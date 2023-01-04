Moore City Council Allows Woman To Keep Pet Pig Who Led Police On Chase

Last week provided quite the tale at City Hall in Moore. Police chased Larry the pig in the streets last Thursday. Larry’s owner could have faced fines if she didn’t get rid of him.

Police bodycam video from last Thursday shows Larry taking police down Broadway before animal control took him away.

Larry’s owner Steffany Jones has support from the community to keep Larry, with more than 4,000 signatures and counting.

Normally a conversation about budgets tale-spun into a discussion from a pet’s owner. Jones wants her pig Larry back at home for good. Moore’s city ordinance said Larry is too big to keep. Jones disagrees.

“He’s actually between thin and normal,” said Jones, speaking to the Moore city council Tuesday night. “So, he doesn’t have any weight to lose.”

Jones launched a petition with the hashtag #larrystaysinmoore to change a Moore city ordinance for mini-pig size.

“I am so thankful for all of Larry’s supporters that came out and everyone who signed the petition online,” Jones said.

The council heard her request. They’ll discuss this ordinance further, but council member Melissa Hunt said Larry gets to go all the way home for good.

“We have ordinances for dogs but there’s no weight limit. I feel like we can look at the ordinance and hopefully remove that weight limit, so this won’t be an issue in the future,”

Hunt said. “Certainly, Larry needs to stay home.”

For some pig who created quite the name for himself.

“I’m pretty satisfied,” said Jones, after the council decided to consider changing the ordinance.

Moore city council will look to change the ordinance in the future to comply with the American Mini Pig Association.