alaskasnewssource.com
Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol. In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or...
Professor: Black People Have Been Living in Alaska for About 150 Years
Author and University of Alaska Anchorage’s professor Ian Hartman disclosed during a recent interview with Alaska Public Media why he thought Black people migrated to Alaska way before the Klondike Gold Rush, which occurred in the 1890s. For context, Hartman revealed in the past during his studies that Black...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy announces two judicial appointments to the Anchorage Superior Court
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced on Friday two appointees to the Anchorage Superior Court. The judges were selected from a list of individuals nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council and forwarded on to the Governor. Laura Hartz has been an Alaska resident for 14 years and...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Shondiin Mayo represents Fairbanks in 2023 Miss Alaska competition
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is sending Shondiin Mayo to Anchorage this year to compete in the 2023 Miss Alaska event. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayo. She was born and raised in Stevens Village along the Yukon River, moving to Fairbanks in the 3rd grade.
kinyradio.com
FBI participates in Alaska HIDTA Initiative Campaign to combat drug trafficking
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The FBI Anchorage Field Office is participating in a statewide advertising campaign, launched by the Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative, designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. This law enforcement effort follows reports that,...
alaskasnewssource.com
High temperatures link to vanishing Snow Crabs in the Bering Sea
East Anchorage resident Joey Sweet will serve as Forrest Dunbar's successor until the April municipal election results are certified.
alaskasnewssource.com
Health Department investigates man left in the snow by Safety Center Officer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department is conducting an investigation into an incident that occurred Dec. 28 when an employee of Anchorage’s sleep-off center allegedly tipped a man from a wheelchair into the snow and left him there. Ray McWain was walking by the East Third Avenue...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 05, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Last month was the wettest December on record in Anchorage. A nationwide egg shortage has hit Alaska especially hard. And Rhonda McBride looks back on Mary Peltola’s fight to be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Jan. 5, 2023
New Year's weekend fires show importance of safety precautions. Cultures of Petersburg, also known as Séet Ká Kwáan, coalesce in shared history.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Fire Department stations to distribute 500 carbon monoxide alarms
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Homebuilders Association in partnership with the Anchorage Fire Department and Spenard Builders Supply is donating 500 carbon monoxide alarms to Anchorage residents, the Anchorage Fire Department announced in a press release. “We’re very fortunate to have we have a great partnership with the Anchorage...
Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate
As the Alaska Legislature’s 2023 session approaches, a state Senate leader on Thursday highlighted the potential benefits of that body’s newly formed bipartisan majority coalition. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel said the nine Democrats and eight Republican in the coalition have shared values. “This coalition formed with a goal, and that is working together […] The post Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Veteran organizations prove service goes beyond active duty
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After back-to-back snowstorms blanketed the Anchorage bowl, the municipality and residents struggled to clear out roads, sidewalks and driveways. For some, like Army veteran Michael Johnson, it was impossible to keep up. “I’m very limited on my movement,” Johnson said. “The doc told me don’t get...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly plans for better plow-outs
According to Mat-Su Borough Assemblymember Tim Hale, having the state set a standard for enforcement offers valley-based cannabis shops an opportunity to allow on-site consumption.
Anchorage Assembly hears challenges of snow removal
Snow removal in Anchorage during the historic snowfall of December was the topic of a work session of the Anchorage Assembly on Thursday. Anchorage had the wettest December on record, with 41.2 inches of snow, combined with the fact that the snow was heavy and there were high winds that created drifting berms. It was the second snowiest December on record, coming up just shows of the 41.6 inches in December of 1955.
New Assembly member to replace Dunbar: Joey Sweet
Joey Sweet will become a temporary seat-filler on the Anchorage Assembly, after the votes were counted today to replace former Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar, who won a seat for Alaska Senate. Five people applied for the position. On the first round of voting, the breakdown of votes by members of the...
akbizmag.com
Alaska’s Newest Infusion Center Aims to Become the State’s First Accredited Facility
Receiving infusion therapy outside of a hospital setting is an option again in Alaska for many patients. LUX Infusion, the state’s newest stand-alone ambulatory infusion center, has big plans for the new year, seeking national accreditation for its Anchorage location. The National Infusion Center Association is set to publish...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cultures in the town of Petersburg, also known as Séet Ká Kwáan, coalesce in shared history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – Alaska boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. Regions across the state – such as the Southeast – are also rich with history, but that history isn’t always discoverable with a quick query and click of the mouse. Such...
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
alaskapublic.org
Here are the 5 East Anchorage residents vying for Dunbar’s vacant Assembly seat
Five East Anchorage residents are vying to fill an Assembly seat for roughly three months. The seat belonged to Forrest Dunbar who is now headed to the Alaska Senate. Residents had until Wednesday night to apply for the seat. The five candidates who filed are Harry Crawford, Joey Sweet, Jim...
alaskasnewssource.com
Drunk driver who killed two teenagers in 2013 resentenced in Anchorage court
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stacey Graham pled guilty at his first sentencing in 2015 as part of a plea deal where he acknowledged driving drunk in August of 2013, losing control of his truck, striking and killing 15-year-olds Jordyn Durr and Brooke McPheters as they walked on the sidewalk after shopping at the Dimond Center.
