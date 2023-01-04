ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Democrats praise U.S. Capitol police and pledge to seek accountability on Jan. 6 anniversary

Two years after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undo Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, Democrats in Congress on Friday vowed to remember the Capitol police officers who died, hold Trump accountable and prevent similar attacks in the future. Democrats applauded the work of the […] The post Democrats praise U.S. Capitol police and pledge to seek accountability on Jan. 6 anniversary appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLORADO STATE
WJHL

Exclusive: Rep. Harshbarger release first statement since McCarthy Speakership battle

(WJHL) – U.S. Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) releases an exclusive statement to Josh Smith of News Channel 11 regarding Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) recent battle for Speaker of the House. “The House Republican Conference has unified and elected Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the next Speaker of the House,” Harshbarger stated. “After lots of deliberation, we […]
KX News

States target transgender health care in first bills of 2023

(AP) — After a midterm election and record flow of anti-transgender legislation last year, Republican state lawmakers this year are zeroing in on questions of bodily autonomy with new proposals to limit gender-affirming health care and abortion access. More than two dozen bills seeking to restrict transgender health care access have been introduced across 11 states — Kansas, Kentucky, […]
KANSAS STATE

