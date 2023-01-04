ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Users crash El Dorado County storm emergency alert system

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In anticipation of hazardous conditions resulting from stormy weather, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert to smartphones of people in the county Wednesday afternoon. The only problem? Few were able to read the warning for nearly 20 minutes. The influx...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Estrella

A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

DRI leading $5 million regional climate adaption project

RENO — The impacts of climate change have been acute in California and Nevada, with most of the last two decades spent in extended drought conditions and 2021 wildfires producing Reno’s worst recorded air quality in the 21st century. Adapting to these challenges will require not only focused research to better predict climatic events, but will also depend on empowering local communities to use this knowledge to make informed decisions in the face of adversity. With $5 million in funding from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Adaptation Partners initiative, the California Nevada Adaptation Program will spend the next five years bringing together researchers, community members, and practitioners to cooperatively conduct research and identify solutions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Thomas Warren Schwindeman

Thomas was born in South Lake Tahoe, California, on February 6th, 1986. Thomas passed away on December 25th 2022. Thomas is survived by his mother, Julie Schwindeman, Jasmine (sister) and Jahn Jacobson, Niece Cora Jacobson, Aunt Sue Vradenberg, Uncle Douglas and Karen Broemmer, Aunt Paula and Cousin Nadine Schwindeman and Cousins Hector and Kasadid Broemmer.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe Epic Curling launches youth, high school program

STATELINE, Nev. — A brand new curling program for high school students will mark the first phase of Lake Tahoe Epic Curling’s Youth Curling Program. The program is set to begin from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, with registration required. “We are incredibly excited to be able to...
STATELINE, NV

