopment of Rudee Loop, an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront. City officials originally planned to end the survey this upcoming Sunday, but after an "overwhelming response," officials decided to extend the survey until January 29.
Injuries confirmed after HRT bus, tractor-trailer collide at Newport News intersection
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer and an HRT bus that had run off the road in Newport News.
3-vehicle crash on Route 17 in York results in fatality
Virginia State Police say a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard Friday morning resulted in a fatality.
No injuries reported following school bus crash in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Parkway.
Norfolk man dies following Granby Street crash
A man has died following a crash that happened late Tuesday morning in Norfolk. Around 11 a.m., officers said they responded to the 6200 block of Granby Street where a car reportedly hit a tree.
Boil water notice issued for Princess Anne Road area, after water main break
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A water main issue in Virginia Beach caused some problems for some hospitals and schools on Friday. Lina Tworek with Virginia Beach Public Utilities said independent contractors were working on water lines between Princess Anne and South Independence when a valve broke. The city tried...
13newsnow.com
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing driver
The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Granby Street and Afton Avenue. Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, died from his injuries.
WAVY News 10
Urban Outfitters closes in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Urban Outfitters has said goodbye just over a decade after opening in the heart of downtown Norfolk’s Granby Street. The Philadelphia-based retailer that specializes in trendy clothing and accessories for teens and younger adults closed on December 31. All of the merchandise has been removed from the three-story 271 Granby Street location.
24-year-old hit by train, killed near Downtown Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old person died after being hit by a train near Downtown Suffolk late Thursday night, police said. The Suffolk Police Department said it responded to Hall Avenue near Hall Place Park around 11:12 p.m. for a report of accidental death. Police believe the person was...
Kitchen fire in Suffolk leads to one person being taken to a hospital
SUFFOLK, Va. — One person was taken to a hospital for treatment as a result of a fire in a home in Suffolk Friday night. According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, their emergency dispatch was contacted at around 10:10 p.m. by someone reporting a fire on Jackson Road about 1/2 mile south of Union Camp Road.
Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House closing in February
Downtown Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House will permanently close on February 3. Proprietor Phil Smith says they're making the announcement early to give their employees time to find a place to go.
Military Circle Mall shop owners counting down the days until they move
Business owners at Military Circle Mall are gearing up for change. Property management company Divaris has given shops until the end of January to close.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted
A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 5