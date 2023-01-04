ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

Christopher Morgan
3d ago

I'm so sick of these slum landlord During the bulk of the pandemic they was Whining and crying To the counties about rent about the eviction mandate was around but now you see The conditions of these apartment complexes and how they really do business

capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County Water Authority explains what led to water crisis

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 spoke with the general manager of the Clayton County Water Authority following the holiday water crisis in the county. At one point every home was impacted somehow by low water pressure or no water at all due to leaks from burst pipes caused by the bitter cold.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Gas leak at McNair High School 'contained,' officials say

ATLANTA — Update: Officials with Atlanta Gas Light said the leak has been contained and students will not need to be relocated. Crews are working to repair a gas leak at McNair High School. The cause of the leak stems from an issue with the school’s equipment, according to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb police investigate body found in Shoal Creek Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say a body was found in a vehicle at Shoal Creek Park in Dekalb County. Sgt. Lynn Shuler with the DeKalb county homicide unit said that a 22-year-old man was found dead in a Jeep with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot and beaten after attempting to enter Snellville home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and beaten after mistakenly trying to get into his old home. Police responded to a burglary call near Rockdale Circle before 9 a.m. Jan. 5. Officers found one man beating another on the side of the road and found the man had also been shot.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Family says apartments making them sick

Cody Thomes isn’t herself anymore. Her mom says she’s “slower.” She frequently has “episodes” where she passes out for no apparent reason. She forgets things from one moment to the next. She went to Emory’s seizure center, where they told her the only thing they could find wrong with her is a low blood oxygen level. Her hair, dyed pink, is starting to fall out, and she’s tired all the time. It’s gotten to where her 12-year-old son, who has been dealing with his mother’s illness since he was six, is constantly worrying about her, asking his Nana whether she can go in the grocery store by herself.
MORROW, GA
capitalbnews.org

Why Atlanta Is Shutting Off Water for 27,000 Residents

On Jan. 2, the city of Atlanta began shutting off water for as many as 27,000 residents with delinquent, unpaid bills. The customers affected will range from single-family residences to commercial locations. The controversial move is the first instance in 12 years where the city has shut off services due...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta begins to shut off water to delinquent accounts

ATLANTA - Water customers in the city of Atlanta who have yet to pay delinquent bills will find shutoff notices on their doors. Taps are to be cut for some 20,000 ratepayers in the first enforcement action in twelve years. The city took a hands-off approach because of the coronavirus...
ATLANTA, GA
