Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House RepairsJudyDNoble, OK
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And TastefulMadocOklahoma City, OK
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
News On 6
Police Identify Stolen Vehicle Suspect Following Chase Throughout NE Oklahoma Co.
Oklahoma City police have released the name of the man accused of leading multiple agencies on a chase Thursday across northeast Oklahoma County. That man, Hunter Berry, 22, is now in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Law enforcement officials said Berry is behind bars following a chase spanning several cities....
News On 6
Motorcyclist Transported To Hospital After Crash In Downtown Oklahoma City
A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. Police said the call for the crash came in at 1:53 p.m. near Northeast 5th Street and Oklahoma Avenue. Police on scene told News 9 it all started when the motorcyclist, whose name has...
News On 6
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
News On 6
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
News On 6
Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Southwest 28th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. According to police, a man who was sleeping in his home woke up bleeding and was...
News On 6
OKC Memorial Marathon Makes Special Announcements After Training Run
The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon made several announcements during the Saturday morning training. President and CEO of the Oklahoma National Memorial Museum Kari Watkins announced the return of the burgers at the finish line. The marathon said they are partnering with SPARK in Scissortail Park to bring back the highly requested tradition.
News On 6
Verden Police Arrest 2 On Drug, Gun Charges
Police in the town of Verden, west of Chickasha, arrest two people on drug and gun charges. Investigators said William Dehart and Jerrell Quisenberry fled police near the Verden yesterday. In a Facebook post, the police department thanked "some dads and granddads for their sheep dog mentality and hunting skills"...
News On 6
Runners Gather To Train For Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
Training for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon started Saturday morning. Around 800 runners gathered to train for the upcoming marathon. News 9's Robin Marsh spoke with some of the runners at the finish line during News 9's Saturday morning newscast.
News On 6
Vehicle Crashes Into Woman's Bedroom In NW OKC; OCPD Investigating
Oklahoma City Police said they're investigating after a vehicle crashed Thursday morning into a northwest Oklahoma City home. The victim didn't want to go on camera, but she told News 9 she's pretty shaken up after a car drove through her bedroom, knocking her off her bed. Police said a...
News On 6
Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified
The suspect who led officers on a chase through parts of Jones and Oklahoma City has been identified by authorities. Hunter Eugene Berry, 22, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and shooting with intent to kill, as well as other charges. Law enforcement officers said besides...
News On 6
Driver In Stolen SUV Leads OKC Police On High-Speed Chase
One person is in custody after a high-speed chase in Oklahoma City. This chase became so dangerous, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office called off the pursuit until Oklahoma City Police joined the chase. Despite the driver moving at 100 miles per hour and shooting at officers, no one was...
News On 6
19-Year-Old Arrested, Accused Of Pulling People Over While Pretending To Be Deputy
A 19-year-old man on the wrong side of the law is accused of pretending to be a deputy and even pulling a few people over for violations. Jackson Jones is from Tennessee and said he worked at the Campbells County Tennessee Jail 900 miles away. He also said he was...
News On 6
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
News On 6
OCPD Investigating Possible 'Swatting' Incident In SE OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a possible "swatting" call led to a large development Friday morning near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road. According to OCPD, they received a call that detailed a suspect who shot two people in the area, and then fled into a nearby home.
News On 6
Man Rescued From Early-Morning Warr Acres Fire
Firefighters pulled a man to safety after his home caught fire Friday morning in Warr Acres near Northwest 50th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Fire crews said dog bedding next to a heat lamp outside the home caught fire, climbed up the wall and spread into the attic. The man...
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Woman Behind Purchases Using Counterfeit Bills
Oklahoma City Police are looking a woman accused of using counterfeit money to buy lottery tickets. Police say she used fake $100 bills on two separate occasions. Investigators said she drove off in an older, silver van. Police are asking if you know who she is, to contact crimestoppers.
News On 6
Police Ask Witnesses Of Christmas Day Shooting At NW OKC Convenience Store To Come Forward
A stop for gas at a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store on Christmas Day sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot injury. Oklahoma City Police are asking potential witnesses to the shooting to step forward for the investigation. Investigators released photos of people, they said on Wednesday, who...
News On 6
Metro Police Agencies Remain Competitive As They Recruit New Officers
The Oklahoma City Police Department announced some big incentives Thursday afternoon to get more recruits in the door. Several departments in the state of Oklahoma are struggling with recruitment. While there are several options, Edmond Police is right there with OCPD when it comes to a starting wage. “Every police...
News On 6
Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Crashing Into Edmond Officer
A driver who nearly killed an Edmond Police officer appeared in court on Monday. An attorney for Garrett Trammell, 24, asked a judge to reduce her client’s bond, which had previously been set at $950,000. Present for the hearing was Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells. In a gut wrenching...
News On 6
1 Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Home In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police say one person was hospitalized after crashing into a home on the Northwest side of the city on Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened near Northwest 150th Street and North May Avenue at around 2 a.m. Officers say they spoke with the driver, but no...
Comments / 0