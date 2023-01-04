Bloomingdale’s is making a further investment in its smaller format “Bloomie’s” concept store with the announcement of a third location – this time in Seattle. According to a statement released on Wednesday, the new store marks the company’s first West Coast Bloomie’s location as well as the entry of the Bloomingdale’s brand into the Seattle area. The store is slated to open in the “early fall” of this year at the University Village outdoor shopping mall in the Ravenna neighborhood, located just north of downtown Seattle. Like the first two Bloomie’s locations, the retailer is expected to sell a selection of brands across...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO