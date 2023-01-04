Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%
A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fungus, Not Bird Flu, Killed 81 Ducks At Ocean Lake
Mass Duck Die-Off The bird flu was suspected when dozens of dead ducks were discovered in late November at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area southeast of Pavillion near the Wind River Reservation. It was initially reported that 77 ducks had perished, but the death toll was later raised to 81.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Moose Population Continues Decline, Colorado Issues More Moose Hunting Licenses
Wyoming has long been known as a premier moose hunting destination in the Lower 48, but Colorado has surpassed it, at least in terms of sheer number of tags issued. Wyoming issued 360 moose tags for the 2022 hunting season, according...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator To Introduce Bill Prohibiting Employers From Microchipping Workers
A state lawmaker who pushed doing away with daylight saving time, fiercely fought COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has never shied away from challenging legislative leadership has a new attention-grabbing bill up his sleeve. State Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, submitted legislation Wednesday...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Nina Webber Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Incident
Accused of nearly shooting a local couple while hunting, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody pleaded not guilty Friday morning to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangering, according to the office of the Cody Circuit Court Clerk.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, January 7, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Moorcroft, Wyoming by Jennifer Pierson. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Official Position On Woke Capitalism: ‘We Are Agnostic’ When It Comes To Investments
When Bank of the West announced in 2018 it would no longer invest in companies associated with some fossil fuel activities, Wyoming was vocal in panning the decision and became a leader in criticism of environment, social and governance (ESG) policies.
Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.
Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado 911 Centers Getting Besieged With iPhone False Alarms At Ski Resorts; Warn Wyoming Of Onslaught
Wyoming has had some struggles with Apple devices sending false alarms to emergency calls centers, but things could get far worse here. "We're the bow of the wave, as it were. We tend to find out about these things early on,"...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Wyoming 100 Years Ago — Some Same Arguments, But At Least We Have Legal Booze
A look back at Wyoming newspapers issued 100 years ago this week found that the nation was generally grumbling over prohibition laws and the promise of more "Blue laws" that were designed to preserve the Sabbath by restricting or banning a variety of activities on Sundays. While some blue laws prohibited regular work on Sundays, others banned any buying, selling, traveling, public entertainment, etc., which some claimed were intended to close down every pursuit and business on Sundays so that only churches would be open. Here's a sampling from Wyoming's news 100 years back.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries
A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices
Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Accepted $1.6 Billion in P.P.P. Loans – Seventh Most Per Capita in the United States
Wyoming is heavily dependent on federal funds, and the COVID-19 pandemic was not an exception, as a tremendous amount of relief was awarded – and forgiven. The website Smartest Dollar analyzed the over $800 billion in loans through the U.S. Congress’s Payment Protection Program, using numbers provided by the U.S. According to the website, Small Business Administration Office of Capital Access. The loans were”intended to help businesses keep their doors open with less stress, retain employees, and boost suffering local economies.”
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
rmef.org
Picturesque Elk Habitat Conserved in Wyoming
MISSOULA, Mont. — A stunningly scenic 507-acre swath of rich wildlife habitat in southern Wyoming is conserved thanks to a collaboration between a conservation-minded family and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. "We recognize and appreciate Dennis and Cathy Faerber, long-time RMEF partner-landowners, for entering into this voluntary conservation agreement...
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Funeral Home Owner And Mom Convicted Of Selling Body Parts In 800+ Bodies
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Montrose, Colorado, funeral home operator and her mother have been sentenced in a body-snatching case that involved more than 800 dead bodies, many of which were supposed to have been cremated but were instead sold as body parts to scientific researchers around the world.
Douglas Budget
Shed Antler and Horn Hunting Season Closed for Western, Southern Wyoming
Many sections of public lands in western and southern Wyoming are now closed for shed antler and horn hunting. The annual closure for sections of public land, state land and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission wildlife habitat management areas in Wyoming became effective at midnight on Jan. 1. The shed collection closure is meant to protect wintering big game.
Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous & Traders’ Fair Coming to Casper This Month
The Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous and Traders' Fair is coming to Casper January 27, 28, and 29 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. Visitors can expect to learn about the history of the 1800's, catch up with old and new...
