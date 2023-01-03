Fall River City Council keeps Camara as president, taps Pereira new vice-president; council secretary retires

Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Discovering the history of Newport: A guide to the city’s street names and landmarks
The streets and landmarks of Newport are filled with stories from over 300 years of history. From the founders and heroes to the early settlers, the names of these streets and landmarks pay tribute to the rich history of this city. While this is just a small selection, it serves...
Valley Breeze
There may be a new proposal for intersection of Mineral Spring, Douglas
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.
whatsupnewp.com
New $46 million Air National Guard HQ to modernize Rhode Island’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset
The Rhode Island Air National Guard is set to receive a new $46 million headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, thanks to funding secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed. The state-of-the-art complex will replace the current 81-year-old facility, modernizing the base of operations for the 143rd...
eastgreenwichnews.com
New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes
Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
New Bedford Top Shelf Bar and Grill Addresses Concerns After Sign Disappears
We got a call this morning on Michael and Maddie from a concerned New Bedford resident and Top Shelf Bar and Grill fan that the popular restaurant had possibly closed permanently. "Why would you think that?" I asked the caller. I tried to think back to the last time I...
ABC6.com
Department of Education has been granted $7.2M to go towards mental health services through Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has been granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee Administration announced Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant...
Valley Breeze
Downtown developer looks to tackle three more projects in 2023
PAWTUCKET – Prolific downtown property owner and developer Leslie Moore is looking to convert the H & G Professional Building at 255 Main St. that until recently housed Pawtucket Pawn Brokers, which she purchased in 2017, into a mixed-use building with micro-apartments and businesses. It’s one of three new...
ABC6.com
Trial for 2013 Warwick City Park murder suspect begins
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick has begun. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park. Fay was...
fallriverreporter.com
MassDOT: $1.882 billion in funding for new Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied
BOSTON –The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application, requesting $1.882 billion from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first round of the Bridge Investment Program Grants, to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied. The application to this grant program was filed in August 2022 for funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and sought funding which represents 47 percent of the estimated $3,976,000,000 total project cost for design and construction activities. The USACE constructed, operates and maintains the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges and the two bridges are a federally-owned asset.
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
ecori.org
Proposed Development Along Pawtuxet River Stirs Up Flooding, Pollution Worry
WARWICK, R.I. — The proposed development of two buildings and up to 130 parking spaces along the Pawtuxet River has some residents concerned about increased flooding and further pollution of the long-abused river. Building space, according to the project’s most recent master plan, would be leased to contractors for...
ABC6.com
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
GoLocalProv
RI Teacher Files Federal Lawsuit — Alleges He Was Fired for Refusing to Pay Union Dues
A former West Warwick teacher has filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging that his contract was not renewed because he refused to pay teachers’ union dues — in violation of his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. John Lancellotta — represented by attorney Joseph Larissa— filed the suit...
Valley Breeze
Old Benny’s headquarters being marketed for warehousing opportunities
SMITHFIELD – All options are still on the table where the old Benny’s headquarters used to be at 340 Waterman Ave., near the North Providence town line, but developers are currently focusing on the hot market for warehousing opportunities. Dustin Slocum, of MTG Marketing LLC, which has been...
capeandislands.org
New Barnstable County Sheriff to end ICE agreement on first day in office
The incoming Barnstable County sheriff says she plans to terminate a controversial agreement with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, also known as ICE. Barnstable County sheriff elect Donna Buckley issued a statement Monday night that she plans to end the agreement on her first day in office, tomorrow.
newbedfordguide.com
MassDoT to close bridge over the Acushnet River for years to facilitate replacement operations
Closure will begin on Monday, January 9, and is needed to facilitate bridge replacement operations. Bridge is anticipated to be closed through September 2025 with detours in place. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will begin work on the Hamlin Street Bridge located over the Acushnet River...
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Traffic is flowing better after improvements at two busy intersections
PROVIDENCE/NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Lots of traffic happenings in the Providence metro area. East River Street remains closed on weekdays due to work on the Henderson Bridge. Crews are currently working to place steel at one of the bridge spans, install the temporary timber reinforcements, as well as doing drainage and utility work at the […]
