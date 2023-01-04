ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued

By Christa Kurkjian
 3 days ago
Following the quick break between systems on Tuesday, a significant storm moves into region Wednesday. Widespread, heavy rain and strong winds are expected into Thursday. Below average temperatures will accompany the windy and rainy conditions ahead. Between an inch and a half to three inches of rain is expected along the coast, with up to six inches expected for higher elevations.

A Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Debris flow in or below the Alisal burn scar is a real possibility, along with flash flooding. The Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening into Thursday afternoon for Ventura County.

A High Surf Advisory will also be in effect until 6am Thursday due to the increased risk of drowning caused by dangerous rip currents. This includes San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County Beaches. It is best to avoid the beaches for the time being to ensure your safety.

While heavy rainfall is expected, strong and potentially damaging southwesterly winds are of concern as well. A High Wind Watch will be in place for the entire day Wednesday due to wind speeds between 20-30 mph expected. This is for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties mountains, valleys, and coast, along with the mountains of Ventura County.

There is a break from the rain on Friday, but there is much more rain in the forecast this weekend and into early next week.

Related
Noozhawk

See Storm Photos and Videos From Southern Santa Barbara County

This week’s storm brought heavy rain, high winds and high surf to Santa Barbara County, which made for some dramatic scenes. Flooding, minor rockslides and downed trees caused some road closures and damage across the county on Wednesday and Thursday. Noozhawk photographers and readers got photos and videos of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Light rain this weekend, heavy rain early next week

Following Friday's sunny and dry weather, clouds and a chance of rain returns over the weekend. Light, scattered showers begin late Saturday and linger into much of the day on Sunday. The system is expected to fizzle out before it reaches Ventura County. High Surf remains a concern, which is why a High Surf Advisory The post Light rain this weekend, heavy rain early next week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Quick break from the rain arrives

Following the significant rain, a break between systems arrives on Friday. Some light scattered showers are expected until Thursday night, followed by clearing and drying. Plenty of sunshine is expected, with some lingering clouds and below average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s for both inland and coastal communities. While the The post Quick break from the rain arrives appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Storm Track Continues to Wreak Havoc on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront

Flooding at Stearns Wharf and in a harbor parking lot closed both to cars on Thursday and Friday. As well, two boats washed ashore on Thursday, as waves eight to 12 feet in height broke along Santa Barbara’s southern beaches, apparently a combo of King Tides, the full moon, and winds from yesterday’s storm, according to media reports.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

An Angry Ocean Has Been Testing The Coast Of Ventura County

(Photos above by Steve Doll) (Photo courtesy City of Ventura) While a lot of attention has been focused on the sky and the rain from the recent storm, high surf has been attacking the beaches and other coastal areas of Ventura County. Breakers higher than the Ventura Pier forced its...
Santa Barbara Independent

Storm Sweeps Rapidly Across Santa Barbara County

Criss-crossing earthworm tracks at a downtown park demonstrated the desperate struggle by the soil-dwellers to keep from drowning in last night’s deluge, a very small picture of a very large storm system that moved across Santa Barbara County more quickly than anticipated. Instead of the four to eight inches predicted, the rain clouds swept through, maxing out at about three to five inches in the mountains, propelled by winds gusting to nearly 50mph in some of the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm

With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Evacuation warning issued for riverbed, flood watch going into effect

– The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kvta.com

A Night Of Heavy Rain For Ventura County

(Radar track at 7 AM Thursday) THE TWO LINKS BELOW ARE CRUCIAL FOR OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING VENTURA COUNTY AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESPECTIVELY (a link for rainfall totals can be found at the bottom of the story) For any official information regarding Ventura County go to https://www.vcemergency.com/. For official information...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
