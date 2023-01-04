ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

'We're seeing encampments:' Smaller Maine communities face growing housing crisis

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Maine's housing crisis isn't just hitting bigger cities like Portland. Hundreds of Maine communities are now dealing with growing issues involving homelessness. It's a part of Scarborough most people never see. "We're seeing encampments,” Scarborough Social Services Navigator Lauren Dembski-Martin said. “We're seeing folks living in motels....
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Auburn Police Department reassigns officers due to staffing shortage

AUBURN (WGME)-- The Auburn Police Department is down five positions, forcing them to reassign officers. Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen says the staffing issues are due to five vacancies and nine officers that are unable to work right now. Some are out for personal reasons and others for training. In...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Poland man faces manslaughter charges in deadly Turner crash

TURNER (WGME) -- A man has been charged with manslaughter for a crash that killed a woman over the summer in Turner. Our media partners at the Sun Journal report the crash happened in August. Police say 59-year-old Holly Woods was heading north on Route 4 when a pickup heading...
TURNER, ME
WGME

Court hearing for Wells man accused of attacking NYC police officers postponed

NEW YORK CITY (WGME) -- A court hearing for a Wells man accused of attacking three New York City police officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve has been postponed. Trevor Bickford, 19, was set to be in court Friday at 9 a.m., but according to the court clerk, he is "medically unfit" and remains in Bellevue Hospital in New York.
WELLS, ME
WGME

Volunteers plan to help repair storm damage in Saco Saturday

SACO (WGME) – A group effort is planned to repair storm damage in Saco. Members of Saco Bay Trails say the storm before Christmas floated the walking bridge on the Atlantic Way Trail in Saco about 60 feet up the trail. Saturday, volunteers and members of the UNE hockey...
SACO, ME
WGME

Police investigating after body found in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Auburn temporarily shuts down bus route due to driver shortage

AUBURN (WGME) -- The city of Auburn is facing a school bus driver shortage. Some children won't be picked up until after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Auburn Superintendent Dr. Connie Brown says bus route 21 is closed for the next week. They've started their own training program for...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

One dead, one injured after crash in Woolwich

WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says they responded Friday afternoon to reports of a crash in Woolwich. The crash happened on Route 1 at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge. According to witnesses, a Subaru traveling south on Route 1 crossed over the center line into...
WOOLWICH, ME
WGME

2 taken to hospital after crash in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Portland Friday afternoon. The crash happened near 1124 Forest Ave. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Elderly couple displaced after a driver hit their Lewiston home and ran off

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Search underway for missing man last seen working in Boothbay yard

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a Mane man who has been missing since Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Thomas Harris of Boothbay was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. His roommate reported finding Harris'...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

Police searching for missing Boothbay man

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Boothbay. Police say 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road. Harris' roommate found his truck running in the yard...
BOOTHBAY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy