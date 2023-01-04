Read full article on original website
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
thejournalonline.com
SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
SCDOT to temporarily close portion of Arrowwood Road as part of Carolina Crossroads Project
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced it will close a portion of Arrowwood Road in Richland County that is adjacent to the Carolina Crossroads Project. The affected area along Arrowwood Road runs from the intersection of Lawand Drive to the intersection of Gracern Road. During...
Columbia Star
Meet the Congaree Riverkeeper
How did Bill Stangler become the Congaree Riverkeeper? According to him, “A series of poor choices.”. Stangler was working for Adventure Carolina in 2008, as a river guide, when several of his friends, coworkers, and customers became ill from various things. A local sewer company was discovered dumping more than a million gallons of sewage into the Saluda River. The illnesses seemed to be associated with that spill.
On Your Side: Elevator repaired after weeks of headaches for seniors
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seniors at a set of apartments are breathing a sign of relief now that their elevator is working. It's been weeks since Louise Mayes says the elevator in the AHEPA 284 apartments on Pelham Drive in Columbia stopped working. She lives on the second floor, and the only way she's been able to get down and out of the building is by struggling down the stairs.
Augusta woman reunited with dog in Lexington County, lost 6 months
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Augusta woman was reunited with her German Shepherd in Lexington County - a special moment she had waited on for some time. Qa-Boom was found all thanks to microchipping - something Lisa Thomas, an administrator at Lexington County Animal Services, said is very important.
Storms bring flooding advisory to Midlands roads, highways until 1:15 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An areal flood warning has been issued for Midlands counties due to the amount of rain accumulating from passing storms. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said the flood advisory is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. At 11:13 a.m. EST, Doppler radar indicated...
Thousands expected to visit Orangeburg County for 58th Annual Grand American Coon Hunt
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's the 58th year of the Grand American Coon Hunt in Orangeburg County. Coonhounds compete in casts of four dogs to simulate a coon hunt. The Orangeburg County tradition was founded in the 1960s and draws crowds by the thousands every year. “It’s always been...
roadtripsandcoffee.com
10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC
I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Five tornados confirmed to have touched down in South Carolina on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Columbia confirms a total of five tornados touched down in South Carolina on Wednesday following severe thunderstorms that moved through the state. The first tornado touched down at 10:27 a.m. south of Wagener in Aiken County. This EF0 tornado reached peak winds of 85 miles...
Midlands produce farmers bouncing back after Christmas cold snap
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Many produce farmers are recovering from weather-related losses following a Christmas cold snap in the Midlands last week. Livingston Farms is based in the Orangeburg County town of Woodford. They're bouncing back after the cold snap claimed many of their crops including greens like kale and collards.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Winter birds in South Carolina
Rudy shares some of his favorite birds that winter in South Carolina. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
Two tornado touchdowns confirmed in Lexington County from today's storms
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's severe storms. The agency said Wednesday night said the two confirmed twisters were both in Lexington County: one in South Congaree and Red Bank, with the other striking near Gilbert. Both were weak, rating an EF-0, the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures tornado intensity.
A way to exercise both mind and body in Kershaw county
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new year and a new way to get kids active and reading in Kershaw County, all thanks to a program called "Story walk" "The idea is you place a book, usually for very young children, in this case at Historic Camden it's a little bit older children and families can walk with their children and read while they walk, so their getting outdoor time, exercise and they are reading", says Amy Schofield the Kershaw County Library Director.
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
abccolumbia.com
4 Tornadoes Touched Down Yesterday
The National Weather Service Office in Columbia has finished its investigation into yesterday’s storms. They’ve concluded that 4 tornadoes touched down in the Midlands – there was also damage produced by strong winds blowing out of the bottom of a thunderstorm. You can see their full written assessment here: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202301060126-KCAE-NOUS42-PNSCAE You can see this on an interactive map here: https://apps.dat.noaa.gov/StormDamage/DamageViewer/
