Virginia inmate honored for saving deputy's life
A Chesapeake inmate has been honored with a Citizen's Service Award for a good deed he did while serving time.
Former Norfolk daycare operator pleads guilty to child neglect
A former Norfolk daycare operator pleaded guilty to child neglect Friday after a child she watched was seriously injured in 2018.
Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later
The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
Authorities are responding to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter's possible laptop to law enforcement
A female teacher is in the hospital and a 6-year-old student is in custody Friday afternoon following a shooting at Newport News school, officials confirm.
Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake
A public safety officer patrolling a church parking lot during Sunday morning services scared off two thieves attempting to steal a truck's catalytic converter, a church administrator tells 10 On Your Side.
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney says lack of witnesses cooperation hurts cases
Fatehi's office begins the new year with a high profile case ending in a not guilty verdict, but notes two other cases were going on on Thursday and ended in guilty verdicts.
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
15-year-old accused in Gloucester homicide faces additional charges
A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges following a New Year's Day shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old and injured another person in Gloucester.
Second man arrested in connection to fatal robbery attempt in Suffolk
According to police, 23-year-old Jonathan Jackson was taken into custody Friday in North Carolina.
Pocket knife confiscated from Moyock Middle School student
School officials are now investigating after a pocket knife was found in Moyock Middle School in Currituck Thursday.
Police investigating shooting in Elizabeth City, NC
According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.
Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk’s youngest gun violence victim
The case of a man accused of injuring five people, including a 1-month-old girl, during a shooting in Norfolk in 2020 went into trial this week.
Additional charges against 15-year-old suspect in deadly Gloucester shooting
Additional charges have been added to the list against the 15-year-old suspect in the New Year's Day shooting that killed 20-year-old Tyler Heywood
Newport News substitute judge sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
A Newport News-based attorney who also served as a substitute judge in Hampton Roads district courts was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for tax fraud Thursday.
13-year-old becomes fourth suspect in Portsmouth teen’s fatal shooting
A fourth suspect, a 13-year-old boy, has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Portsmouth last month.
Del. Kelly Fowler asks DOJ to take possession of mass shooter's alleged laptop
In response to Fowler going public with the laptop, Virginia Beach Police asked the laptop be turned over to them to complete a forensic review.
