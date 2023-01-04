Following the quick break between systems on Tuesday, a significant storm moves into region Wednesday. Widespread, heavy rain and strong winds are expected into Thursday. Below average temperatures will accompany the windy and rainy conditions ahead. Between an inch and a half to three inches of rain is expected along the coast, with up to six inches expected for higher elevations.

A Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Debris flow in or below the Alisal burn scar is a real possibility, along with flash flooding. The Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening into Thursday afternoon for Ventura County.

A High Surf Advisory will also be in effect until 6am Thursday due to the increased risk of drowning caused by dangerous rip currents. This includes San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County Beaches. It is best to avoid the beaches for the time being to ensure your safety.

While heavy rainfall is expected, strong and potentially damaging southwesterly winds are of concern as well. A High Wind Watch will be in place for the entire day Wednesday due to wind speeds between 20-30 mph expected. This is for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties mountains, valleys, and coast, along with the mountains of Ventura County.

There is a break from the rain on Friday, but there is much more rain in the forecast this weekend and into early next week.

The post Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .