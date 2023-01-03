Fall River City Council keeps Camara as president, taps Pereira new vice-president; council secretary retires

BOSTON –The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application, requesting $1.882 billion from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first round of the Bridge Investment Program Grants, to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied. The application to this grant program was filed in August 2022 for funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and sought funding which represents 47 percent of the estimated $3,976,000,000 total project cost for design and construction activities. The USACE constructed, operates and maintains the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges and the two bridges are a federally-owned asset.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO