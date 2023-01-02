Read full article on original website
President Biden will visit El Paso to discuss solution to migrant crisis at southern border with Mexico's assistanceEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, TexasMichele FreemanFort Bliss, TX
Biden to visit US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, on SundayApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
Biden finally agrees to come to Texas. Will he fix the problems at the southern border?Ash JurbergTexas State
Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball Team Wins Against Santa Teresa at Home, Training & SafetyAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown
In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
When A Crazy Biker Jumped The Rio Grande From El Paso To Juarez
No, he wasn't trying to flee the country .. just a man and his motorcycle having some fun. Evel Knievel pulled off some amazing and potentially life ending stunts while setting a few distance records back in the day. More contemporary lunatics like Robbie Maddison have since set new distance...
El Paso Families Are Invited To Join The Fun At This Years PBS Kids Fiesta
Daniel Tiger fans UNITE! Or at least the parents of Daniel Tiger fans unite and bring your little ones to PBS’ Annual Kids Fiesta!. Every year PBS El Paso puts together this event for families in the community to enjoy a free fun-filled family event that features meet-and-greet opportunities with PBS Kids characters.
El Paso Animal Services Is In Dire Need Of Dog Food Donations
El Paso Animal Services is asking the community for help as they continue to struggle with an influx in shelter dogs at their facility. 700 to be exact!. “We are experiencing a supply shortage on adult dog food and with over 700 dogs in our care we are quickly running out,” read a post shared to the shelter's social media accounts.
Where’s The Best Place For New Or Different Wines In El Paso?
There are a zillion places to grab a bottle of vino in El Paso, here's where you can find the largest selections and price ranges. A Wine And Chocolate Affair is next month, February 2nd at the Epic Railyard Event Center, 2201 E. Mills. It's the perfect place to take that special wine and/or chocolate lover in your life for a nice and inexpensive evening out.
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
Longtime El Paso Meteorologist Sandra Diaz Signs Off
“It’s time to recharge my batteries and move on.”. After nearly 19 years as Chief Meteorologist, Sandra Diaz has given her last forecast on El Paso airwaves. The El Paso native has left the KFOX14/CBS4 newsroom green screen behind to explore new opportunities. Farewell Messages. Co-workers and co-anchors Robert...
6 Popular Game Shows To Feature El Paso Winners
Speaking for myself, I've always loved the idea on appearing on a game show. Even if I don't get picked or win, I love the thought of winning big money & prizes on tv. Well some people from El Paso HAVE appeared on tv and they HAVE gone on to win big. Here are 6 game shows that have featured contestants from El Paso:
Kick Off Your New Year by Legally Driving a Tank in Texas
Have you ever wished you could drive a genuine, army tank over vehicles and blow stuff to smithereens? In Texas, of course you can. Imagine hopping in a tank, driving over and crushing a few cars and then blowing something to bits. How cool would that be?. Then, just for...
El Paso’s Beautiful Photos & Videos Of The Surprise Snow In 2023
Every year it's a gamble on when El Paso will get snow; usually we expect it in December or January. We're always hoping for snow in El Paso and well... we got it! This past Monday morning (January 2nd, 2023) surprised everyone with a beautiful white blanket of snow. We're...
New Year, New Bundles of Joy! Meet El Paso’s First Babies of 2023
Happy birth day to El Paso’s first babies of 2023. Two Sun City families rang in the new year welcoming new additions to their fold. The first bundle of joy of the New Year was born at University Medical Center. This year that distinction belongs to Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza.
Cocaine Cigarettes Might be Coming, El Paso Smokers
Juarez drug cartels better start worrying about Marlboro as scientists have created tobacco leaves that produce cocaine. Scientists these days are always breaking bad. Just look at Walter White, he was a chemistry teacher. But now, they've hit the Holy Grail of cocaine production. Scientists have discovered how to grow...
El Paso Should be Ground Zero for Weird New Fart Experiment
Scientists are just now examining and learning from farts, finally, and El Paso should be their next testing ground. This low-hanging fruit was just too hard not to pick, and wipe. Scientists say that creating sensors in toilets that can analyze, please no pun intended, but kind of intended, human...
You Can Now Enjoy El Paso’s Khalid Music On Rock Band Video Game
It's always exciting seeing El Paso featured in a video game or someone you know be used IN a video game. Take the Rock Band/Guitar Hero series. Guitar Hero & Rock Band WERE the prime music video games of the mid 2000s and the Rock Band series IS still releasing weekly DLC songs every Thursday.
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks El Paso TV Station KVIA with Video of On-Air Screw Up
This just in: KVIA ABC-7 has won the first award for “Excellence in Reporting” in 2023. Which would be quite an honor if it wasn’t being handed out by “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. Excellence in Reporting is a recurring comedy feature that highlights clips of on-air...
Need a Resolution? Ring in 2023 a Mega Millionaire in El Paso…
'Tis the season for New Year's resolutions. Some common ones: dry January, get to the gym, eat healthy, travel, read an entire book, listen to more of the Buzz Adams Morning Show... etc. Most resolutions are well-intended, but they are poorly executed and often falter. If you have a hard...
El Paso Has Seen Some Outstanding Local Artists Emerge In 2022
In the last 3 years or so, we've seen some truly amazing artists from El Paso & around El Paso make it big; some have toured around the nation, others have toured around the WORLD. Some have become viral sensations. It's impossible for me to create a top 10 greatest...
Kick Off The New Year With Amazing Texas & El Paso Artists
When Sunday afternoon rolls around, 5-7pm, KLAQ blasts out two hours of the latest rock releases & we shine the spotlight on amazing local talent from El Paso & across the Borderland. We call this 2 hour block: Q-Connected. It's a very special episode because this one falls on the...
El Paso’s HOME Residents Got A Free Rock-Climbing Lessons From The Climbing Spiderman
If your spidey senses are tingling right now, there’s a reason why! And it’s a good reason. You might remember last month a video went viral on social media which showed a person dressed as Spider-man scaling the side of the Chelsea Tower without any safety measures, but most importantly without any authorization.
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
