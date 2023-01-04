ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City

UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages

A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Southwest 28th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. According to police, a man who was sleeping in his home woke up bleeding and was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Memorial Marathon Makes Special Announcements After Training Run

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon made several announcements during the Saturday morning training. President and CEO of the Oklahoma National Memorial Museum Kari Watkins announced the return of the burgers at the finish line. The marathon said they are partnering with SPARK in Scissortail Park to bring back the highly requested tradition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Verden Police Arrest 2 On Drug, Gun Charges

Police in the town of Verden, west of Chickasha, arrest two people on drug and gun charges. Investigators said William Dehart and Jerrell Quisenberry fled police near the Verden yesterday. In a Facebook post, the police department thanked "some dads and granddads for their sheep dog mentality and hunting skills"...
VERDEN, OK
News On 6

Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified

The suspect who led officers on a chase through parts of Jones and Oklahoma City has been identified by authorities. Hunter Eugene Berry, 22, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and shooting with intent to kill, as well as other charges. Law enforcement officers said besides...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Driver In Stolen SUV Leads OKC Police On High-Speed Chase

One person is in custody after a high-speed chase in Oklahoma City. This chase became so dangerous, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office called off the pursuit until Oklahoma City Police joined the chase. Despite the driver moving at 100 miles per hour and shooting at officers, no one was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman

12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Investigating Possible 'Swatting' Incident In SE OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a possible "swatting" call led to a large development Friday morning near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road. According to OCPD, they received a call that detailed a suspect who shot two people in the area, and then fled into a nearby home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Rescued From Early-Morning Warr Acres Fire

Firefighters pulled a man to safety after his home caught fire Friday morning in Warr Acres near Northwest 50th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Fire crews said dog bedding next to a heat lamp outside the home caught fire, climbed up the wall and spread into the attic. The man...
WARR ACRES, OK
News On 6

Metro Police Agencies Remain Competitive As They Recruit New Officers

The Oklahoma City Police Department announced some big incentives Thursday afternoon to get more recruits in the door. Several departments in the state of Oklahoma are struggling with recruitment. While there are several options, Edmond Police is right there with OCPD when it comes to a starting wage. “Every police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Crashing Into Edmond Officer

A driver who nearly killed an Edmond Police officer appeared in court on Monday. An attorney for Garrett Trammell, 24, asked a judge to reduce her client’s bond, which had previously been set at $950,000. Present for the hearing was Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells. In a gut wrenching...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

1 Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Home In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police say one person was hospitalized after crashing into a home on the Northwest side of the city on Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened near Northwest 150th Street and North May Avenue at around 2 a.m. Officers say they spoke with the driver, but no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy