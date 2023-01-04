Read full article on original website
WISN
Postal police union wants more mailbox patrols
The theft of mail from a blue United States Postal Service mail collection box in Wauwatosa last week is shining new light on a growing problem across the country. Mail theft is skyrocketing. Wauwatosa police captured mail thieves in the act last week after they crashed their car during a...
WISN
Milwaukee Police shot at during vehicle chase
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police have confirmed to 12 News that someone shot at officers during a chase Friday morning. It happened on N. 100th Street between Capitol Drive and Grantosa Drive just after 2:45 a.m. "I heard about 11 gunshots and I heard cars passing by late at night,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bank robbery, Milwaukee's east side; robber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a person attempted to rob the US Bank near Farwell and North Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6. Officials said that around 12 p.m. Friday, the robber entered the bank, demanded, and obtained money. A security guard confronted the robber, and a struggle ensued. The robber then ran away on foot.
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; driver crashes into pole
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shots fired cases that happened Thursday, Jan 5. Police believe the incidents are related. Milwaukee police said around 8:30 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle -- which police later discovered was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle collided with a pole, and the people inside fled on foot. Shots were also fired near Humboldt and Lyon. Police said these two incidents appear to be related.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
WISN
Milwaukee woman found guilty by no contest plea for releasing a pet bobcat
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was cited for releasing a pet bobcat in Green Lake County. Morgan Machnik, 24, was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on one count of "unlawfully introduce/stock wild animals," according to online court records. The state cited Machnik in November....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker caught on cam not handling package with care
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Surveillance video caught a U.S. postal carrier delivering in Brown Deer not handling a package with care. In fact, the package knocked over an exit sign on the way to its landing. FOX6 News learned this incident happened on New Year's Eve. The property manager at...
CBS 58
Bond set at $300K for Milwaukee man charged in Christmas Eve homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in connection to the Christmas Eve homicide of Sildian Torres appeared in court Friday, Jan. 6. Omarion Danielson is charged with first degree reckless homicide and two counts first degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint says 18-year-old Danielson fired shots at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged
MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County deputy accused; allegedly stole money during eviction
MILWAUKEE - A former Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with a criminal misdemeanor after allegedly taking money found during an eviction last spring. Christopher Boyd, 40, of Brown Deer was charged last month with attempted misconduct in office, acting in excess of lawful authority. It is unclear if Boyd has an attorney. When a FOX6 News reporter stopped by Boyd's home, a man said through a doorbell camera that he was not giving any interviews.
WISN
Family still waiting for repairs after cold snap
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family says they’ve been forced to live in a flooded apartment for nearly two weeks. Eight pipes burst in their building on Christmas Eve. They’re still waiting for the landlord to make repairs in the building at 23rd Street and Highland Avenue. "It's...
Driver high on meth in deadly 98th and Good Hope crash, police say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.
CBS 58
Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
WISN
Brown Deer police are looking for 9-year-old missing since May 2022
BROWN DEER, Wis. — The Brown Deer police and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are asking for help finding 9-year-old Isaiah Kemp last seen in May 2022. Police believe Isaiah is with his biological mother Ebony J. Harris also known as Zubiya Bey. The report from Brown...
WISN
Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond
MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
wtmj.com
French Bulldog stolen in Milwaukee, found in Hartland
A French Bulldog was back home Thursday morning after being stolen from a victim on Milwaukee’s southside last November, according to police. On November 23rd, 2022, two dogs were taken during a burglary near 21st and Layton, authorities said. One of the dogs was quickly located and returned to the victim.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
WISN
Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting
On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
