Tahoe Daily Tribune
Users crash El Dorado County storm emergency alert system
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In anticipation of hazardous conditions resulting from stormy weather, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert to smartphones of people in the county Wednesday afternoon. The only problem? Few were able to read the warning for nearly 20 minutes. The influx...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tribune delivery to be delayed on Friday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to inclement weather and icy roads, delivery of the Tribune will be delayed on Friday. To get an early look, the e-edition of the Tribune can be viewed here.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Keys named battalion chief, George fire marshal for South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Jim Drennan has selected Captain Justin Keys as battalion chief and Cpt. Kim George as fire marshal, effective Dec. 10 and Jan. 9 respectively, the city announced on Wednesday. As battalion chief, a position vacated when Drennan was appointed...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Estrella
A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
DRI leading $5 million regional climate adaption project
RENO — The impacts of climate change have been acute in California and Nevada, with most of the last two decades spent in extended drought conditions and 2021 wildfires producing Reno’s worst recorded air quality in the 21st century. Adapting to these challenges will require not only focused research to better predict climatic events, but will also depend on empowering local communities to use this knowledge to make informed decisions in the face of adversity. With $5 million in funding from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Adaptation Partners initiative, the California Nevada Adaptation Program will spend the next five years bringing together researchers, community members, and practitioners to cooperatively conduct research and identify solutions.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Great celebration’: 21st Tahoe Adventure Film Festival returns
STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Adventure Film festival is returning to Bally’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Jan. 7, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the films beginning at 7:30. The popular festival sells out every year and brings together the outdoor adventure community to view the industry’s...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Thomas Warren Schwindeman
Thomas was born in South Lake Tahoe, California, on February 6th, 1986. Thomas passed away on December 25th 2022. Thomas is survived by his mother, Julie Schwindeman, Jasmine (sister) and Jahn Jacobson, Niece Cora Jacobson, Aunt Sue Vradenberg, Uncle Douglas and Karen Broemmer, Aunt Paula and Cousin Nadine Schwindeman and Cousins Hector and Kasadid Broemmer.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe Epic Curling launches youth, high school program
STATELINE, Nev. — A brand new curling program for high school students will mark the first phase of Lake Tahoe Epic Curling’s Youth Curling Program. The program is set to begin from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, with registration required. “We are incredibly excited to be able to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton closes year with more than $800k in grants supporting health, well-being
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Continuing its mission of advancing local health care through philanthropy, the Barton Health Foundation has reported a total of $811,000 in grants awarded throughout 2022. These grants, made possible through generous donations, directly support the health of the Lake Tahoe community. “As we reflect...
