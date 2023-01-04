ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Chris Simms is really mad at SportsCenter’s Instagram account, wants to debate the ESPN show

By Sean Keeley
Awful Announcing
Awful Announcing
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ha617_0k2UilIr00

Chris Simms has been seeing his hot takes get mocked on social media for some time now. But the former NFL quarterback has had enough of ESPN’s social media accounts using his quotes for clout and he’s not gonna take it anymore.

Philadelphia Eagles fans have had Simms in their sights ever since he said that he doesn’t think Jalen Hurts deserves to be in the MVP race because he’s an okay quarterback playing for a great team, saying “if you put [Eagles backup quarterback] Gardner Minshew [in for] the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”

“There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than [Patrick] Mahomes, [Joe] Burrow, or [Josh] Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback,” added Simms in mid-December.

The Eagles are 13-1 on the season when Hurts is their quarterback and 0-2 with Minshew since, which hasn’t done much to help Simms’ cause.

On the most recent episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned , the host lashed out at social media accounts using his quotes for clicks, specifically calling out the SportsCenter Instagram account over their recent posts that included his comments.

“Jalen Hurts makes them better — I know that,” Simms said Monday. “Fuck you, SportsCenter Instagram for putting it out there again for the third time in like three weeks. Fuck off. Really, fuck off. Seriously. They didn’t put my quote from after the Cowboys game, but they’re gonna wait till the game yesterday.

“That’s why I hate social media and fuck you ESPN SportsCenter one more time on the way out… Do they not make content over there anymore? Stop jocking me, ESPN.”

Completely fired up, Simms then challenged SportsCenter , a television program, to a debate.

“This was in the MVP debate context, like who is most valuable to the team,” Simms said. “Invite me on SportsCenter. Let’s have a fucking conversation if you really want to get into this, SportsCenter. Invite me on, ESPN, you scared little babies. They’re scared. They don’t want any piece of me.”

This is when it’s probably good to point out that the SportsCenter Instagram account and the TV program SportsCenter are run by different people. In 2020, ESPN hired Omar Raja , the founder of the House of Highlights, to optimize their social accounts , which is why they tend to be more viral and trend-focused in nature than trying to connect directly to what’s happening on ESPN or  SportsCenter.

We went over to the SportsCenter Instagram account to see exactly what posts Simms was fired up about but we couldn’t even find one referencing him or his takes. Also, we beg Chris not to do a name search on himself on any social media platform because if he is looking for people to get mad at for turning his quotes into content , buddy, you have no idea .

[ NY Post , The Big Lead , Chris Simms Unbuttoned ]

The post Chris Simms is really mad at SportsCenter’s Instagram account, wants to debate the ESPN show appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

1 SEC coach getting major raise

One SEC coach has worked his way to a major raise after a successful eight-win season. The South Carolina Gamecocks are giving coach Shane Beamer a significant pay rise, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Beamer’s salary is set to rise by nearly $4 million, going all the way up to roughly $6.5 million annually.... The post 1 SEC coach getting major raise appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBIA, SC
Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing

304
Followers
507
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

 https://awfulannouncing.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy