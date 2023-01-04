ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

Jonesboro to use land for new park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Nonprofit needing help with repairs

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit organization in Northeast Arkansas is having trouble maintaining its building. The Mission of Hope in Hardy supplies those in need with clothing, among other items. Co-Administrator Holly Melson explained the roof and back wall need serious repairs, and funds are tight. A leak in...
HARDY, AR
Kait 8

A local favorite returns to Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kream Kastle is open again in Blytheville. The restaurant was shut down 10 months ago due to a fire. During that time the owner, Suzanne Wallace said she felt the support from the community. Kream Kastle has been a part of the Blytheville community for over...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Community honors and pays tribute to radio host

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A voice that traveled the airwaves in Jonesboro for years, will be missed by many. The impact Qubilah Jones had on the community will continue to be felt for years to come. Songs filled the airwaves on Friday, Jan. 6 on KLEK 102.5. Songs like “We...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Downtown house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A house fire broke out around 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire is located at around the 300 block of Woodrow and firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

White River Health Family Care now offering after hours care in Batesville

White River Health now has an after hours walk-in clinic in Batesville. White River Health Family Care, located at 1215 Sidney St., Suite 300 in Batesville, began offering after hours care on Jan. 3. The clinic extended hours Monday through Friday until 11 p.m. No after hour appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome after 5 p.m.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Crews respond to house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal. On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. A social media...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Boil order lifted for Hardy

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order for the city of Hardy has been lifted. Officials said as of Thursday, Jan. 5, the order issued by the Arkansas Department of Health was lifted. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the boil order was issued for Robinhood Lane as a precautionary measure....
HARDY, AR
Kait 8

Teen Earle mayor deals with flooding during first week on job

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - This week, residents in Earle, Arkansas, are under new mayoral leadership. Jaylen Smith, the youngest mayor in the nation, began his official first week in office Monday just ahead of Tuesday’s flash flooding. His first week was no cake walk. Laying down “structure and order”...
EARLE, AR
Kait 8

Paragould residents affected by flood waters

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Paragould are cleaning up after flood waters damaged several homes on Monday night. The flooding got so bad that rescues were made by boat on some streets. Andrew and his family were at home when water started coming up his house in Paragould. Jones...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Fire station “a priority” for new mayor

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been 391 days since the Trumann Fire Department lost its building. Since then residents have grown impatient with the rebuilding process, with many saying there has been no progress at all. With the elect a new mayor, however, that may change. Jay Paul Woods...
TRUMANN, AR
Kait 8

Lanes back open following interstate crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

COVID-19 cases see sharp increase during holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hospitals around the area are dealing with a spike in COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases after the holiday season. St. Bernards Medical Center said they have seen an influx of patients within the last two weeks but stressed that’s not out of the ordinary. Vice...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 encountered a few delays following a morning crash. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ArDOT reports possible injuries. It took crews an...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Boil order issued for Mississippi County town

KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

New mayor hoping to bring change to Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - With new leaders starting all across northeast Arkansas in 2023, many cities will have a fresh start, including Trumann. Newly-elected Mayor Jay Paul Woods said he wants to clean up the city and make it more appealing to possible homeowners and visitors alike. Woods stressed there...
TRUMANN, AR
Kait 8

Jan. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up to a cool but nice January morning. The weather is quiet over the next several days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will make it...
KEISER, AR
Kait 8

School district implements clear bag policy

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District is making sure you stay safe at future games. On Friday, Jan. 6, officials said they have implemented a clear bag policy for its sporting events. They advised if the bags do not fit the requirements, attendees would not be allowed...
OSCEOLA, AR

