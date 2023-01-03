DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Cities in the South and the Midwest were the big winners in 2022 job growth, while the West Coast is falling behind. That's one takeaway from a new analysis of payroll data from Gusto Inc., which found metro areas averaged job gains of about 11.9% in 2022 compared with 2021. The data set isn't equivalent to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' labor market data but offers another view of the national employment picture.

DAYTON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO