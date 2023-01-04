Read full article on original website
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
CBS 58
'It's a disease': UW Health experts stress concerns over growing opioid epidemic, overdoses
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Amid a growing opioid epidemic nationwide, state experts said they continue to see a large number of opioid overdose-related visits to emergency medical services. According to a recent report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, "from 2020 to 2021, the number of deaths statewide increased...
‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system
By Erin McGroarty Wisconsin Watch When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public. Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She would eventually have her shoes...
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sandra ‘Sandi’ Nylander, 73, Passes Away in Wisconsin
Sandra “Sandi” A. Nylander, 73, died Dec. 29, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha with her husband by her side. Born in Racine on Nov. 23, 1949, Sandi was the daughter of Bernard and Harriet Schutten. She was a godmother to Jason Smith, John Winston, and Tre Hatfield and served as a caregiver for two generations.
nbc15.com
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
Wisconsin is the drunkest state in America. On the occasion of Dry January: The benefits of alcohol abstinence timeline.
Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota have the highest binge drinking rates in the country according to data from medication access company NiceRx, at 25.8 percent, 24.5 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively. These top three are followed by Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Illinois and Colorado.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WisDOT Secretary and Racine native Craig Thompson elected AASHTO vice president
MADISON — The board of directors of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials unanimously elected Racine native Craig Thompson — secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation — as its 2022-23 vice president on Thursday. Thompson. Thompson replaces former AASHTO Vice President and director...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Labor shortage, outside investors strain affordable housing efforts in Milwaukee
News414 is a service journalism collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that addresses the specific issues, interests, perspectives and information needs identified by residents of central city Milwaukee neighborhoods. Learn more at our website or text MKE to 73224 to connect with a reporter. A labor shortage...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
wpr.org
Largest land conservation effort in state history threatened as lawmakers object to funding
Lawmakers on the state’s finance committee are objecting to what would be the largest land conservation effort in Wisconsin history, threatening to halt the project altogether. The Conservation Fund, a national environmental conservation group, bought 70,000 acres of private forestland across northern Wisconsin in 2021 called the Pelican River...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical marijuana
MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws, the GOP leader of the state Senate said Thursday.Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he thinks a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain."Our caucus is getting pretty close on medical marijuana," LeMahieu told the newspaper.LeMahieu's comments mark the first time a leader...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Horrific Milwaukee Fatal Crash Was Going 106 MPH: Source
It’s the second drunk driving crash that killed a Wisconsin citizen involving an illegal immigrant in less than a month, authorities say. Authorities believe that Juan Felix-Avendano, the 21-year-old man accused of killing a Special Olympian from Menomonee Falls and injuring his elderly parents in a horrific drunk driving crash at 99th and Good Hope Rd on New Year’s morning, is an illegal immigrant, a law enforcement source told Wisconsin Right Now.
captimes.com
Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
