ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Worcester, Springfield, Holyoke Officers Among 15 Suspended By State Commission

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xVy6_0k2UmsNY00
POST suspended 15 officers this week following an investigation into the backgrounds of Massachusett's law enforcement agents. Photo Credit: Unsplash/RDSmith

A Worcester officer accused of taking money for overtime he didn't work and a Springfield cop charged with using his stun gun on a pregnant woman were among 15 law enforcement officials suspended by the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) commission.

The commission announced the suspensions on Tuesday, Jan 3, as it reviews the backgrounds and training of the state's law enforcement officers. This is a first for the state as the POST Commission was founded following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, according to NBC Boston.

“POST will suspend the certification of an officer who is arrested, charged or indicted of a felony and will revoke the certification of an officer who is convicted of a felony,” said Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of Post, in a news release. “The list of suspended officers will be updated periodically as these cases evolve and/or get resolved.”

The first batch of suspensions includes:

  • Devon Bones, Holyoke Police Department
  • Bryan Custadio, Fall River Police Department
  • Leon Davis, Springfield Police Department
  • Ernest Fontaine, Fitchburg State University Police Department
  • David Forte, Needham Police Department
  • Kevin Garneau, Lowell Police Department
  • Nicholas Hoar, Fall River Police Department
  • Tomas Morales, Woburn Police Department
  • Keith O'Donnell, Somerville Police Department
  • Brian Pomeroy, West Springfield Police Department
  • Joseph Ponzo, Stoneham Police Department
  • James Quilty, Natick Police Department
  • Kevin Rooney, Watertown Police Department
  • Matthew Sheehan, Massachusetts State Police
  • Colby Turner, Worcester Police Department

POST did not detail why each officer was suspended. They said some can be benched for failing to complete in-service training requirements within 90 days of being notified, the commission said in its release.

But most of the reasons for these suspensions can be found in old news articles.

Worcester’s Turner was charged with five counts of theft of more than $1,200 and submitting false reimbursement claims, MassLive reported. His attorney said the charges are retribution after he called out improprieties within the department, the news outlet reported via court records.

Springfield's Davis was charged in 2021 with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon against a pregnant victim, CBS Boston reported. Body camera video allegedly shows Davis using his Taser multiple times on the woman who was already on the ground, the report said.

Needham's Forte was charged along with several others in an insider trading scheme last year, according to Wicked Local.

The Fall River Police Department fired Custadio earlier this year after he was charged with domestic violence in 2021, the Fall River Reporter said.

Fall River officer Hoar has pleaded not guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports after he allegedly hit a handcuffed man with his baton in 2020, reports said. The city settled a lawsuit with the alleged victim. Hoar now faces federal charges in the case.

Massachusetts State Sheehan was charged with shooting a man on an ATV during a "chaotic traffic stop" in 2018, according to Boston Magazine. The department indefinitely suspended him in 2019 after he was accused of making racist comments online, per MassLive.

Suspended officers can appeal the decision, Zuniga said. If not, the suspension will remain until POST makes a final decision in the case or it revokes the officer's certification.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions

A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the suspension of fifteen police officers in the state of Massachusetts, three being from western Massachusetts. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020. The legislation created a new police standards and training commission...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Serial Boston Car Keyer Arrested: Police

A vandal who has allegedly spent years maliciously defacing cars has been arrested, according to police.Santos Morsoco, of East Boston, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5 on multiple warrants relating to incidents of vandalizing cars, according to the Boston Police Department. The 47-year-old was cha…
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, Worcester, Springfield officers among 15 suspended by Massachusetts POST Commission

Boston – The Massachusetts POST Commission has released a list of fifteen suspended law enforcement officers. This follows the POST Commission’s early December release of information on recertified officers A-H and newly certified graduates. The suspended officers are listed below:. Devon Bones, Holyoke Police Department. Bryan Custadio, Fall...
FALL RIVER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City cop accused of faking shifts, ex-Fitchburg State officer get certifications suspended

A Worcester police officer accused of receiving reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he did not work, and a former Fitchburg State University officer, were among 15 Massachusetts officers whose certifications were suspended by a new state commission. Worcester Officer Colby Turner and Ernest Fontaine, a former Fitchburg State University officer, were among the law enforcement officers targeted by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. ...
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
446K+
Followers
63K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy