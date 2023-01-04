Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Amazing $9M Apartment for Sale Overlooks the Seattle Ferris Wheel
🎶Well, we’re moving on up, to the Westside…🎶 The Westside of the Cascade Mountains brings us luxury homes and amazing apartments for sale. Visitors to downtown Seattle are lucky enough to get magnificent views of the city skyscrapers, piers, islands, and the Seattle Ferris wheel, known as The Great Wheel.
Bloomingdale’s to Enter Seattle Market With Third Small Format ‘Bloomie’s’ Concept Store
Bloomingdale’s is making a further investment in its smaller format “Bloomie’s” concept store with the announcement of a third location – this time in Seattle. According to a statement released on Wednesday, the new store marks the company’s first West Coast Bloomie’s location as well as the entry of the Bloomingdale’s brand into the Seattle area. The store is slated to open in the “early fall” of this year at the University Village outdoor shopping mall in the Ravenna neighborhood, located just north of downtown Seattle. Like the first two Bloomie’s locations, the retailer is expected to sell a selection of brands across...
New Hot Pot Restaurant to Open at Soma Towers Feb 14
A new hot pot restaurant, Lao Ma Tou, is planning to open at the apartment complex, Soma Towers, on February 14th. The address is 288 106th Avenue Northeast. Hot pot is a cooking method that began in China. There is a heat source on the dining table, which keeps a pot of soup stock simmering. There will be multiple ingredients available to choose from for diners to put into the hot stock.
Two 15-Story Office Towers on 112th Ave NE Submitted for Design Review Approval
A Design Review Permit and Master Development Plan have been submitted to the City of Bellevue for a new office tower project. The proposed project, “Kanon Office Towers”, is located at 222 112th Avenue Northeast, 330 112th Avenue Northeast, 399 114th Avenue Northeast and 345 114th Avenue Northeast.
Village Market at Issaquah Highlands
Shop from local artisans and vendors at the Village Market at Issaquah Highlands!. L’Experience Paris – We’re excited to welcome L’Experience Paris back to the Village Market, featuring delicious authentic French baked goods and gifts!. Issaquah Ice Cream Trike– offering fall and holiday special flavored ice...
Ballard’s wizard-themed pub ‘The Splintered Wand’ permanently closes
“Stay magical, Ballard - we will miss you.” And with that, the social media favorite Ballard pub, The Splintered Wand, announced it is permanently closing. While not actually Harry Potter-themed, the pub’s focus on witchcraft and fantasy has led many social media influencers to promote the pub, using the Harry Potter theme.
Port of Everett Announces Lease with Local Fro-Yo Franchise
A familiar fro-yo chain is planned to start construction at the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place in spring 2023, with completion anticipated for 2024. The Port Commission has authorized a 10-year lease with BOYO LLC, a Bothell-based Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt franchisee. The lease terms include roughly 1,000 square...
Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State
Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
Burien's newest pizza place getting raves
BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
Italian Restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, to Close in Bellevue
The Italian chain restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, is planning to close in the spring of 2023. It is currently located at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue on the first level, near Paddy Coyne’s. Maggiano’s serves family-style Italian-American food. It is a nationwide restaurant chain with 53 locations, including...
Viruses, allergens, and smells be gone! The hospital-grade cleaning service for your home
When is the last time you looked at the ingredients in your cleaning products? Seeing a label that says, "Kills 99.9% of germs," probably sounds comforting enough and won't make you think twice about spraying the product around your home. But is it completely cleaning the surfaces in your home? Even if it is, what kinds of harmful chemicals are included in those products to achieve such a high percentage?
Seattle Credit Union to shut down locations over crime, cratering foot traffic
Two branches of the Seattle Credit Union are closing in the city due to declining foot traffic and safety concerns. The credit union will close the branches in February.
There's an Ice Monster in Bellevue
For those with a dedicated sweet tooth, there is no such thing as a seasonal dessert, so regardless of rain, sleet, or snow, a craving for Taiwanese shaved ice cannot be stopped now that Bellevue has Ice Monster. A popular treat throughout Asia, this isn’t just any old snocone —...
Seattle Airport Named One Of The World's Most Punctual Airports
Cirium, an aviation analytics company, unveiled the most on-time airlines and airports in 2022.
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
Large Seattle Credit Union Closing 2 Branches Over Crime Issues
It seems that almost every few weeks, we hear of another Seattle-area business closing branches due to crime concerns. But perhaps this one is the most eye-opening so far. According to information from MyNorthwest.com, via Jason Rantz and AM 770 KTTH, a long-time Seattle-based credit union is shutting down two branches.
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
Following restoration work, Meadowdale Beach to reopen to public starting Jan. 7
After completion of significant project milestones in 2022, Meadowdale Beach will once again be accessible to the public on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Meadowdale Beach Park and Estuary Restoration Project was initiated by Snohomish County Parks — al partnership with Snohomish County Surface Water Management (SWM), BNSF Railway, Tulalip Tribes, state and federal agencies, and the local community.
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
‘We blew it’: Stevens and Snoqualmie ski resorts issue apologies after chaotic weekend caused by overcrowding
Apparently, it was a dramatic weekend for some staff and patrons two of the largest ski areas in Washington state. Both The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass Ski Resort profusely apologized on social media this week after severe overcrowding caused immense frustration among those wanting to spend a portion of their weekend on the slopes.
