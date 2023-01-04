Read full article on original website
Kelly Osbourne Asks For Privacy After Mom Sharon Confirms Her Baby's Birth
Kelly Osbourne is already a momma bear. One day after Sharon Osbourne revealed on her TV show that her daughter had given birth to her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, the reality star shared a statement asking for her family's privacy. "I am not ready to share him with...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's remaining wife Robyn Brown said she's 'scared' Kody won't want to take on more wives in the future
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown also called Kody Brown's polygamous lifestyle a "failure" and called him and Robyn "soulmates."
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
Harry calls role as best man at William’s wedding ‘a bare-faced lie’
The Duke of Sussex has claimed he was not the real best man at his brother the Prince of Wales’s wedding.Harry reportedly said the ruse was carried out to save William’s two closest friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, from the attention the role would bring to their private lives.Writing in his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, which was accidentally released early in Spain, the duke describes his apparent role as best man as a “bare-faced lie”, and says Mr Meade and Mr Van Straubenzee gave the traditional speech at the reception.According to the Daily Mirror – one of the...
Billy Idol Ready to Rock the Walk of Fame. Here's How to Watch His Star Ceremony
It's a nice day for a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Punk pioneer Billy Idol will be joined by rocker Henry Rollins and artist Shepard Fairey Friday when his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in unveiled in a ceremony that was scheduled for Thursday, but delayed due to rain. After a soaking winter storm moved through Southern California Thursday, clear skies are in the forecast for the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Amoeba Music store on Hollywood Boulevard.
Al Roker Returns to TODAY After 2 Months Away
Al Roker returned to TODAY Jan. 6 after two months away, and he was in great spirits as he joined Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in Studio 1A at the top of the show. Al walked onto set, sharing hugs and kisses with Savannah and Hoda, while the TODAY crew applauded.
