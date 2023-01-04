Basketball: Attention to detail leading Nedrose Girls to strong start

After going just 4-16 a season ago, Nedrose opened the season with a 6-1 record.

The Cardinals lone loss in their first seven games came against Our Redeemer’s last month.

The roster features just one senior, but the team said they’ve noticed the players bring a more mature attitude to the floor each night.

“They’re doing those little social cues like listening and looking at me when I’m talking to them and stuff like that. Doing those things that don’t really get talked about too much, and then just understanding what we’re trying to do, and seeing the bigger picture,” Head Coach Matt Hanson said.

“We’re a young team, so everyone who wants to be there wants to work hard and we all have goals we want, and we just want to start making history since we’re a pretty young school,” Sophomore Guard Maecey McKibbin said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.