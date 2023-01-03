ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Lauritzen: An Open Letter To New Mexico

My name is Bernadette Lauritzen and I am the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers. While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Op-Ed: Fund Strategic Water Reserve For New Mexico

“Agua es Vida” – Water is Life. We read it and hear it and say it all across New Mexico, all the time. But our life is draining away as New Mexico faces unprecedented challenges to our water resources. To address these challenges, we need a wide range of water management tools, including a fully funded Strategic Water Reserve.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Democrat Katie Hobbs takes office as Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Katie Hobbs took the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Hobbs was sworn in during a private ceremony at the state Capitol as she formally took over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for the governor and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws

The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
MARYLAND STATE
NMDWS: New Mexico November 2022 Labor Market

New Mexico Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has released the November 2022 Labor Market Information. The New Mexico Labor Market Review (LMR) presents the most up-to-date labor market highlights and happenings. The LMR is produced and published monthly and includes data on the labor force, jobs, and unemployment for the state and...
NEW MEXICO STATE

