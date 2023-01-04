Chris Simms is really mad at SportsCenter’s Instagram account, wants to debate the ESPN show

Chris Simms has been seeing his hot takes get mocked on social media for some time now. But the former NFL quarterback has had enough of ESPN’s social media accounts using his quotes for clout and he’s not gonna take it anymore.

Philadelphia Eagles fans have had Simms in their sights ever since he said that he doesn’t think Jalen Hurts deserves to be in the MVP race because he’s an okay quarterback playing for a great team, saying “if you put [Eagles backup quarterback] Gardner Minshew [in for] the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”

“There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than [Patrick] Mahomes, [Joe] Burrow, or [Josh] Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback,” added Simms in mid-December.

The Eagles are 13-1 on the season when Hurts is their quarterback and 0-2 with Minshew since, which hasn’t done much to help Simms’ cause.

On the most recent episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned , the host lashed out at social media accounts using his quotes for clicks, specifically calling out the SportsCenter Instagram account over their recent posts that included his comments.

“Jalen Hurts makes them better — I know that,” Simms said Monday. “Fuck you, SportsCenter Instagram for putting it out there again for the third time in like three weeks. Fuck off. Really, fuck off. Seriously. They didn’t put my quote from after the Cowboys game, but they’re gonna wait till the game yesterday.

“That’s why I hate social media and fuck you ESPN SportsCenter one more time on the way out… Do they not make content over there anymore? Stop jocking me, ESPN.”

Completely fired up, Simms then challenged SportsCenter , a television program, to a debate.

“This was in the MVP debate context, like who is most valuable to the team,” Simms said. “Invite me on SportsCenter. Let’s have a fucking conversation if you really want to get into this, SportsCenter. Invite me on, ESPN, you scared little babies. They’re scared. They don’t want any piece of me.”

This is when it’s probably good to point out that the SportsCenter Instagram account and the TV program SportsCenter are run by different people. In 2020, ESPN hired Omar Raja , the founder of the House of Highlights, to optimize their social accounts , which is why they tend to be more viral and trend-focused in nature than trying to connect directly to what’s happening on ESPN or SportsCenter.

We went over to the SportsCenter Instagram account to see exactly what posts Simms was fired up about but we couldn’t even find one referencing him or his takes. Also, we beg Chris not to do a name search on himself on any social media platform because if he is looking for people to get mad at for turning his quotes into content , buddy, you have no idea .

[ NY Post , The Big Lead , Chris Simms Unbuttoned ]

