HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University athletics will celebrate Kids Day on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. There will be free admission for children 12 and under to both the Marshall women's basketball game at 1 p.m. against Georgia Southern and to the Thundering Herd men's basketball game at 3:30 p.m. against Coastal Carolina.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO