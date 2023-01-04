Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSLS
Roanoke property values are up nearly 10%, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – If you own a home in Roanoke, your real estate value is likely increasing. City leaders said property values are up nearly 10% – almost $10 billion. Multi-family homes are rising the most – they’re up about 15%. Single-family homes aren’t very far behind.
WSLS
Bedford County property reassessment shows significant value increase
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – People living in Bedford County may be in for a shock soon. The county will mail property reassessments Friday, and many properties will see a dramatic increase in value. The President of Wingate Appraisal Service, Don Thomas, led the reassessment process. “As a group of...
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
wfirnews.com
City, property owners working on Evans Spring development again
There was opposition from neighboring residents in northwest Roanoke when proposals for development of the “Evans Spring” property came to light. Now the city is joining forces with two other groups to formulate a new plan for that area. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has an update:
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
WDBJ7.com
Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
WDBJ7.com
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
WSET
New program director hired for Danville revitalization projects
The River District Association (RDA) in Danville has announced the addition of Lashawn Farmer to their downtown revitalization team as the Program & Services Director - Design and Expansion. Farmer formerly served as the Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, where she was...
WDBJ7.com
Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A diesel fuel leak in Virginia shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart Saturday, the company said. The spill was discovered Tuesday....
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
WDBJ7.com
InFirst donates $5,000 to Roanoke charity
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - InFirst Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to The Humble Hustle Company, a charity based in Roanoke. The charity aims to empower black youth and connect diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving. The charity’s “Keep Giving Initiative” helped 2,900 children...
WDBJ7.com
Vacancies opening on Roanoke City School Board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for two upcoming vacancies on the Roanoke City School Board. The vacancies are for three-year terms of office set to expire June 30, 2023. The three-year terms will begin July 1, 2023 and end June 30, 2026. Application...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski waterline project ahead of schedule; no roundabout being discussed
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - After around a month of work on Pulaski’s waterline project, the town says it’s pleased with the results. “They’re ahead of schedule and going to start with connections after they do all the pressure testing, cleaning lines, within the next couple of weeks,” Pulaski’s Project Engineer Scott Aust said.
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin touts tax relief during visit to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited western Virginia Thursday, touting his plans for additional tax relief and pitching other priorities for the General Assembly session that starts on Wednesday. Youngkin held a campaign-style event at Carter Machinery, the Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer headquartered in Salem. “We’re done...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
WSLS
T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location
T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials. We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
WDBJ7.com
Books and Crannies in Martinsville will soon close and move fully online
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Books and Crannies in Uptown Martinsville soon be closing its doors, but that’s just beginning of the story. The local book store opened in Uptown Martinsville in 2016. Owner Deshanta Hairston says she still has a lot of customers but is closing because of inflation...
