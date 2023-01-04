Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Jonesboro to use land for new park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
Kait 8
Nonprofit needing help with repairs
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit organization in Northeast Arkansas is having trouble maintaining its building. The Mission of Hope in Hardy supplies those in need with clothing, among other items. Co-Administrator Holly Melson explained the roof and back wall need serious repairs, and funds are tight. A leak in...
Kait 8
A local favorite returns to Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kream Kastle is open again in Blytheville. The restaurant was shut down 10 months ago due to a fire. During that time the owner, Suzanne Wallace said she felt the support from the community. Kream Kastle has been a part of the Blytheville community for over...
Kait 8
Community honors and pays tribute to radio host
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A voice that traveled the airwaves in Jonesboro for years, will be missed by many. The impact Qubilah Jones had on the community will continue to be felt for years to come. Songs filled the airwaves on Friday, Jan. 6 on KLEK 102.5. Songs like “We...
Kait 8
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
Kait 8
Downtown house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A house fire broke out around 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire is located at around the 300 block of Woodrow and firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
whiterivernow.com
White River Health Family Care now offering after hours care in Batesville
White River Health now has an after hours walk-in clinic in Batesville. White River Health Family Care, located at 1215 Sidney St., Suite 300 in Batesville, began offering after hours care on Jan. 3. The clinic extended hours Monday through Friday until 11 p.m. No after hour appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome after 5 p.m.
Kait 8
Crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
Kait 8
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal. On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. A social media...
Kait 8
Boil order lifted for Hardy
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order for the city of Hardy has been lifted. Officials said as of Thursday, Jan. 5, the order issued by the Arkansas Department of Health was lifted. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the boil order was issued for Robinhood Lane as a precautionary measure....
Kait 8
Teen Earle mayor deals with flooding during first week on job
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - This week, residents in Earle, Arkansas, are under new mayoral leadership. Jaylen Smith, the youngest mayor in the nation, began his official first week in office Monday just ahead of Tuesday’s flash flooding. His first week was no cake walk. Laying down “structure and order”...
Kait 8
Paragould residents affected by flood waters
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Paragould are cleaning up after flood waters damaged several homes on Monday night. The flooding got so bad that rescues were made by boat on some streets. Andrew and his family were at home when water started coming up his house in Paragould. Jones...
Kait 8
Fire station “a priority” for new mayor
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been 391 days since the Trumann Fire Department lost its building. Since then residents have grown impatient with the rebuilding process, with many saying there has been no progress at all. With the elect a new mayor, however, that may change. Jay Paul Woods...
Kait 8
Lanes back open following interstate crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
Kait 8
COVID-19 cases see sharp increase during holidays
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hospitals around the area are dealing with a spike in COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases after the holiday season. St. Bernards Medical Center said they have seen an influx of patients within the last two weeks but stressed that’s not out of the ordinary. Vice...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 encountered a few delays following a morning crash. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ArDOT reports possible injuries. It took crews an...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
Kait 8
New mayor hoping to bring change to Trumann
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - With new leaders starting all across northeast Arkansas in 2023, many cities will have a fresh start, including Trumann. Newly-elected Mayor Jay Paul Woods said he wants to clean up the city and make it more appealing to possible homeowners and visitors alike. Woods stressed there...
Kait 8
Jan. 5: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up to a cool but nice January morning. The weather is quiet over the next several days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will make it...
Kait 8
School district implements clear bag policy
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District is making sure you stay safe at future games. On Friday, Jan. 6, officials said they have implemented a clear bag policy for its sporting events. They advised if the bags do not fit the requirements, attendees would not be allowed...
Comments / 0