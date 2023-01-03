ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Marshall Women’s Basketball to Host Georgia Southern

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Marshall Thundering Herd's top-ranked scoring defense in the Sun Belt host Georgia Southern's top-ranked scoring offense Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center. The crucial game is the first game in a women's and men's basketball doubleheader Saturday in Huntington. PROMOTIONS. Kids Day. A ticket purchased for...
Late Marshall Rally Falls Short Against JMU

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall rallied from a 12-point deficit late, but James Madison held off the Thundering Herd in a 74-67 win on Thursday night in a battle of the Sun Belt's undefeated women's basketball teams at Cam Henderson Center. Head Coach Tony Kemper's side will look to regroup...
Marshall Athletics Hosts Kids Day on Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University athletics will celebrate Kids Day on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. There will be free admission for children 12 and under to both the Marshall women's basketball game at 1 p.m. against Georgia Southern and to the Thundering Herd men's basketball game at 3:30 p.m. against Coastal Carolina.
Men's Golf Adds Bridges to Class of 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men's golf coach Matt Grobe announced the addition of Ohio product Ben Bridges to his Class of 2023. Bridges comes to Marshall after a successful senior campaign at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Ohio. "We are very excited to add Ben to our...
