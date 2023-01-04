Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin collapsed. Indiana mom whose son died of cardiac arrest on football field grieved
What happened to Damar Hamlin hit close to home for Julie West, an Indiana mom whose son Jake died from cardiac arrest during football practice.
Houston doctor says Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest emphasizes importance of CPR training
"If they can save one person in their lifetime, their life is changed because of your time," Dr. Bindu Akkanti said after the athlete's improving condition on Thursday. "It takes so little to learn CPR."
Report: Former Razorback Peyton Hillis hospitalized after swimming accident
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in the intensive care unit at a Pensacola, Florida hospital after a swimming accident earlier this week. The 36-year-old Hillis, who was on the cover of EA Sports' Madden NFL 12 video game, was reportedly injured while...
Maryland teen shares his story of sudden cardiac arrest after Damar Hamlin injury
GLENWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — Peter Laake waited while his Loyola-Blakefield teammates prepared for their high school basketball game at Glenelg Country School. The junior is out with a shoulder injury, but it pales to another injury he suffered nearly two years ago. Peter collapsed after he blocked a shot with his chest during […]
KHBS
Arkansas doctor worries about potential spread of illness in the classroom
ROGERS, Ark. — Students and educators are returning to the classroom following a lengthy winter break. Some medical professionals say they expect an increase in viruses over the next few weeks. Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Hospital says Arkansas has seen high levels of flu, COVID-19, and RSV already...
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
Two Missouri residents were arrested last week after leading police on a chase followed by one suspect escaping handcuffs, stealing a squad car, and attempting to disarm an officer
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
Warning: Major Walmart Product Recall Impacts Over 1300 Locations and Potentially the Health of Thousands of Customers
A product is recalled due to a common and potentially life-threatening food allergy omitted from its label. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, BusinessWire.com, and TheStreet.com.
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
a-z-animals.com
Are There Mountain Lions In Arkansas?
There are countless tales about mountain lions (Puma concolor) thanks to the animal’s elusive nature and skilled hunting. Depending on which region of the Western Hemisphere you call home, you may know the cats as pumas, panthers, cougars, or catamounts. At one time, they lived throughout the United States. But over time, the population rapidly diminished and is now only found in 15 states. Is Arkansas one of the areas that still have a thriving mountain lion population?
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
Tornado Crushes Louisiana Town, Rescue Begins as Storm Moves East
A swath of tornadoes is working its way now through Louisiana and into the rest of the Deep South.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest reminds fans of 1986 incident in Springdale
On November 7, 1986, Mackenzie Phillips a football player for Springdale High school suffered cardiac arrest just like Damar Hamlin.
Love Your Body Week | How this Arkansas teacher spreads positivity through dance
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — For the second year in a row, Hot Springs packed the house for a presentation of the Hot Chocolate Nutty Nutcracker. The presentation is filled with dancers of all abilities from Hot Springs junior and senior high. Hot springs high didn't have the resources for...
Franklin CPR courses book up quickly following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest Monday was broadcast on national television in front of millions, sparking a lot of interest in CPR training.
Musselman gives latest on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
Prior to the start of No. 13 Arkansas' 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night in Fayetteville, a team spokesperson relayed to media that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. — who has been out indefinitely in right knee management — would not be on the bench with the team for the game and was seeing a specialist.
ems1.com
Confronting sudden cardiac arrest in America
Medical professionals lament how quickly ESPN cut away from the life-saving actions of medical staff after the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Thecollapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in front of a national audience on live television stunned millions, and left players, fans and viewers in shock.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0