WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown

In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
El Paso Animal Services Is In Dire Need Of Dog Food Donations

El Paso Animal Services is asking the community for help as they continue to struggle with an influx in shelter dogs at their facility. 700 to be exact!. “We are experiencing a supply shortage on adult dog food and with over 700 dogs in our care we are quickly running out,” read a post shared to the shelter's social media accounts.
Where’s The Best Place For New Or Different Wines In El Paso?

There are a zillion places to grab a bottle of vino in El Paso, here's where you can find the largest selections and price ranges. A Wine And Chocolate Affair is next month, February 2nd at the Epic Railyard Event Center, 2201 E. Mills. It's the perfect place to take that special wine and/or chocolate lover in your life for a nice and inexpensive evening out.
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?

It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
Longtime El Paso Meteorologist Sandra Diaz Signs Off

“It’s time to recharge my batteries and move on.”. After nearly 19 years as Chief Meteorologist, Sandra Diaz has given her last forecast on El Paso airwaves. The El Paso native has left the KFOX14/CBS4 newsroom green screen behind to explore new opportunities. Farewell Messages. Co-workers and co-anchors Robert...
6 Popular Game Shows To Feature El Paso Winners

Speaking for myself, I've always loved the idea on appearing on a game show. Even if I don't get picked or win, I love the thought of winning big money & prizes on tv. Well some people from El Paso HAVE appeared on tv and they HAVE gone on to win big. Here are 6 game shows that have featured contestants from El Paso:
Cocaine Cigarettes Might be Coming, El Paso Smokers

Juarez drug cartels better start worrying about Marlboro as scientists have created tobacco leaves that produce cocaine. Scientists these days are always breaking bad. Just look at Walter White, he was a chemistry teacher. But now, they've hit the Holy Grail of cocaine production. Scientists have discovered how to grow...
El Paso Should be Ground Zero for Weird New Fart Experiment

Scientists are just now examining and learning from farts, finally, and El Paso should be their next testing ground. This low-hanging fruit was just too hard not to pick, and wipe. Scientists say that creating sensors in toilets that can analyze, please no pun intended, but kind of intended, human...
