ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
The Independent

Harry calls role as best man at William’s wedding ‘a bare-faced lie’

The Duke of Sussex has claimed he was not the real best man at his brother the Prince of Wales’s wedding.Harry reportedly said the ruse was carried out to save William’s two closest friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, from the attention the role would bring to their private lives.Writing in his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, which was accidentally released early in Spain, the duke describes his apparent role as best man as a “bare-faced lie”, and says Mr Meade and Mr Van Straubenzee gave the traditional speech at the reception.According to the Daily Mirror – one of the...
NBC Chicago

Billy Idol Ready to Rock the Walk of Fame. Here's How to Watch His Star Ceremony

It's a nice day for a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Punk pioneer Billy Idol will be joined by rocker Henry Rollins and artist Shepard Fairey Friday when his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in unveiled in a ceremony that was scheduled for Thursday, but delayed due to rain. After a soaking winter storm moved through Southern California Thursday, clear skies are in the forecast for the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Amoeba Music store on Hollywood Boulevard.
NBC Chicago

Al Roker Returns to TODAY After 2 Months Away

Al Roker returned to TODAY Jan. 6 after two months away, and he was in great spirits as he joined Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in Studio 1A at the top of the show. Al walked onto set, sharing hugs and kisses with Savannah and Hoda, while the TODAY crew applauded.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy