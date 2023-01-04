Read full article on original website
WGME
'We're seeing encampments:' Smaller Maine communities face growing housing crisis
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Maine's housing crisis isn't just hitting bigger cities like Portland. Hundreds of Maine communities are now dealing with growing issues involving homelessness. It's a part of Scarborough most people never see. "We're seeing encampments,” Scarborough Social Services Navigator Lauren Dembski-Martin said. “We're seeing folks living in motels....
WGME
'The town can't afford that:' Bowdoinham ambulance contractor proposes massive increase
BODWOINHAM (WGME) -- It's become a case of sticker shock for an essential service in Bowdoinham, as the town's ambulance contractors propose a massive increase in costs. "I was flabbergasted to be honest with you," Bowdoinham Select Board Chair Peter "Tony" Lewis said. According to the town, ambulance contractor North...
WGME
New report shows Black people, homeless arrested at much higher rate in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A new report has revealed two disparities in arrests made by the South Portland Police Department. Black people and those experiencing homelessness are being arrested at higher rates. This report was part of a joint effort by the cities of Portland and South Portland to...
WGME
Auburn Police Department reassigns officers due to staffing shortage
AUBURN (WGME)-- The Auburn Police Department is down five positions, forcing them to reassign officers. Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen says the staffing issues are due to five vacancies and nine officers that are unable to work right now. Some are out for personal reasons and others for training. In...
WGME
Poland man faces manslaughter charges in deadly Turner crash
TURNER (WGME) -- A man has been charged with manslaughter for a crash that killed a woman over the summer in Turner. Our media partners at the Sun Journal report the crash happened in August. Police say 59-year-old Holly Woods was heading north on Route 4 when a pickup heading...
WGME
Court hearing for Wells man accused of attacking NYC police officers postponed
NEW YORK CITY (WGME) -- A court hearing for a Wells man accused of attacking three New York City police officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve has been postponed. Trevor Bickford, 19, was set to be in court Friday at 9 a.m., but according to the court clerk, he is "medically unfit" and remains in Bellevue Hospital in New York.
WGME
Volunteers plan to help repair storm damage in Saco Saturday
SACO (WGME) – A group effort is planned to repair storm damage in Saco. Members of Saco Bay Trails say the storm before Christmas floated the walking bridge on the Atlantic Way Trail in Saco about 60 feet up the trail. Saturday, volunteers and members of the UNE hockey...
WGME
March of Dimes releases disappointing report card on premature births in Maine
When it comes to premature births, a new report card from March of Dimes found the grades aren't good for Maine. Maine got a C+. The U.S. is even lower with a D-. When it comes to infant mortality rates, Maine is higher than the national average. According to experts,...
WGME
Police investigating after body found in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
WGME
Wells man indicted on 18 counts including terror charges for New Year's Eve attack
NEW YORK CITY (WGME)-- A young man from Maine accused of attacking NYPD officers on New Year's Eve is now facing more charges, including several related to terrorism. On Friday evening, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced that 19-year-old Trevor Bickford has been indicted by a grand jury. He...
WGME
Auburn temporarily shuts down bus route due to driver shortage
AUBURN (WGME) -- The city of Auburn is facing a school bus driver shortage. Some children won't be picked up until after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Auburn Superintendent Dr. Connie Brown says bus route 21 is closed for the next week. They've started their own training program for...
WGME
One dead, one injured after crash in Woolwich
WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says they responded Friday afternoon to reports of a crash in Woolwich. The crash happened on Route 1 at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge. According to witnesses, a Subaru traveling south on Route 1 crossed over the center line into...
WGME
2 taken to hospital after crash in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Portland Friday afternoon. The crash happened near 1124 Forest Ave. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
WGME
Elderly couple displaced after a driver hit their Lewiston home and ran off
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
WGME
Police search for suspects who stole handguns from West Paris sporting goods store
WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The search continues for whoever stole several guns from a sporting goods store in western Maine. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says just after midnight on December 8, two people entered J&K Sporting Goods in West Paris and stole several handguns. The ATF...
WGME
Search underway for missing man last seen working in Boothbay yard
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a Mane man who has been missing since Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Thomas Harris of Boothbay was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. His roommate reported finding Harris'...
WGME
Truck hits Gorham apartment building and multiple vehicles; man inside apartment injured
GORHAM (WGME) -- Two people were hospitalized and a Gorham apartment building was damaged when a truck slammed into it Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 202. The fire chief says a man was playing a video game while in his recliner in his apartment when a truck struck his home.
WGME
'I'm devastated:' Gorham apartment tenants left without homes after truck hits building
GORHAM (WGME) -- A truck smashed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital. Investigators say the pickup truck was traveling towards Buxton on Narragansett Street and crossed over the center line before hitting a car traveling in the other direction. "The pickup truck then...
WGME
Home considered 'total loss' following Freeport fire, woman taken to hospital
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A home in Freeport is considered a total loss following a fire Thursday morning. Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley says one woman was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Officials say the fire started at a home on Joseph Drive off Webster Rd. Conley says...
WGME
Police searching for missing Boothbay man
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Boothbay. Police say 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road. Harris' roommate found his truck running in the yard...
