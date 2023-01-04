ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Miley Cyrus releasing surprise dis single — on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
 3 days ago

It’s not “ The Last Song ” — but it might be the last laugh.

Miley Cyrus, 30, has confirmed the release of a new single, titled “Flowers,” on Jan. 13.

Fans have been freaking out about the announcement, but their excitement isn’t solely about the new music to come.

People were quick to note that the release date happens to be her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday.

“Can love me better, I can love me better, baby / Can love me better, I can love me better, baby / Can love me better,” Cyrus sings in a short promo clip . “Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

In other promotional posts on her Instagram story, Cyrus has shared images reading “I can f–k me better than you can” and “I can buy myself flowers,” along with proclaiming it’s a “new year” with a “new Miley.”

Cyrus dropped her first promotional video for her new single on Dec. 31, singing, “I can love me better than you can.”
Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 while shooting “The Last Song” in Savannah, Georgia.

The two fell in love and dated on and off for nearly a decade. The celebrities announced their first engagement in 2012 before breaking it off in 2013 when Cyrus released “Wrecking Ball” on her Bangerz album, which hinted at the problems in their relationship.

Cyrus and Hemsworth reunited in 2015 and finally tied the knot in 2018 at a small ceremony at home, surrounded by their immediate family. But after less than a year of lawfully wedded bliss, the longtime couple split at the end of 2019 , and Cyrus later called their marriage “a f–king disaster.”

Rumors of cheating and drug use swirled around their divorce. The couple never clearly confirmed the gossip but it has driven fans crazy.

They are now losing it on social media after Cyrus’ recent announcement, which would seem to be a dig at her ex.

“Miley dropping her new album on Liam’s birthday is EVERYTHING …. the ad campaign being I love me better than you can ….. AN ICON,” one person said.

“Miley’s telling the world she can love herself better ON LIAM’S BIRTHDAY?! she definitely didn’t lie when she said she’s got nerve,” another said, name-dropping another one of her songs from her “Hannah Montana” days.

“Miley putting her album out on Liam’s birthday so everyone will be talking about her on HIS day is a level of petty and maliciousness that I can only dream to achieve,” a fan noted.

The “New Year, New Miley” campaign comes as the singer rang in 2023 with her second televised New Year’s Eve special on NBC.

Cyrus co-hosted the event with godmother and fellow music legend Dolly Parton, 76, and she was joined on stage by musical guests Paris Hilton, Sia, David Byrne and Fletcher.

Linda Gillis
3d ago

Show some class Miley! Leave the guy alone, you had your chance!!

The Independent

Miley Cyrus fans spot ‘shady’ release date of new single

Miley Cyrus fans have pointed out the “shady” timing of the artist’s forthcoming single.Before celebrating the new year, the 30-year-old pop star surprised fans by announcing the release of her new song, titled “Flowers”. Cyrus even shared a teaser of the track on social media, writing in the Instagram caption: “New year, new Miley, new single. Flowers January 13.”In the short snippet, Cyrus can be heard singing the lyrics, “I can love me better than you can.”The single will be released on 13 January, which also happens to be the same day as Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Although...
E! News

See Miley Cyrus' Best Fashion Moments From Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Miley Cyrus Talks "Unspoken" Bond With Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus had a party in the U.S.A. on New Year's Eve. The singer, 30, hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party along with her godmother and country music icon Dolly Parton live from Miami on Dec. 31. In addition to serving...
ETOnline.com

Megan Fox Says She's Looking for a Girlfriend

Megan Fox is on the hunt for a girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress, who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's currently "seeking a girlfriend." In her post, Fox is sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and cleavage-baring top. Fox's...
