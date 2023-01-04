Police searching for multiple robbery suspects

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police are searching for suspects in two separate robberies that occurred in the last week.

An aggravated robbery took place on Jan. 2 around 12:27 a.m. at a Walgreens located at 1111 S. Colorado Blvd. The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8-inch Black woman with a slim build. She was caught on surveillance video wearing a purple mask, a red and blue wind jacket, red leggings and black boots. She was seen leaving in a white 2017-2021 Kia Sportage.

Walgreens robbery suspect and suspect vehicle

Three suspects were involved in an attempted robbery with a possible weapon at a Target in southeast Denver on Dec. 31, 2022.

The incident took place at 11:50 a.m. at 7777 E. Hampden Ave. Police said the three suspects entered the store and each attempted to steal something. When one of the suspects was confronted by employees, he motioned to his waistband. The employees believed that he may have had a gun. The three suspects fled in a silver Chevrolet Cruz with no license plates.

Suspects in Target attempted robbery with a possible weapon

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

