Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Roanoke property values are up nearly 10%, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – If you own a home in Roanoke, your real estate value is likely increasing. City leaders said property values are up nearly 10% – almost $10 billion. Multi-family homes are rising the most – they’re up about 15%. Single-family homes aren’t very far behind.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Bedford County property reassessment shows significant value increase

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – People living in Bedford County may be in for a shock soon. The county will mail property reassessments Friday, and many properties will see a dramatic increase in value. The President of Wingate Appraisal Service, Don Thomas, led the reassessment process. “As a group of...
WSLS

Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

City, property owners working on Evans Spring development again

There was opposition from neighboring residents in northwest Roanoke when proposals for development of the “Evans Spring” property came to light. Now the city is joining forces with two other groups to formulate a new plan for that area. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has an update:
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

New program director hired for Danville revitalization projects

The River District Association (RDA) in Danville has announced the addition of Lashawn Farmer to their downtown revitalization team as the Program & Services Director - Design and Expansion. Farmer formerly served as the Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, where she was...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A diesel fuel leak in Virginia shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart Saturday, the company said. The spill was discovered Tuesday....
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

InFirst donates $5,000 to Roanoke charity

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - InFirst Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to The Humble Hustle Company, a charity based in Roanoke. The charity aims to empower black youth and connect diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving. The charity’s “Keep Giving Initiative” helped 2,900 children...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vacancies opening on Roanoke City School Board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for two upcoming vacancies on the Roanoke City School Board. The vacancies are for three-year terms of office set to expire June 30, 2023. The three-year terms will begin July 1, 2023 and end June 30, 2026. Application...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski waterline project ahead of schedule; no roundabout being discussed

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - After around a month of work on Pulaski’s waterline project, the town says it’s pleased with the results. “They’re ahead of schedule and going to start with connections after they do all the pressure testing, cleaning lines, within the next couple of weeks,” Pulaski’s Project Engineer Scott Aust said.
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Governor Youngkin touts tax relief during visit to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited western Virginia Thursday, touting his plans for additional tax relief and pitching other priorities for the General Assembly session that starts on Wednesday. Youngkin held a campaign-style event at Carter Machinery, the Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer headquartered in Salem. “We’re done...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
ROANOKE, VA

