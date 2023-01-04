Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT
Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
kqennewsradio.com
TILLER WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE WRECK
A Tiller woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:50 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the crash in the 14000 block of Tiller Trail Highway in the Tiller area. The motorist said her sedan was making noises with the front-end vibrating. Shortly after that the vehicle went through the guard rail while taking a turn around a corner.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:50 a.m. a sedan hit the back of a second sedan while traveling east in the 3700 block of Melrose Road. The vehicle hit was stopped, waiting to turn into a business, when it was rear-ended.
kptv.com
Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
kezi.com
Two dead after head-on collision with semi-truck on Highway 42
WINSTON, Ore. -- Two people are dead after crashing head-on into a semi-truck on Highway 42 Monday night, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, troopers responded to Highway 42 milepost 70.5, just southwest of Winston, at about 9:30 p.m. on January 2. There, they said they found a GMC Yukon was towing another GMC Yukon when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. Troopers said the operator of the Yukon, Jimmy Brown, 35, of Ten Mile, and the passenger in the Yukon, Jason Elam, 35, also of Ten Mile, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
nbc16.com
88-year-old Riddle man dies in trailer fire
A Riddle man was found dead in an early-morning trailer fire Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in news release. Reports of a structure fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle began coming in to 911 dispatchers at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City and Canyonville responded to the scene along with the sheriff's office.
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE
An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
KVAL
Reckless driver crashed into trees, dies at scene
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police say one person died during a police chase after the driver struck multiple trees on Jan. 1. According to police, officers with the Jacksonville police department tried to pull over the vehicle for reckless driving, but the driver, 26-year-old Jared Nathanial Combs, refused to stop.
nbc16.com
Police: Roseburg man arrested after starting fire under awning of building
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday and charged with Reckless Burning, authorities said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to 1000 SE Stephens Street for a report of a fire that was started under the awning of the building. Connect the Dots Pediatric...
KDRV
Fatal car crash on January first
MEDFORD -- A car accident that took place on January 1st left one person dead after the driver crashed into multiple trees on Sunset Dr. According to Medford Police, a call came in at 3:34 p.m. regarding a reckless driver on the 4600 block of Highway 238. A Jacksonville Police Officer in the area located the car and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver failed to yield and continued onto S. Stage Rd. towards Medford.
nbc16.com
Tiller Trail Highway reopen after weather-related overnight closure
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Effective January 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW) closed Tiller Trail Highway from Milepost 35, near Tison Road, to Milepost 42, the Douglas County line. DCPW says the closure is due to adverse weather and dangerous road conditions; including high...
nbc16.com
All lanes reopened following Hwy 42 crash west of Winston
WINSTON, Ore. — UPDATE: All lanes of Oregon Hwy 42 are open west of Winston (MP 70) following an overnight crash, ODOT reported after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Monday evening that a vehicle crash closed all lanes on OR-42, West of Winston near milepost 70; both east and westbound lanes are closed.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED PREVIOUS FELONY ASSAULT
A Roseburg man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, for an alleged previous felony assault. A DCSO report said on December 23rd at 5:00 p.m. a witness reported an assault in the 1000 block of Oak Hill Road north of Roseburg. The witness alleged that 54-year old Michael Zupon had come to the residence and argued with the witness and another man. He reportedly punched the second man in the face several times.
nbc16.com
911 dispatch center in Coos Bay receives funding for upgrades
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER ALLEGED DANCING INCIDENT
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant after an alleged dancing incident on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said at about 10:20 p.m. officers contacted the 45-year old in the parking lot of Wendy’s in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was allegedly seen dancing in front of customers in the drive-thru of the store.
nbc16.com
Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across Southern Oregon
Windy conditions continue to impact residents across the Rogue Valley. Earlier today, Rural Metro Fire says a powerline struck a FedEx truck north of Grants Pass. As of 11:45 a.m., the FedEx driver has been rescued and no injuries were reported. In Jackson County, the Sheriff's Office says it has...
kqennewsradio.com
DISTURBANCE AT STORE LEADS TO ARREST
A disturbance at a store led to the arrest of a man on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:40 p.m. 38-year old Raul Rosario was contacted after he allegedly caused the problem at Rite Aid in the 400 block of Southeast Stephens Street. An officer called Rosario’s parole officer who wanted the man detained for a parole violation. Rosario allegedly fought with officers when he was told that he was under arrest. During the fight, Rosario allegedly kicked two officers and attempted to grab an officer’s taser.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
nbc16.com
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
