ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejournalonline.com

SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Meet the Congaree Riverkeeper

How did Bill Stangler become the Congaree Riverkeeper? According to him, “A series of poor choices.”. Stangler was working for Adventure Carolina in 2008, as a river guide, when several of his friends, coworkers, and customers became ill from various things. A local sewer company was discovered dumping more than a million gallons of sewage into the Saluda River. The illnesses seemed to be associated with that spill.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

On Your Side: Elevator repaired after weeks of headaches for seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seniors at a set of apartments are breathing a sign of relief now that their elevator is working. It's been weeks since Louise Mayes says the elevator in the AHEPA 284 apartments on Pelham Drive in Columbia stopped working. She lives on the second floor, and the only way she's been able to get down and out of the building is by struggling down the stairs.
COLUMBIA, SC
roadtripsandcoffee.com

10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC

I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Winter birds in South Carolina

Rudy shares some of his favorite birds that winter in South Carolina. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Two tornado touchdowns confirmed in Lexington County from today's storms

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's severe storms. The agency said Wednesday night said the two confirmed twisters were both in Lexington County: one in South Congaree and Red Bank, with the other striking near Gilbert. Both were weak, rating an EF-0, the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures tornado intensity.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

A way to exercise both mind and body in Kershaw county

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new year and a new way to get kids active and reading in Kershaw County, all thanks to a program called "Story walk" "The idea is you place a book, usually for very young children, in this case at Historic Camden it's a little bit older children and families can walk with their children and read while they walk, so their getting outdoor time, exercise and they are reading", says Amy Schofield the Kershaw County Library Director.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

4 Tornadoes Touched Down Yesterday

The National Weather Service Office in Columbia has finished its investigation into yesterday’s storms. They’ve concluded that 4 tornadoes touched down in the Midlands – there was also damage produced by strong winds blowing out of the bottom of a thunderstorm. You can see their full written assessment here: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202301060126-KCAE-NOUS42-PNSCAE You can see this on an interactive map here: https://apps.dat.noaa.gov/StormDamage/DamageViewer/
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy