Wisconsin State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system

By Erin McGroarty Wisconsin Watch   When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public.   Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She would eventually have her shoes...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sandra ‘Sandi’ Nylander, 73, Passes Away in Wisconsin

Sandra “Sandi” A. Nylander, 73, died Dec. 29, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha with her husband by her side. Born in Racine on Nov. 23, 1949, Sandi was the daughter of Bernard and Harriet Schutten. She was a godmother to Jason Smith, John Winston, and Tre Hatfield and served as a caregiver for two generations.
KENOSHA, WI
nbc15.com

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board

During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites.  Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WisDOT Secretary and Racine native Craig Thompson elected AASHTO vice president

MADISON — The board of directors of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials unanimously elected Racine native Craig Thompson — secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation — as its 2022-23 vice president on Thursday. Thompson. Thompson replaces former AASHTO Vice President and director...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Labor shortage, outside investors strain affordable housing efforts in Milwaukee

News414 is a service journalism collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that addresses the specific issues, interests, perspectives and information needs identified by residents of central city Milwaukee neighborhoods. Learn more at our website or text MKE to 73224 to connect with a reporter. A labor shortage...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line

(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical marijuana

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws, the GOP leader of the state Senate said Thursday.Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he thinks a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain."Our caucus is getting pretty close on medical marijuana," LeMahieu told the newspaper.LeMahieu's comments mark the first time a leader...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Horrific Milwaukee Fatal Crash Was Going 106 MPH: Source

It’s the second drunk driving crash that killed a Wisconsin citizen involving an illegal immigrant in less than a month, authorities say. Authorities believe that Juan Felix-Avendano, the 21-year-old man accused of killing a Special Olympian from Menomonee Falls and injuring his elderly parents in a horrific drunk driving crash at 99th and Good Hope Rd on New Year’s morning, is an illegal immigrant, a law enforcement source told Wisconsin Right Now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
WISCONSIN STATE

