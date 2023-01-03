Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
dayton247now.com
Dayton Children's Pharmacy are Hometown Heroes
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Going the extra mile to keep up with demand and keep kids healthy. The Dayton Children's Pharmacy has been continuing to do that when it comes to liquid amoxicillin. Amoxicillin is what doctors prescribe to kids to fight bacterial infections, and it's in short supply. To...
dayton247now.com
National Blood Donor Month highlights need for blood across Ohio and the nation
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Donating blood can save a life of someone in need, which is why Ohio, and the nation, recognize January as Blood Donor Awareness Month. Donate, save a life. That was the message on Thursday from donors to recipients to volunteers. Blood donation is used for a...
dayton247now.com
Father accused of murdering infant daughter in Butler County arraigned
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Texas man accused of killing his infant daughter when they lived in Butler County was arraigned Thursday. John Powers was arrested in Texas after his indictment on murder and child endangering charges. Powers abused the child from April 3 through May 10, 2022, according to court papers.
dayton247now.com
2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Zoo celebrates birth of first zoo baby for 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby tamandua. It's the first zoo baby of 2023. The zoo said 9-year-old Isla gave birth Thursday morning. Her keepers have been tracking her pregnancy and monitoring her every move since mid-November. The Zoo said Isla was cooperative...
dayton247now.com
Prominent local company to relocate HQ to downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A nearly 50-year-old, family-owned company is moving its headquarters out of the suburbs. Boston Stoker Coffee Co. plans for its 10 corporate office employees to be in its new space, 205 E. First St. in downtown Dayton sometime in March, said Henry Dean, president and CEO.
dayton247now.com
GRANT ME HOPE: Meet Ryan
At any given time, more than 600 kids are in foster care in Montgomery County. While the goal is always to reunited a child with his or her family, some kids can't go back and are up for adoption. Meet Ryan, who's looking for a family. He's 14 and in...
dayton247now.com
Police arrest woman in theft of discarded Amazon boxes found at Dayton Mall
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Detectives with Miami Township Police have charged a woman with stealing Amazon boxes found discarded at the Dayton Mall on Dec. 11. 40-year old Gentille Munezero was charged with felony theft. Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and...
dayton247now.com
Today is cooler with light showers possible Sunday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Friday should remain overcast with a few stray flurries possible. Friday is the coolest day, remaining in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday should be a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 40. Sunday brings chances for snow showers transitioning back to rain through...
dayton247now.com
Family doubles reward for information leading to arrest of pregnant woman's murderer
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The family members of a young mother murdered on a local road more than nine years ago offer more money for information that leads to the killer's arrest. They say the reward in the case of Brittany Stykes is now $50,000. That is up from...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: 1 dead and 1 injured after shooting at Dayton apartment complex
UPDATE: A Dayton Police Sergeant on scene told Dayton 24/7 Now that one person was killed and another injured after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon at the DeSoto Bass apartments. The injured individual was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and their condition remains unknown at this time. Dr. Derrick Foward,...
dayton247now.com
Rice sworn in for second term as Montgomery County Commissioner
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday. Rice expressed her thanks for the opportunity in continuing to serve residents of Montgomery County. "Thank you for believing in me," said Rice. "It is my honor to begin to serve you...
dayton247now.com
Here's how Dayton measured up for job growth in 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Cities in the South and the Midwest were the big winners in 2022 job growth, while the West Coast is falling behind. That's one takeaway from a new analysis of payroll data from Gusto Inc., which found metro areas averaged job gains of about 11.9% in 2022 compared with 2021. The data set isn't equivalent to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' labor market data but offers another view of the national employment picture.
dayton247now.com
Eaton woman shares photos of her awesome critters
Courtney Kovach of Eaton grew up showing dogs, rabbits and chicken in 4-H and still keeps a veritable zoo around. Among the critters you'd find at her place are chickens, rabbits, dogs, cats and fish. She also has a mini horse, named Wilbur, which lives with Courtney's father. Terri sent...
dayton247now.com
Few flakes possible next few days
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After a stretch of spring-like weather, winter returns to the Miami Valley as a few flakes are possible next few days!. Thursday brings another round of wet weather, but this round should be flurries mixed with very light rain. The best chance for any wet weather is during the afternoon and evening. Colder weather with highs near 40 are likely.
dayton247now.com
Sheriff warns of scam phone calls, including number spoofing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on alert for a scam where calls appear to come from a sheriff's major. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said they are aware of several phone call scams circulating in the area, where the caller presents himself as "Major Jeremy Roy" and tells residents they have failed to appear in court or that they need to discuss a legal matter.
dayton247now.com
Today stays mild with colder weather starting tomorrow
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- More seasonable weather will return by the end of the week with one more warm day today. As stray shower is possible Wednesday morning but a few peeks of sunshine are possible after noon. Wednesday will be in 50s during the early morning hours but should fall into the 40s during the evening.
dayton247now.com
Xenia school board votes to put income tax levy on May ballot
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Xenia Board of Education has approved a plan to put an income tax levy back on the ballot. A renewal levy in November failed by one vote. At the time of the vote recount, Dr. Gabriel Lofton, school superintendent, said the operating levies provide critical funding to support day-to-day learning.
Comments / 0