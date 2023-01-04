ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

Moore City Council Allows Woman To Keep Pet Pig Who Led Police On Chase

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlg5r_0k2Ur3Z500

Last week provided quite the tale at City Hall in Moore. Police chased Larry the pig in the streets last Thursday. Larry’s owner could have faced fines if she didn’t get rid of him.

Police bodycam video from last Thursday shows Larry taking police down Broadway before animal control took him away.

Larry’s owner Steffany Jones has support from the community to keep Larry, with more than 4,000 signatures and counting.

Normally a conversation about budgets tale-spun into a discussion from a pet’s owner. Jones wants her pig Larry back at home for good. Moore’s city ordinance said Larry is too big to keep. Jones disagrees.

“He’s actually between thin and normal,” said Jones, speaking to the Moore city council Tuesday night. “So, he doesn’t have any weight to lose.”

Jones launched a petition with the hashtag #larrystaysinmoore to change a Moore city ordinance for mini-pig size.

“I am so thankful for all of Larry’s supporters that came out and everyone who signed the petition online,” Jones said.

The council heard her request. They’ll discuss this ordinance further, but council member Melissa Hunt said Larry gets to go all the way home for good.

“We have ordinances for dogs but there’s no weight limit. I feel like we can look at the ordinance and hopefully remove that weight limit, so this won’t be an issue in the future,”

Hunt said. “Certainly, Larry needs to stay home.”

For some pig who created quite the name for himself.

“I’m pretty satisfied,” said Jones, after the council decided to consider changing the ordinance.

Moore city council will look to change the ordinance in the future to comply with the American Mini Pig Association.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Owasso Woman Finds Love Note In Thrift Store Coat Pocket, Mails It To Original Recipient

A trip to the thrift store turned into a search for a married couple, after an Owasso woman found a love note inside a coat pocket. "Hello love, I hope you're having a good day. You are so beautiful and lovely. You make me a good a man, and for that I'm thankful. I'm proud of all the hard work you do, and consistently awed and inspired by how well you take care of your patients and colleagues,” the note reads.
OWASSO, OK
okcfox.com

Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy