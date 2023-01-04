ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol. In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or...
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Shondiin Mayo represents Fairbanks in 2023 Miss Alaska competition

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is sending Shondiin Mayo to Anchorage this year to compete in the 2023 Miss Alaska event. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayo. She was born and raised in Stevens Village along the Yukon River, moving to Fairbanks in the 3rd grade.
FAIRBANKS, AK
kinyradio.com

FBI participates in Alaska HIDTA Initiative Campaign to combat drug trafficking

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The FBI Anchorage Field Office is participating in a statewide advertising campaign, launched by the Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative, designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. This law enforcement effort follows reports that,...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

High temperatures link to vanishing Snow Crabs in the Bering Sea

East Anchorage resident Joey Sweet will serve as Forrest Dunbar’s successor until the April municipal election results are certified. New Year, New Me: The challenge of getting organized. Updated: 11 hours ago. New Year, New Me: The challenge of getting organized. FastCast Jan. 6, 2023. Updated: 11 hours ago.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 05, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Last month was the wettest December on record in Anchorage. A nationwide egg shortage has hit Alaska especially hard. And Rhonda McBride looks back on Mary Peltola’s fight to be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

FastCast Jan. 5, 2023

New Year’s weekend fires show importance of safety precautions. New Year’s weekend fires show importance of safety precautions. Cultures of Petersburg, also known as Séet Ká Kwáan, coalesce in shared history. Updated: 19 hours ago. Alaska boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Fire Department stations to distribute 500 carbon monoxide alarms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Homebuilders Association in partnership with the Anchorage Fire Department and Spenard Builders Supply is donating 500 carbon monoxide alarms to Anchorage residents, the Anchorage Fire Department announced in a press release. “We’re very fortunate to have we have a great partnership with the Anchorage...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate

As the Alaska Legislature’s 2023 session approaches, a state Senate leader on Thursday highlighted the potential benefits of that body’s newly formed bipartisan majority coalition. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel said the nine Democrats and eight Republican in the coalition have shared values. “This coalition formed with a goal, and that is working together […] The post Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Veteran organizations prove service goes beyond active duty

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After back-to-back snowstorms blanketed the Anchorage bowl, the municipality and residents struggled to clear out roads, sidewalks and driveways. For some, like Army veteran Michael Johnson, it was impossible to keep up. “I’m very limited on my movement,” Johnson said. “The doc told me don’t get...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Assembly plans for better plow-outs

According to Mat-Su Borough Assemblymember Tim Hale, having the state set a standard for enforcement offers valley-based cannabis shops an opportunity to allow on-site consumption. Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage. Updated: 6 hours ago. Popp said that Alaskans saw an extremely tight inventory in the housing market in...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage Assembly hears challenges of snow removal

Snow removal in Anchorage during the historic snowfall of December was the topic of a work session of the Anchorage Assembly on Thursday. Anchorage had the wettest December on record, with 41.2 inches of snow, combined with the fact that the snow was heavy and there were high winds that created drifting berms. It was the second snowiest December on record, coming up just shows of the 41.6 inches in December of 1955.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

New Assembly member to replace Dunbar: Joey Sweet

Joey Sweet will become a temporary seat-filler on the Anchorage Assembly, after the votes were counted today to replace former Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar, who won a seat for Alaska Senate. Five people applied for the position. On the first round of voting, the breakdown of votes by members of the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Drunk driver who killed two teenagers in 2013 resentenced in Anchorage court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stacey Graham pled guilty at his first sentencing in 2015 as part of a plea deal where he acknowledged driving drunk in August of 2013, losing control of his truck, striking and killing 15-year-olds Jordyn Durr and Brooke McPheters as they walked on the sidewalk after shopping at the Dimond Center.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy