Steinmetz family 'humbled, overwhelmed' by support since pre-Christmas house fire in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — In an instant, a family’s life can change forever.

But it’s been the response to the moment that is truly creating an impact.

The Steinmetz family of Chippewa Falls lost their home on 10870 County Highway S on the morning of Dec. 21 to a house fire. Mitch and Lisa raised their children Drew, Jordan, Ben, Lucas and Paige in the home as a part of the family’s third generation farm. The family was uninjured in the fire but lost everything. But in the wake of the tragedy has come a wave of support from a variety of communities to help the family.

“I’m not saying we deserve it, I just don’t feel we deserve all this attention,” Mitch said. “I’m humbled, overwhelmed. I just didn’t realize that we had this many friends and this many people that care about us.”

“When you’re done crying about the fire, you start crying when you’re getting cards in the mail,” Lisa added. “It’s like oh my gosh, why are they giving us so much money?”

“It just keeps coming and we’re thankful and like I told the neighbors where we’re going to be staying, it doesn’t seem like thank you is enough,” Mitch said. “And I’ve said that to multiple people and they always say yes, it’s enough.”

To date more than $100,000 has been raised for the family as well as a countless amount of clothing and other supplies.

On the morning of Dec. 21, Mitch returned to the house from the barn and was getting ready to attend a funeral. Lisa smelled smoke and the family began checking the house for a reason. Initially thought to be coming from their outdoor wood stove, Mitch soon discovered the cause was a fire in the home and the couple quickly raced to alert Jordan as well as Ben, who was sleeping in his upstairs bedroom. Within minutes the smoke had grown to the point where it was hard to see in the house before the family members were able to get outside and call 911.

Since the fire the support for the Steinmetzs has arrived swiftly and from a variety of places. The family is active in the local sports scene with Mitch serving as the Chi-Hi baseball coach and all five children having been standout multi-sport athletes at Chi-Hi, with the youngest child Paige a junior at the school. In addition, there’s been support from the local amateur baseball world, where the four brothers are with the two-time defending Chippewa River Baseball League champion Tilden Tigers and Mitch is a CRBL Hall of Famer after playing for the Tigers.

Within the hockey world the support has even extended across the country. Jordan is currently in his senior season for the St. Lawrence Saints, a Division I school in New York. He formerly was with the United States Hockey League junior team in Sioux City, Iowa.

“We cried more about everybody giving than we did about the loss,” Mitch said, “and we cried plenty of the loss, don’t get me wrong.”

Closer to home a former Chi-Hi boys hockey teammate has helped the family, as Bryce Elkin spearheaded a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $100,000 in the nine-plus days since it was established. Elkin first met Lucas as a youngster and the two were later teammates on the ice with the Cardinals, and after hearing news of the fire reached out to the family to see how he could help. Not much could really be done to help in the moments after the fire, so Elkin turned his attention to helping financially.

Within the first two days of establishing the fundraiser, more than $45,000 was raised and the total has kept climbing with close to 900 people donating as word of the fundraiser quickly spread through social media.

“If it was anybody else the Steinmetz’s would do the exact same and I’m just glad I was able to get it out there and help them,” Elkin said.

The history of the family home dates back more than a century, and Mitch’s father said it had previous burned down and was rebuilt with several remodels in the subsequent years.

The family’s third generation farm hasn’t stopped and Mitch said that’s been a “god send,” providing the Steinmetz’s with a much-needed distraction.

“It’s good to have a diversion,” Mitch said.

When the spring comes, the Steinmetz’s plan to rebuild.

“I think as a family we all just say thank you,” Mitch said. “The community is awesome. You always hear about the bad things, you never hear about the good things and these are the good things that I am just totally overwhelmed with and my family (is) the same.”