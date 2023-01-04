ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton, ND

Linton-HMB’s Bosch Brothers bring a special connection to the court

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pk1L1_0k2Up2km00

There’s a connection that can’t be denied on the Linton-HMB basketball team.

“We hardly talk about stuff before plays happen,” Linton-HMB senior Landon Bosch said. “It’s just kind of, I’m going to come here, and you just know where he’s going to go.”

The twin team of Grant and Landon Bosch present double trouble for opponents.

“It’s like they know what each other is thinking,” Lions’ head coach Dan Carr said. “Give and go’s, stuff like that is kind of automatic for them.”

The Bosch brothers are averaging a combined 22 points and 17 rebounds per game this season, but this is something they’ve been doing for years, and they don’t take any moment for granted.

“It’s special. There are not many people who can say they play with a twin brother every year,” Grant Bosch said. “Just knowing that you have someone that knows the game as well as you do, and you know how to play off each other, it’s just a special thing.”

“You’ve got someone out there that you know you can trust,” Landon said. “They’re going to have your back at all times. It just feels good when we’re on the floor together.”

The Bosch boys have led the Lions to a 4-2 start, and winning remains a priority, as the two seniors get one last chance to compete for a region title and maybe even more.

“We’re both super competitive,” Grant said. “At home, one-on-ones they can get ugly, but on the court when one of us is struggling the other one will come up and we’ll say, ‘hey it’s alright. You got this.’ And we’ll just move forward and anyway we can try to win a game we’ll figure it out.”

The tenacious twins serve as extra coaches on the floor, providing leadership for the Lions in a way that 40-year veteran head coach Dan Carr has never seen before.

“Kids look up to them,” Carr explained. “They’re very good leaders, they’re great kids, and they’re the reason that I keep coaching.”

The Lions are back at home Friday to host New Salem-Almont.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Flasher’s Friesz leading the way for the Bulldogs

Flasher’s boys basketball team is playing well to start the season with a 4-2 record, and those two losses have come by a combined four points. A big reason for the Bulldogs’ success is junior guard Javin Friesz, who is averaging about 30 points per game. Friesz is great on the offensive end, but head […]
FLASHER, ND
KX News

Basketball: First day of WDA action of the new year isn’t short of drama

The WDA played its first games of the 2023 calendar year, and the matchups had no shortage of drama, especially between Mandan and Minot. WDA Basketball Scores: Boys: Mandan Braves 60 Minot Magicians 57 Final Girls: Mandan Braves 70 Minot Majettes 80 Final Boys: Bismarck Demons 65 Century Patriots 95 Final Girls: Bismarck Demons 44 […]
MINOT, ND
Hot 97-5

Which Restaurants Should Guy Fieri Visit In Bismarck?

I mean what if Guy Fieri, THE Guy Fieri from the popular food network television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives somehow got a hold of you and casually mentioned that he was on his way to Bismarck, North Dakota? What local restaurants would immediately pop into your head? I mean unless YOU want to endure the pressure of preparing a home-cooked meal for a professional chef, it's now up to you - well you don't need to "Wine and Dine" him, but as a city, we are counting on YOU to show him some great restaurants here in BisMan.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Zeeland cemetery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip,” a journey to the Zeeland cemetery. Cliff Naylor visited the fascinating grave sites in 1998. One hundred years before that, the diphtheria outbreak killed 99 people in Zeeland. The Central Dakota Children’s Choir performed an...
ZEELAND, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Life & Legacy of Pope Benedict XVI

During the conversation, Most Reverend Kagan discussed what a bishop and the responsibilities of a bishop, what Pope Benedict meant to Bishop Kagan, what misunderstandings there may be about the Pope, how he should be remembered, and how strong of a case there is for Pope Benedict to be investigated for Sainthood.
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy