ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Steinmetz family 'humbled, overwhelmed' by support since pre-Christmas house fire in Chippewa Falls

By By Brandon Berg The Chippewa Herald
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — In an instant, a family’s life can change forever.

But it’s been the response to the moment that is truly creating an impact.

The Steinmetz family of Chippewa Falls lost their home on 10870 County Highway S on the morning of Dec. 21 to a house fire. Mitch and Lisa raised their children Drew, Jordan, Ben, Lucas and Paige in the home as a part of the family’s third generation farm. The family was uninjured in the fire but lost everything. But in the wake of the tragedy has come a wave of support from a variety of communities to help the family.

“I’m not saying we deserve it, I just don’t feel we deserve all this attention,” Mitch said. “I’m humbled, overwhelmed. I just didn’t realize that we had this many friends and this many people that care about us.”

“When you’re done crying about the fire, you start crying when you’re getting cards in the mail,” Lisa added. “It’s like oh my gosh, why are they giving us so much money?”

“It just keeps coming and we’re thankful and like I told the neighbors where we’re going to be staying, it doesn’t seem like thank you is enough,” Mitch said. “And I’ve said that to multiple people and they always say yes, it’s enough.”

To date more than $100,000 has been raised for the family as well as a countless amount of clothing and other supplies.

On the morning of Dec. 21, Mitch returned to the house from the barn and was getting ready to attend a funeral. Lisa smelled smoke and the family began checking the house for a reason. Initially thought to be coming from their outdoor wood stove, Mitch soon discovered the cause was a fire in the home and the couple quickly raced to alert Jordan as well as Ben, who was sleeping in his upstairs bedroom. Within minutes the smoke had grown to the point where it was hard to see in the house before the family members were able to get outside and call 911.

Since the fire the support for the Steinmetzs has arrived swiftly and from a variety of places. The family is active in the local sports scene with Mitch serving as the Chi-Hi baseball coach and all five children having been standout multi-sport athletes at Chi-Hi, with the youngest child Paige a junior at the school. In addition, there’s been support from the local amateur baseball world, where the four brothers are with the two-time defending Chippewa River Baseball League champion Tilden Tigers and Mitch is a CRBL Hall of Famer after playing for the Tigers.

Within the hockey world the support has even extended across the country. Jordan is currently in his senior season for the St. Lawrence Saints, a Division I school in New York. He formerly was with the United States Hockey League junior team in Sioux City, Iowa.

“We cried more about everybody giving than we did about the loss,” Mitch said, “and we cried plenty of the loss, don’t get me wrong.”

Closer to home a former Chi-Hi boys hockey teammate has helped the family, as Bryce Elkin spearheaded a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $100,000 in the nine-plus days since it was established. Elkin first met Lucas as a youngster and the two were later teammates on the ice with the Cardinals, and after hearing news of the fire reached out to the family to see how he could help. Not much could really be done to help in the moments after the fire, so Elkin turned his attention to helping financially.

Within the first two days of establishing the fundraiser, more than $45,000 was raised and the total has kept climbing with close to 900 people donating as word of the fundraiser quickly spread through social media.

“If it was anybody else the Steinmetz’s would do the exact same and I’m just glad I was able to get it out there and help them,” Elkin said.

The history of the family home dates back more than a century, and Mitch’s father said it had previous burned down and was rebuilt with several remodels in the subsequent years.

The family’s third generation farm hasn’t stopped and Mitch said that’s been a “god send,” providing the Steinmetz’s with a much-needed distraction.

“It’s good to have a diversion,” Mitch said.

When the spring comes, the Steinmetz’s plan to rebuild.

“I think as a family we all just say thank you,” Mitch said. “The community is awesome. You always hear about the bad things, you never hear about the good things and these are the good things that I am just totally overwhelmed with and my family (is) the same.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeeindependent.com

An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use

Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot

Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy